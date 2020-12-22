MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Dec 22/20

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Santiago Ponzinibbio (27-3) vs Li Jingliang (17-6) – UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Kattar – Jan 16th

Matheus Nicolau (15-2-1) vs Tagir Ulanbekov (12-1) – UFC 257 – Jan 23rd

Cory Sandhagen (13-2) vs Frankie Edgar (24-8-1) – UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Volkov – Feb 6th

Charles Rosa () vs Darrick Minner () – UFC Fight Night 188 – Feb 20th

Raphael Assuncao (27-8) vs Raoni Barcelos (16-1) – UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Prochazka – Feb 27th

Alex Oliveira (22-9-1, 2 NC) vs Randy Brown (12-4) – UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Prochazka – Feb 27th

Women’s Featherweight Championship: Amanada Nunes (20-4) vs Megan Anderson (11-4) – UFC 259 – Mar 6th

Drew Dober (23-9) vs Islam Makhachev (18-1) – UFC 259 – Mar 6th

Mackenzie Dern (10-1) vs Nina Ansaroff (10-6) – UFC Fight Night – Apr 10th

