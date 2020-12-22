Hall of Very Good

The HOVG Podcast: Sam Gazdziak

date 2020-12-22

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Sam Gazdziak.

The baseball historian/researcher and taphophile talks to the boys about his fascination with celebrating the lives of the recently deceased, introduces the world to Kentucky’s number one chicken thief, “Turkey Bob” Turner, expresses his anger following the recent passing of country music legend (and former Negro Leaguer!) Charley Pride and reveals whether or not we’ll ever see an RIP Baseball book.

SHOW NOTES:

Grave Story: Theodore Turner (1892-1958)

Obituary: Foster Castleman (1931-2020)

Obituary: Dick Allen (1942-2020)

Charley Pride and Nashville’s Lethal Ignorance

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel and Patrick’s Custom Painting.

