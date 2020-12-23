Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Dec 23/20

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: Pound for Pound.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Total Rank Rank 1 1 Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire Lightweight/Featherweight 552.5 2 3 Gegard Mousasi Middleweight 418 3 4 Vadim Nemkov Light Heavyweight 403 4 2 Douglas Lima Welterweight 360.5 5 9 Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 350.5 6 5 Ryan Bader Heavy/Light Heavyweight 336 7 6 Ilima-Lei Macfarlane Women’s Flyweight 281.5 8 11 Timothy Johnson Heavyweight 248 9 10 Darrion Caldwell Featherweight 218.5 10 50 Juliana Velasquez Women’s Flyweight 217 11 93 Phil Davis Light Heavyweight 215 12 16 Yaroslav Amosov Welterweight 214 13 13 Julia Budd Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 204 14 31 A.J. McKee Featherweight 203 15 18 Emmanuel Sanchez Featherweight 191.5 16 14 Neiman Gracie Welterweight 190 17 15 John Salter Middleweight 186 18 16 Brent Primus Lightweight 174.5 19 19 Juan Archuleta Bantamweight 169 20 20 Lorenz Larkin Welterweight 165.5 21 22 Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire Lightweight 162 22 23 Costello Van Steenis Middleweight 160.5 23 21 Goiti Yamauchi Lightweight 158 24 25 Michael Page Welterweight 148 25 26 Linton Vassell Heavyweight 146 26 262 Corey Anderson Light Heavyweight 145 27 27 Cheick Kongo Heavyweight 138.5 28 262 Anatoly Tokov Middleweight 136.5 29 32 Fedor Emelianenko Heavyweight 128 30 24 Benson Henderson Welterweight 126 31 177 Lyoto Machida Light Heavyweight 109 32 42 Aaron Pico Featherweight 108.5 32 41 Jay-Jay Wilson Featherweight 108.5 34 33 Adam Borics Featherweight 106 35 37 Denise Kielholtz Women’s Flyweight 103.5 36 NR Aviv Gozali Welterweight 100 37 38 Javy Ayala Heavyweight 99.5 38 39 Sergio Pettis Bantamweight 98.5 39 262 Charlie Ward Middleweight 96 40 NR Yoel Romero Light Heavyweight 92 41 43 James Gallagher Bantamweight 91 41 36 Logan Storley Welterweight 91 43 67 Steve Mowry Heavyweight 90 44 55 Leandro Higo Bantamweight 87.5 45 260 Jordan Young Light Heavyweight 87 45 57 Raufeon Stots Bantamweight 87 47 48 Oliver Enkamp Welterweight 84 48 262 Daniel Carey Featherweight 81 49 44 Tyrell Fortune Heavyweight 79.5 50 166 Jason Jackson Welterweight 78.5 51 52 Adam Piccolotti Lightweight 77.5 52 59 Charlie Leary Lightweight 73 53 61 Aiden Lee Featherweight 72.5 53 61 Rustam Khabilov Welterweight 72.5 55 52 Taylor Johnson Middleweight 72 56 NR Derek Anderson Welterweight 71 56 54 Henry Corrales Featherweight 71 56 108 Keri Taylor-Melendez Women’s Flyweight 71 59 66 Cass Bell Bantamweight 69.5 60 59 Joey Davis Welterweight 68 60 64 Romero Cotton Middleweight 68 62 67 Adam Keresh Heavyweight 67.5 63 71 Sinead Kavanagh Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 66.5 64 NR Kemran Lachinov Welterweight 65.5 65 72 Alessio Sakara Light Heavyweight 65 65 67 Dalton Rosta Middleweight 65 65 72 Mike Shipman Middleweight 65 68 28 Andrew Kapel Middleweight 64 68 75 Fabian Edwards Middleweight 64 68 45 Julius Anglickas Light Heavyweight 64 71 78 Weber Almeida Featherweight 62.5 72 262 Austin Vanderford Middleweight 62 72 79 Brett Johns Bantamweight 62 72 79 Tywan Claxton Featherweight 62 72 79 Valentin Moldavsky Heavyweight 62 76 64 Arlene Blencowe Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 61 77 67 Robson Gracie Jr Welterweight 60 77 82 Sergei Kharitonov Heavyweight 60 79 84 Norbert Novenyi Middleweight 59.5 80 85 Ed Ruth Middleweight 58.5 81 74 Kevin Ferguson Jr Lightweight 56.5 82 86 Mandel Nallo Lightweight 56 83 87 Curtis Millender Welterweight 55.5 83 NR Daniel Weichel Featherweight 55.5 85 88 Alejandra Lara Women’s Flyweight 55 86 NR Billy Goff Welterweight 54.5 87 89 Amanda Bell Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 53.5 87 NR Pedro Carvalho Featherweight 53.5 89 91 Gaston Bolanos Featherweight 53 89 91 Veta Arteaga Women’s Flyweight 53 91 40 Christian Edwards Middleweight 52 92 94 Alfie Davis Lightweight 50.5 93 204 Daniele Scatizzi Lightweight 50 93 NR Shamil Nikaev Welterweight 50 95 96 Kate Jackson Women’s Flyweight 49.5 95 96 Valerie Loureda Women’s Flyweight 49.5 97 99 Sidney Outlaw Lightweight 49 98 100 Brian Moore Featherweight 48 99 101 Blaine O’Driscoll (flyweight) Bantamweight 47.5 99 262 Cody Law Featherweight 47.5 99 101 Dillon Danis Middleweight 47.5 99 101 Jake Hager Heavyweight 47.5 99 101 Leah McCourt Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 47.5 99 101 Raymond Daniels Welterweight 47.5 105 108 Nicolo Solli Lightweight 47 106 35 Melvin Manhoef Light Heavyweight 46 107 NR Vinicius de Jesus Middleweight 45.5 108 123 Lucas Brennan Featherweight 44 109 111 Matt Mitrione Heavyweight 43 110 113 Keoni Diggs Lightweight 42.5 110 113 Tim Caron Middleweight 42.5 112 262 Saad Awad Lightweight 41.5 113 262 Grant Neal Light Heavyweight 41 113 132 Jeremy Kennedy Featherweight 41 115 116 Jon Tuck Lightweight 40 115 NR Kastriot Xhema Welterweight 40 117 89 Brandon Girtz Featherweight 39 117 119 Chris Duncan Lightweight 39 119 120 Guilherme Vasconcelos Welterweight 38.5 119 120 Joshua Jones Lightweight 38.5 119 120 Patchy Mix Bantamweight 38.5 119 126 Sabah Homasi Welterweight 38.5 123 123 George Hardwick Lightweight 38 124 127 Christopher Gonzalez Lightweight 36.5 124 127 Kent Kauppinen Middleweight 36.5 124 127 Leslie Smith Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 36.5 127 110 Georgi Karakhanyan Lightweight 36 127 116 Killys Mota Welterweight 36 127 130 Nick Newell Lightweight 36 130 135 Josh Hill Bantamweight 34.5 131 123 Devin Powell Lightweight 34 131 136 Lewis Long Welterweight 34 131 136 Simon Smotritsky Welterweight 34 134 58 Ciaran Clarke Featherweight 33.5 134 139 Danni Neilan Women’s Flyweight 33.5 134 139 Richie Smullen Featherweight 33.5 137 133 Liz Carmouche Women’s Flyweight 32.5 137 142 Walter Gahadza Welterweight 32.5 137 142 Will Fleury Middleweight 32.5 140 145 Chris Bungard Lightweight 32 140 145 Jake Smith Welterweight 32 140 145 John Teixeira Featherweight 32 140 184 Johnny Eblen Middleweight 32 140 150 Jornel Lugo Bantamweight 32 145 149 Akonne Wanliss Lightweight 30.5 146 156 Cat Zingano Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 29 146 156 Dylan Logan Featherweight 29 146 242 Lee Chadwick Light Heavyweight 29 146 156 Myles Jury Lightweight 29 146 156 Saul Rogers Featherweight 29 151 162 Ilias Bulaid Featherweight 27.5 151 162 Raphael Uchegbu Welterweight 27.5 153 166 Aaron McKenzie Lightweight 27 153 150 Alex Polizzi Light Heavyweight 27 153 139 Chris Hatley Featherweight 27 153 166 Diego Herzog Middleweight 27 153 NR Emilee King Women’s Flyweight 27 153 166 Gavin Hughes Lightweight 27 153 166 Moses Murrietta Welterweight 27 153 166 Taylor Turner Women’s Flyweight 27 161 101 Chuck Campbell Light Heavyweight 26.5 161 153 Khonry Gracie Welterweight 26.5 162 176 Kiefer Crosbie Welterweight 26 163 177 Antonio McKee Welterweight 25 163 177 Asael Adjoudj Featherweight 25 163 177 Gokhan Saricam Heavyweight 25 163 177 Ivan Batich Middleweight 25 163 156 Luke Trainer Light Heavyweight 25 169 184 Tyree Fortune Light Heavyweight 24.5 170 186 Talita Nogueira Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 24 171 197 Janay Harding Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 23 172 188 Ava Knight Women’s Flyweight 22.5 172 188 Cal Ellenor Bantamweight 22.5 172 188 David Pacheco Welterweight 22.5 172 188 Domingos Barros Heavyweight 22.5 172 188 Gabriel Varga Featherweight 22.5 172 188 Yannick Bahati Light Heavyweight 22.5 178 194 Jordan Mein Welterweight 22 178 205 Manny Muro Lightweight 22 180 195 Nainoa Dung Lightweight 21.5 181 187 Keith Lee Bantamweight 20.5 182 198 Arunas Andriuskevicus Light Heavyweight 20 182 198 Chris Avila Lightweight 20 182 198 Dominique Wooding Featherweight 20 182 198 Frans Mlambo Bantamweight 20 182 NR Justin Sumter Middleweight 20 182 NR Roman Faraldo Welterweight 20 182 198 Vitaly Minakov Heavyweight 20 189 148 Erik Perez Bantamweight 19.5 190 205 Davion Franklin Heavyweight 19 191 207 Pietro Penini Middleweight 18 191 207 Stefano Paterno Welterweight 18 193 NR Matt Bessette Featherweight 17.5 194 212 Aaron Chalmers Welterweight 16 194 207 Mark Lemminger Welterweight 16 194 212 Nathan Rose Featherweight 16 194 212 Terry Brazier Lightweight 16 198 215 Bruna Ellen Women’s Flyweight 14.5 198 215 Dustin Barca Lightweight 14.5 200 215 Kyle Crutchmer Welterweight 13 200 218 Paul Redmond Lightweight 13 202 219 Anthony Taylor Lightweight 12 202 219 Jeremy Petley Featherweight 12 204 NR Albert Gonzales Welterweight 10 204 222 Kevin Croom Featherweight 10 204 222 Kirill Sidelnikov Heavyweight 10 204 221 Pat Casey Welterweight 10 204 222 Peter Queally Lightweight 10 204 222 Ras Hylton Heavyweight 10 204 262 Sumiko Inaba Women’s Flyweight 10 204 222 Tim Wilde Lightweight 10 204 222 Yves Landu Lightweight 10 213 230 Constantin Gnusariov Welterweight 9.5 213 230 Kevin Fryer Middleweight 9.5 215 234 Gabby Holloway Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 9 215 234 Kane Mousah Lightweight 9 215 234 Kyle Kurtz Middleweight 9 215 222 Ty Gwerder Middleweight 9 219 237 Bec Rawlings Women’s Flyweight 8.5 219 230 Joseph Creer Middleweight 8.5 219 237 Vladimir Tokov Lightweight 8.5 222 239 Shinsho Anzai Welterweight 8 223 242 Alan Benson Middleweight 5 223 242 Alan Omer Welterweight 5 223 NR Ali Zebian Lightweight 5 223 242 Andrew Fisher Featherweight 5 223 242 Chiara Penco Women’s Flyweight 5 223 NR Jaleel Willis Welterweight 5 223 NR Jaylon Bates Bantamweight 5 223 262 Karl Moore Light Heavyweight 5 223 142 Lucie Bertaud Women’s Flyweight 5 223 NR Magomed Magomedov Bantamweight 5 223 242 Mandy Bohm Women’s Flyweight 5 223 242 Philip Mulpeter Lightweight 5 223 242 Ryan Roddy Lightweight 5 223 242 Soren Bak Lightweight 5 237 NR Andrew Salas Featherweight 4.5 237 254 Andy Murad Welterweight 4.5 237 254 Harry Hardwick Featherweight 4.5 237 254 Ilara Joanne Women’s Flyweight 4.5 237 NR John de Jesus Featherweight 4.5 242 254 Jessica Miele Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 4 243 260 Carlo Pedersoli Jr Welterweight 3.5 243 207 James Mulheron Light Heavyweight 3.5 245 262 Alessandro Botti Lightweight 0 245 166 Andy Manzolo Middleweight 0 245 262 Arbi Mezhidov Featherweight 0 245 262 Asael Adjoudj Lightweight 0 245 262 Ashleigh Grimshaw Featherweight 0 245 262 Azunna Anyanwu Heavyweight 0 245 NR Bobby Lee Welterweight 0 245 NR Bobby Voelker Welterweight 0 245 262 Brandon Bender Lightweight 0 245 262 Brandon Pieper Lightweight 0 245 NR Bryce Logan Lightweight 0 245 101 Bryson Bolohao Middleweight 0 245 262 Chris Cisneros Welterweight 0 245 175 Claude Wilcox Light Heavyweight 0 245 262 Daniel Crawford Lightweight 0 245 262 DeAnna Bennett Women’s Flyweight 0 245 262 Dominic Clark Lightweight 0 245 NR Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov Light Heavyweight 0 245 30 Ederson Macedo Light Heavyweight 0 245 262 Elina Kallionidou Women’s Flyweight 0 245 NR Erick Sanchez Featherweight 0 245 262 Evan Gubera Middleweight 0 245 262 Fabio Aguiar Middleweight 0 245 262 Giovanni Melillo Welterweight 0 245 262 Grachik Bozinyan Middleweight 0 245 262 Hamza Salim Middleweight 0 245 262 Hesdy Gerges Heavyweight 0 245 262 Iamik Furtado Lightweight 0 245 262 J.W. Kiser Heavyweight 0 245 262 Jamese Taylor Featherweight 0 245 NR Jason Markland Light Heavyweight 0 245 NR Jessica Ruiz Women’s Flyweight 0 245 262 Justin Moore Middleweight 0 245 NR Kana Watanabe Women’s Flyweight 0 245 82 Karl Albrektsson Light Heavyweight 0 245 262 Katharina Lehner Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0 245 262 Kiichi Kunimoto Welterweight 0 245 262 Kywan Gracie Welterweight 0 245 262 Lucas Borges Middleweight 0 245 262 Mario Navarro Featherweight 0 245 NR Matheus Mattos Bantamweight 0 245 262 Ranjeet Baria Featherweight 0 245 262 Ronny Markes Heavyweight 0 245 262 Ross Houston Welterweight 0 245 262 Ryan Scope Lightweight 0 245 NR Said Sowma Heavyweight 0 245 262 Scott Futrell Welterweight 0 245 NR Shawn Teed Heavyweight 0 245 262 Simone D’Anna Featherweight 0 245 262 Vladyslav Parubchenko Featherweight 0

Check back next Wednesday for our Heavyweight rankings

