Jordan Slammed By Ex-Teammate For Backfired Documentary

Pippen has been revealed to have confronted Michael Jordan about the documentary that backfired recently from Netflix. The Last Dance was a 10-episode series that provided fans with never before behind the scene access. This sport has always been highly loved and for that reason the documentary attracted worldwide attention in a matter of hours. Pippen’s main issue was, he believed that Jordan did not represent him in the right light during the documentary. During that period of time, Pippen was undergoing contract disputes, which apparently were highly over exaggerated to what actually happened in real life.

Pippen believes that Jordan made this documentary as a means to increase his personal brand and awareness. As the documentary did go about showing Jordan in the best light possible. Pippen states that this was all premeditated due to Jordan feeling intimidated by

Legendary players such as Lebron James for example. The release of the documentary was seen in the ‘right time’ from Pippen, just when Lebron threatened everything that Jordan had ultimately built in terms of image and reputation, so he believes.

Pippen’s character is said to have come across as selfish and very dismissive in terms of the contract dispute going on within his life at that time. Pippen felt the entire portrayal did not sit well with him, despite having said by Jordan himself that Pippen was one of the best teammates he had ever had. It all seems like a stab in his back from his part.

It is believed that the basketball era in which Jordan played was the best of its time to date, yet somehow the documentary presented Jordan in his best light more than any of his other teammates. Pippen felt that it was Jordan’s responsibility to highlight the basketball era, team and friends in the way that it was actually remembered and felt; not another marketing brand scheme for his own ego. The things that mattered did not stand out within the documentary; for that reason, Jordan has upset many people in the process of creating this. With such a high standing in basketball as it is, Michael should not have used this as an opportunity to be ‘glorified’ Pippen quoted. It was selfish means, beyond actually highlighting the golden years that basketball has ever seen.

Pippen is believed to have spoken to Jordan in person since the release of the documentary, saying to him how it really is and apparently Jordan agrees with him, however nothing has been commented from Jordan’s side, in any shape or form, meaning that we suppose that is the last light we will hear of it. It really is balls in your court Jordan.