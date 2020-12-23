Rapid Recap: Giannis chokes, Tatum hits prayer as Celtics WIN

GOD DAMN! What an opening night!!
The referees tried to steal this dramatic win from the Celtics but the reigning TWO-TIME MVP missed a free-throw with the game on the line. The final score: Boston 122 Milwaukee 121.
Sure, the Celtics pissed away a 17-point lead in the 3rd quarter. But that’s life in the NBA. They fought and got whole lotta luck when Jayson Tatum BANKED a 25-footer in Giannis’ face with 0.4 seconds remaining. As I stated previously, the officials GIFTED Giannis’ free throws after calling an absurd foul on Tristan Thompson as Jrue Holiday heaved a lob at the rim. Never UNDERESTIMATE the ability of an NBA official to thrust himself into the spotlight and f-ck up a game.
Enough about the bull-shit. Jaylen Brown (33 points, 13-24 FG) was a force. Jeff Teague (19 points, 7-15 FG) was tremendous.
Pass the eggnog. I’m mentally and emotionally exhausted.
End of 1Q: Bucks 34, Celtics 31
☘️ Tatum: 6 PTS (2-3 3P), 2 REB
☘️ Theis: 6 PTS (2-3 3P)
🦌 DiVincenzo: 8 PTS
🦌 Middleton: 5 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST
REJECTED. pic.twitter.com/iZez7A4QJq
Jaylen Brown with the chase-down block into a… Semi Ojeleye euro step?!?! pic.twitter.com/nXI1x4ucFV
Jaylen Brown pulling up from deeeep. He's been very good in these non-Tatum minutes for Boston. pic.twitter.com/jAjgEGGigu
Jaylen Brown scored 10pts in the final 2:32 of 2Q and #Celtics lead #Bucks 64-59; DiVincenzo 13, Holiday 12, Antetokounmpo 11, Middleton 7; Brown 15, Teague 13, Tatum 9, Thompson 6, Theis 6, Ojeleye 5
Jaylen will not be stopped pic.twitter.com/R4zpnps9Jr
Tatum puts the exclamation point on the third quarter. Celtics lead 101-84. pic.twitter.com/v6bJBGgy5I
Marcus Smart has taken three charges on Giannis. Because of course.
Boston closes the third with a 27-14 run, thanks to a quick surge from Jayson Tatum, and goes into the fourth with a 101-84 lead. Tatum has 21 and 5, while Jaylen Brown has 25/5/4. Jrue Holiday has been great, but Boston has done a good job bottling up Giannis so far.
Way to get it done 1️⃣3️⃣ 😤 pic.twitter.com/hIo71np17M
Giannis has single-handedly outscored the Celtics 15-7 in the opening 5-plus of the fourth quarter, and is now up to 32 and 10 for the game. What was a 17-point lead to start the fourth is all the way down to two, 109-107, for Boston with 6:28 to go.
Tatum has been laboring since the first half. He has been favoring his right calf. #Celtics #Bucks
The full #Celtics experience so far:
Underdogs vs media darling
Takes a shot early
Build big lead
Give lead away
Ulcers
_________
JT with the score over Giannis pic.twitter.com/4IKtTUY7na
Great take from Jaylen Brown here on a crucial possession: pic.twitter.com/lOKdZjhrUZ
Teague can do it all pic.twitter.com/Vd4OCexsgC
JRUE steps back to put MIL up!@Bucks 120@celtics 119
52.7 to play, BOS ball on TNT. #KiaTipOff20 pic.twitter.com/R5N02YxoYe
HAIL MARY FULL OF TATUM THE LORD IS WITH THEE pic.twitter.com/SguGAngtyS
JAYSON TATUM pic.twitter.com/tssjdSZf2P
That Tatum shot was an Ultimate Antoine shot but i'm celebrating the result
Brad Stevens on Tatum's game-winner: "Tatum's a good offensive player. He can get his shot up. It was a well-challenged shot. It was a well-defended shot. Guess we were lucky it went in."
