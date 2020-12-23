Celtics

Rapid Recap: Giannis chokes, Tatum hits prayer as Celtics WIN

GOD DAMN! What an opening night!!

The referees tried to steal this dramatic win from the Celtics but the reigning TWO-TIME MVP missed a free-throw with the game on the line. The final score: Boston 122 Milwaukee 121.

Sure, the Celtics pissed away a 17-point lead in the 3rd quarter. But that’s life in the NBA. They fought and got whole lotta luck when Jayson Tatum BANKED a 25-footer in Giannis’ face with 0.4 seconds remaining. As I stated previously, the officials GIFTED Giannis’ free throws after calling an absurd foul on Tristan Thompson as Jrue Holiday heaved a lob at the rim. Never UNDERESTIMATE the ability of an NBA official to thrust himself into the spotlight and f-ck up a game.

Enough about the bull-shit. Jaylen Brown (33 points, 13-24 FG) was a force. Jeff Teague (19 points, 7-15 FG) was tremendous.

Pass the eggnog. I’m mentally and emotionally exhausted.

