Ravens have had a great year in player development, even if they miss playoffs

The Ravens rookies have been panning out well, too. As the Ravens make their push toward a possible playoff berth, the major contributions of the 2020 rookie class are impossible to ignore. Their adjustment to the NFL was made more challenging due to the COVID-19 pandemic, yet they have responded to make an immediate impact.

Baltimore’s first-round pick, Patrick Queen, is a candidate for Defensive Rookie of the Year. Queen was expected to be a starter from Week 1 and he has played every game and leads the team in tackles with 98, to go along with three sacks, eight tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, an interception and a touchdown.

J.K. Dobbins is an electric running back who has taken over as the Ravens’ lead back in a talented group. His speed and ability to avoid going down on first contact makes him effective as both an inside and outside runner. Dobbins has run for a touchdown in four consecutive games, setting a franchise record for most consecutive game with a touchdown by a rookie.

The Ravens have two rookie defensive linemen who’ve made an impact, Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington. With Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams both missing some games due to injuries and illness, the presence of Madubuike and Washington has become more important. With Campbell out of the lineup against Jacksonville, Baltimore’s defensive front didn’t miss a beat.

Tyre Phillips began the season as the starting right guard, and he has recently shared time with D.J. Fluker as the starting right tackle. But what people will talk about most is Phillips’ runaway freight train run on Sunday after he picked up Lamar Jackson’s fumble. Phillips’ collision with Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack was epic, an effort that earned Phillips a game ball and the “Angry Run” of the week from “Good Morning Football.”

Rookie inside linebacker Malik Harrison has been part of the inside linebacker rotation every game, and he has also been a standout on special teams. When inside linebacker L.J. Fort was out of the lineup against the Indianapolis Colts, Harrison started and had his best game of the season.

Two other rookies are important players on special teams. Devin Duvernay has been the kick returner all year and took a 93-yarder the distance in Week 3, while James Proche II has been a sure-handed punt returner. Duvernay has seen fewer offensive snaps the past couple weeks, going from 80 percent against Dallas to 15 percent versus Cleveland and six percent against Jacksonville.

Second-year and third-year guys are blossoming, too. WR Hollywood Brown has come on strong in recent weeks, and his play has helped rejuvenate the Ravens’ passing game as the team makes a playoff push.

Since failing to catch any of his three targets in a Week 11 loss to the Tennessee Titans, Brown has 17 receptions for 272 yards (16.0 yards per catch) and three touchdowns in his past four games.