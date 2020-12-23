Tennis Shoe Gifts – The Ultimate Guide For 2021

If you have a close one that plays tennis, you should know by now that they always need a good pair of tennis shoes. Due to the nature of the sport and the intense training sessions, they go through the shoes relatively fast, and playing in worn-out shoes is neither comfortable nor safe.

So, with 2021 right around the corner, and the holiday season in full blast, maybe it’s a good idea to surprise them with a pair of quality tennis shoes. We’ve put together a quick guide to help you pick out the best tennis shoe deals and explain what you should be paying attention to when choosing them.

Make Sure to Pick the Right Size

Picking out the right shoe size for anyone can be tricky, and even more so when it comes to the size of tennis shoes. Fact is, even if you know what size the recipient might wear usually, it doesn’t necessarily have to be the same size that they wear their tennis shoes in.

This is because, to increase comfort while playing, tennis players often wear very thick socks, so they get slightly bigger shoes than they need. The best way to find out is to ask them or look at what size are their current tennis shoes, not regular ones.

Only Choose Quality Shoes

Tennis players need their shoes to be very durable and comfortable so they can focus on their game instead of on the discomfort a shoe can cause. In order to prevent that, their shoes need to be made of high-quality materials and engineered for taking some punishment on the court while remaining comfortable.

An intense tennis match can last over an hour, up to several hours sometimes, so it’s vital that the players are comfortable and aren’t caused any inconvenience or pain by their footwear.

Because of the intensity and the length of both matches and training practices, the shoes can take quite a bit of wear and tear, and it is crucial not to play with shoes that have been too damaged, as they can lose comfort, structural integrity, and the lateral support they should be providing.

Remember That the Shoes Need to Be Breathable

Once again, returning to the high intensity of matches and training and their length, it’s crucial to remember that the foot needs to breathe. Without proper ventilation, the foot can overheat and cause discomfort and pain to the wearer.

That’s why it’s so important to look for shoes that are breathable and provide enough airflow to slow down that process and increase the time you can play without getting to the point of overheating.

The best way to do that is to choose a pair of shoes made of a breathable mesh that allows the foot to breathe. The upper of the shoe should be designed to let air circulate and cool the foot down.

Know What Surface They Will Be Used On

Types of tennis shoe soles widely differ based on what surface they are meant to be used on. So if you are thinking about getting tennis shoes as a gift to someone, inform yourself what surface they most often play on. Whether it’s grass, hard or clay surface greatly affects the choice and type of shoe you should get.

The types differ because different surfaces require different grips not to slip and move smoothly across them. Having the right kind of sole on a suitable surface can significantly improve the player’s performance, as their movements become more comfortable and more natural.

In Conclusion

If you are looking to surprise your friend or family member this year with a pair of tennis shoes, just make sure to know all of these things. They are all critical when it comes down to the choice, and if you pick correctly, there isn’t a doubt in the world they will be very thankful.

Quality tennis shoes can cost a bit more, but they are worth every penny to the person wearing them in the coming months. The reason for the slightly elevated price is that the shoes genuinely need to be made with high-quality materials and designed specifically for this sport. With the right shoes, your gift is sure to be well-remembered and appreciated in the following years.