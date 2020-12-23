Tristan Thompson a game-time decision for Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Tristan Thompson has been nursing an injured hamstring suffered before he joined the Celtics. He’s been practicing with the team this week and he’s not on the injury report, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s playing.

Thompson told reporters today after shootaround that he’s still a game-time decision for tonight.

“I’ll go through my routine, make sure I check all the boxes with the training staff,” he said. “Things are looking like it’s going the right direction… of course we got to see when I go to the warm up and they run a test on the hammy to make sure it clears all the protocols that they have…if it does hopefully I’ll be able to suit up tonight.”

If it does, then Thompson will likely play, however Brad Stevens said yesterday that Thompson would be on a minutes restriction. Asked whether he’d be 100%, he said no one is anymore.

“If you ask any NBA player who has played over seven years, they’ll never be 100%. So as you get older you go from like, 90 is a new 100,” he said. “So for me, like, 92 is a new 100%.”

Whatever the percentage, Thompson, who hasn’t played in an NBA game since March, is itching to be out there.

“I feel good I’m, I’m competing and going up and down with the guys in five-on-five actions.” he said. “As long as I check those boxes off with the training staff, they want to make sure that nothing lingers, so if they feel good about it, I trust them, and I’ll be out there.”

If he does play, Thompson says he doesn’t care if he starts or comes off the bench.

“I’m all about winning. I’m about how can I win and be an asset to this team to be successful,” Thompson said. “So whatever position coach wants me to be in. I accept any role and I’ve done it before, whether it’s starting, playing at a high level, or coming off the bench, being productive I’ve done it. At the highest of highs. So whatever Coach Stevens wants me to do to help this team win and be play at our max potential, I’m all about that.”