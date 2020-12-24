Dodgers sign relief pitcher Tommy Kahnle from the Yankees

The Los Angeles Dodgers tried to improve their bullpen on Wednesday according to Katherine Acquavella of CBS Sports. However, by signing Tommy Kahnle of Latham, NY, the Dodgers got a pitcher that will help them for the 2022 season more than the 2021 season. That is because in July, magnetic resonance imaging showed that Kahnle damaged his ulnar collateral ligament and had to undergo Tommy John surgery. Due to the nature of the elbow injury, it is expected that Kahnle will miss the majority of the 2021 season, but should be ready to go for 2022.

Last season with the Yankees, Kahnle only pitched one inning with the Yankees before his season ending Tommy John surgery. It was the eighth inning in a 3-2 Yankees win over the Washington Nationals. Kahnle registered a hold as he struck out three batters, and gave up one double and one intentional walk. However, neither of the Nationals players who got on base scored, and Kahnle had an earned run average of 0.00.

Kahnle’s contract is a two-year deal worth $5.25 million. Knowing that Kahnle will be sidelined for most of 2021, he will only be earning $750,000 in 2021, and $3.45 million 2022. The contract also comes with incentives and a $550,000 signing bonus according to Mark Feinsand of mlb.com.

The Dodgers become Kahnle’s fourth Major League Baseball team. In addition to the Yankees, he has pitched for the Colorado Rockies and Chicago White Sox. He was with the Rockies in 2014 and 2015, and the White Sox in 2016, and part of 2017, before being traded from Chicago to New York in the blockbuster deal that also saw Todd Frazier and David Robertson go to the Yankees, and Tyler Clippard go to the White Sox on July 18, 2017.

Los Angeles will definitely be the team to beat in the National League West in 2020. This past season, they won their first World Series since 1988.