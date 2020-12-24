Eagles seek Christmas gift in Dallas, even if some fans don't want it

News flash: the Eagles at 4-9-1 want to win against the 5-9 Dallas Cowboys on Sunday to stay in contention for the NFC East division title. This would seem like a crazy notion to many Philly fans, who know such an outcome in this strange 2020 season would weaken the Eagles’ draft position in 2021.

But EYE know what most students of the sport know— professional athletes are wired to go all out for the win, along with their best possible performances on the field and on the record.

Nobody on either side is tanking for this one, including the coaches. Oh, if either team goes up big early, you might see some “business decisions” made on the wrong end of the score. But that’s not “tanking”…

Each team is missing at least one-third of their most viable starting players from September, either from injury, illness or, in the case of Carson Wentz, benching. This means it’s largely upon the younger backups to produce. These guys for the most part do not have guaranteed contracts. They know they have to play well and put big plays on tape in order to survive.

In other words, damn the divisional standings and playoff implications. Same goes for the coaching staffs. You are going to put your best winning effort out there. If 6-9-1 gets you in the playoffs, then so be it…but there is no shame in playing for the best possible outcome for your football career.

Ironically, both teams are at the mercy of the Washington Football Team, which has the inside track on the NFC East with a mere 6 wins heading into Week 16.

But it’s already a “Why Not?” kinda season for both the Eagles and the Cowboys.

Dave Spadaro at PE.com highlighted the storyline for the Eagles-Dallas showdown: