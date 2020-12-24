Merry Christmas. The most wonderful time of the year. I hope everyone is having a great day and enjoying their time with their family and friends. Be safe.

Link-o-rama

Here are a few stories that have recently come across my twitter feed.

I found this All-NCHC-Pod Team post interesting. I keep hearing how UND Jordan Kawaguchi is struggling. He left the NCHC Pod tied for the lead in points. Moreover, he’s also the only player to record a point in every game.

Happy Birthday to former All-American forward T.J. Oshie. He’s 34 years old today.

Happy Birthday to the one and only @TJOshie77!! I owe ya a couple birthday butt taps during game 1 this year. pic.twitter.com/gDnvtlfu32 — Tom Wilson (@tom_wilso) December 23, 2020

Everyday we get closer to have an 2021 NHL season.

“I’ll speak for Ontario, we would need clearance from Ottawa’s public health officer, Toronto’s public health officer, the chief medical officer of health and then it would ultimately go to cabinet for a decision,” Sport Minister Lisa MacLeod said.

Talks continue between NHL, provinces about season start as league releases schedulehttps://t.co/Sbkh2bQxOD pic.twitter.com/PoTlZPMVer — The Progressive Column (@theprocolumn) December 24, 2020

Former UND forward Drake Caggiula has been traded. He’s now a member of the Phoenix Coyotes. Caggiula will rejoin former teammate Nick Schmaltz.

"Being able to grow with some of these players and have the opportunity to step into this lineup and play a style of hockey that suits my style is going to be really good for me." Drake Caggiula is the latest block added to what we’re building for 2021.https://t.co/lfoudFcqBu — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) December 23, 2020

Kudos to the National Collegiate Hockey Conference. They did a great job pulling this off. Commissioner Josh Fenton is a forward-thinking leader. We’re lucky to have him, and hopefully, he stays in his position for a very long time.

Omaha! How @TheNCHC called an audible and pulled off a fantastic feat of flexibility with @MidcoSN along for the ride.#MidcoMAG | #NCHCPod x #InPodWeTrust pic.twitter.com/SmteLi1271 — Midco Sports Network (@MidcoSN) December 22, 2020

UND goalie Adam Scheel has retaken the net and proved that he can still play at a high level. Scheel checks in at number two this week.