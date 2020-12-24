North Dakota

Merry Christmas!

Merry Christmas!

North Dakota

Merry Christmas!

By December 24, 2020 1:34 pm

By |

Merry Christmas. The most wonderful time of the year. I hope everyone is having a great day and enjoying their time with their family and friends. Be safe.

Link-o-rama

Here are a few stories that have recently come across my twitter feed.

I found this All-NCHC-Pod Team post interesting. I keep hearing how UND Jordan Kawaguchi is struggling. He left the NCHC Pod tied for the lead in points. Moreover, he’s also the only player to record a point in every game.

Happy Birthday to former All-American forward T.J. Oshie. He’s 34 years old today.

Everyday we get closer to have an 2021 NHL season.

“I’ll speak for Ontario, we would need clearance from Ottawa’s public health officer, Toronto’s public health officer, the chief medical officer of health and then it would ultimately go to cabinet for a decision,” Sport Minister Lisa MacLeod said.

Former UND forward Drake Caggiula has been traded. He’s now a member of the Phoenix Coyotes. Caggiula will rejoin former teammate Nick Schmaltz.

Kudos to the National Collegiate Hockey Conference. They did a great job pulling this off. Commissioner Josh Fenton is a forward-thinking leader. We’re lucky to have him, and hopefully, he stays in his position for a very long time.

UND goalie Adam Scheel has retaken the net and proved that he can still play at a high level. Scheel checks in at number two this week.

, , , , , North Dakota

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More North Dakota
Home