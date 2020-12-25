Boston Celtics, Brad Stevens, statements on KC Jones passing

KC Jones died today at the age of 88 years old. The Hall of Famer won eight titles as a player and two more as a head coach, and his is number 25 has been retired by the team.

The Boston Celtics issued the following statement about Jones’ passing:

“Where K.C. Jones went, winning was sure to follow. K.C. – his given name – was a twelve-time NBA champion as player and coach, a two-time NCAA champion, and a Gold medal-winning Olympian and Hall of Famer. In NBA history, only teammates Bill Russell and Sam Jones have more championship rings during their playing careers. K.C. along with Russell, Clyde Lovellette, Jerry Lucas, Quinn Buckner, Earvin “Magic “Johnson and Michael Jordan, are the only players in history to achieve basketball’s “Triple Crown” – winning an NCAA Championship, an NBA Championship and an Olympic Gold Medal. His number 25 has hung from the rafters since 1967.

“K.C.’s coaching career was similarly illustrious. He was named to lead the Celtics in 1983, beginning what is one of the most remarkable head coaching runs the NBA has seen. K.C. helmed the Celtics for two of the most memorable seasons in the team’s rich history, first leading the team to a championship in 1984 over the Lakers during a peak of that storied rivalry. Two seasons later, he led what many consider the greatest team in NBA history, the 1986 Champion Boston Celtics. These were the highlights of an astonishing four consecutive seasons in the NBA Finals, one of the most impressive and beloved Celtics eras.

“K.C. also demonstrated that one could be both a fierce competitor and a gentleman in every sense of the word. He made his teammates better, and he got the most out of the players he coached. Never one to seek credit, his glory was found in the most fundamental of basketball ideals – being part of a winning team. The Celtics family mourns his loss, as we celebrate his remarkable career and life.”

Brad Stevens spoke about Jones before the Christmas Day game vs. The Brooklyn Nets.

“The way that he was revered by the players he played with, other people he worked with other players that played for him. He was special,” Stevens said. “We’ve had this too much recently with some of our greatest winners and greatest people that have been a part of this organization and it’s, you know, on a day that I think people always value their time with family and friends and that’s been, you know, obviously, hampered by the year that we’ve all had, it’s a real, real tough blow. So our condolences are with his family. Now, from my standpoint, again you’re talking about a 12 time champion in the NBA, won a couple in San Francisco, like the basketballs is the basketball but his legacy, character of person, has been something that I’ve heard constantly about since I’ve been here.”

Stevens was also asked about Jones and the legendary 1986 Celtics team.

“We hear about it occasionally. I work with a guy who reminds us about those days, so we hear about it occasionally,” Stevens said. “But more to the important stuff, I mean, Danny (Ainge) just left my office telling KC Jones stories. So like today’s his day, to remember, all the, all the impact he had and, Danny, he surely had a heck of an impact on him.”