NBA rumors indicate Nets, Celtics both discussing James Harden trade with Rockets

It appears that James Harden has continued to add to his list of desirable trade destinations, but only a few of those teams can actually offer enough viable assets to make it worthwhile for the Rockets.

The Sixers could probably get the deal done if they included Ben Simmons, but all the word out of Philadelphia is that the 25-year-old isn’t going anywhere. It’s hard to see the Sixers moving a young, cornerstone player, for an aging one with only two years left on his current deal. Harden could very well end up being a two-year rental, and nothing more.

But both the Celtics and Nets, on the other hand, have enough young assets and draft picks to where they could make a potential deal work, but not leverage their future. Both teams are on Harden’s “list,” and, coincidentally, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the two teams have been engaged in trade talks with the Rockets about potentially acquiring the superstar.

Brooklyn and Boston are among recent teams that have had conversations with Houston about James Harden, per @wojespn. The Rockets are looking for a third, possibly even a fourth, team to include in a deal. pic.twitter.com/nvVZgKIfJz — Hoopsview (@hoopsview) December 25, 2020

It’d be interesting to see Harden on the Nets, playing alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The Nets would likely have to trade away their depth, though, and they’d probably be a nightmare on the defensive end.