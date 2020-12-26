2020-21 Minnesota Wild Fans Speak Pre-Season Edition: Part 3 of 3

The presents have been open, the Christmas cookies have steadily disappeared. So as we pick up the wrapping paper and gather up the plates of the endless array of holiday leftovers, its time to reflect and be thankful. Thankful for family, friends and the chance to get together whether virtually or otherwise. Its kind of hard to believe we made it after what was a trying year for so many of us.

What is also important is context. When I thought of these six questions I would ask my panel of hockey fans, I wrote them up towards the end of October. Lots has changed since then and originally I had hoped to publish this 3-part series around Thanksgiving time as the league continued to contemplate whether it was going to try to start before the end year. Ultimately that didn’t happen so it got postponed until now, but some had submitted me their answers back in late November while others just submitted theirs a week or two ago.

So I have asked 6 fans, five of them are Wild fans and one non-Wild fan to get some perspective outside of the Minnesota Wild ‘echo chamber.’ I have asked each of these fans six questions and here are their responses to those questions in this 3-part series. I can’t thank these individuals enough for their time, energy and hockey passion in answering these questions. I have asked these fans to introduce themselves so you have an idea who they are to perhaps better understand where they are coming from.

2020-21 Wild Fans Speak Pre-Season Edition, Part 1 of 3

2020-21 Wild Fans Speak Pre-Season Edition, Part 2 of 3

Ricky – Hi I’m Ricky Sangha, a born and bred Vancouverite who is a passionate Canucks fan and lover of the game of hockey. I have owned Canucks season tickets for the last 5 years and I look forward to every trip I can make to the rink.

Jodi (@Jodi_halvy) – My name is Jodi, I have been a Minnesota Wild season ticket holder for the last 15 years with my dad. We share a passion for hockey, and even through the ups and downs of cheering for a franchise that tends to disappoint, we are still huge Wild fans! We both fall in to the trap of consistently being overly optimistic about this team and then watching them unravel at different points throughout the season, we will continue to show up for the State of Hockey though!

Aaron (@AngryFinn) – I am the former host of @3InTheBox and the man behind ZMODEM (link to bandcamp) and Gabber Nullification Project.

Justin (@deast2004) – My name is Justin Bakke and I am an avid hockey fan at all levels of the game. I grew up in Duluth watching Duluth East and the UMD Bulldogs play. I spent quite a few nights at the DECC watching UMD in the pre-championship years and love what the program has become. Also, don’t mention the 1996 State Tournament to me, it still stings. I grew up playing hockey which included playing in the Lester Park

and Duluth East system through Bantams. I was a North Stars fan before their departure when I was seven years old. I still have pictures of me wearing my Dad’s North Stars jersey as a kid. I became an

Avalanche fan because of Joe Sakic, but quickly switched my allegiance back to Minnesota when the Wild arrived in 2000. With this, I help run a few social media accounts. This includes the Kaprizov Kountdown, UMD Bulldogs Pipeline, co-admin of Wild Prospects & Young Players, and co-host the Sound the Foghorn Podcast. The Kountdown page ended up being followed by Kirill Kaprizov himself, and was featured in a Michael Russo article. Now I have a family that includes a wife and three kids. The

beginning stages of teaching my kids to skate have begun, as I look to pass on the passion and Minnesota tradition on to them, and hopefully instill the love of hockey.

Joey (@BravetheWild) – I’m 41 years old, and have been a fulltime hockey fan since the 1990-1991 season, particularly the North Stars magical run to the Stanley Cup Finals. Like most of us, I was devastated to see my favorite team in the world move away, and was equally frustrated by being teased with the possibilities that didn’t work out with the Oilers, Jets, and Whalers. June 1997 will always have a special place in my heart, as the original birth of the Minnesota Wild. I’ve always seen myself as a radio host and a writer, and I eventually got the Brave The Wild Podcast started in August 2008, and have been doing it ever since. I became a late bloomer when it comes to hockey writing when I joined Gone Puck Wild just this past fall, not sure what I was waiting for, but better late than never. I also proudly write for mnwprospects, covering the QMJHL and BCHL, keeping up with Wild prospects in those respective leagues.

Brian – I’m Brian Felska and have been a long time hockey fan at all levels. Growing up in outstate Minnesota in the 50’s and 60’s where it was tough to participate in hockey as a school sport. The only school teams were in the metropolitan area or in northern Minnesota. We did spend a lot of time at the rink skating, shooting, and playing pickup games. We had very little formal coaching but did have rec. teams from junior high on. Seasonal high school sports took the spotlight but I did manage to play some hockey in my senior high years. When I was in college the St. Cloud State program was in its infancy just switching from club to a varsity sport. Even then the players shoveled their own rinks. I was lucky enough to coach some peewee teams before starting a family. I have always enjoyed the speed and physically of sports so hockey was I game I loved.

5. Will the addition of Cam Talbot, who had a reasonable season last year with Calgary help Minnesota earn more victories after their sub-par goaltending they had a season ago? Or will the other roster changes up front off-set Talbot’s potential impact?

Ricky : I’m just not too sold on Cam Talbot being a starter for any NHL team, he played 23 games last season, and had moments where he shined, but in my opinion, he was the biggest reason the Calgary Flames got ousted by the Dallas Stars in the playoffs with his inconsistency. This will be his 4th team in 3 years as he also played 4 games for the Philadelphia Flyers 2 years ago. I saw a lot of Cam Talbot as he was employed by two teams in the same division as the Vancouver Canucks the last 2 seasons, and what I saw was a goaltender with potential that didn’t live up to it. I think the moves Minnesota made upfront will contribute to more goals and some more wins, but I’m just not sure how Cam Talbot will adjust, maybe he thrives and gets his game together but I wouldn’t bet on it. Alex Stalock had a decent year last season I thought, so I would not be surprised to see Minnesota use both goalies as much as possible.

Jodi – I believe Cam Talbot is a fine choice for the Wild in goal. If you believe in analytics, the analytics show that he would have had much better numbers if he had a better defense in front of him. We have a pretty solid D group, so I would think if he plays up to his potential he will be much more consistent than Dubnyk, and hopefully more successful. The thing that always bothered me about Dubnyk, is it seemed he lost focus at times throughout the game, he also let players get under his skin. He was often chopping at players with his stick, and it seemed the opponents knew how to get under his skin. Talbot also serves as a much better stop gap if we are thinking that Kahkonen is the goalie of the future, which I hope he is. He looks smooth on the ice, and seems to have a calm confidence about him.

Aaron – Devan Dubnyk at age 32: .913 SV%, 2.54 GAA.

Cam Talbot at age 32: .919 SV%, 2.63 GAA.

Devan Dubnyk at age 33: .890 SV%, 3.35 GAA.

Cam Talbot at age 33: We’ll see this season.Goalies are only as good as the players in front of them. Not saying Dubnyk should blame anyone but himself, just that all it takes is a single off-year to mean you get benched and then traded for peanuts. Is Talbot the answer? I doubt it, but we’ll see.

Justin – I feel like with the signing of Cam Talbot we will have more victories by a small margin. I also tend to be more optimistic going into seasons. One thing that helps Talbot, is that he will be playing behind one of

the best defensive cores in the NHL. As we know the Wild had some pretty terrible goaltending the past couple seasons. Stalock had a good stretch, but overall that was a big weakness of this team. Talbot tends to make the saves that he is supposed to and that is something we did not see at times with

Dubnyk and Stalock. That costed us some games. I do not think the moves we made will really off-set his impact. I say this in hopes that Kaprizov comes in strong, and players like Fiala pick up where they left off. I felt like a good chunk of what we lost was slowing the team down, even though I like the players that were traded or not brought back. Our Center position still looks pretty grim, which may play a role in a possible off-set. My hope is that Marco Rossi makes the roster out of camp and allows a player like

Marcus Johansson to be moved to the wing where he has been more effective.

Joey – I personally see Talbot as an upgrade and he will benefit from the strong defense core in front of him. Dubnyk badly needed a change of scenery, along with the likelihood that his days of being great are done. Talbot had a heck of a year in Calgary, where they have struggled mightily in the net for years, with up and down defense in front of him, so I see him at least matching what he accomplished a year ago.

Brian – I think the health of Dubnyk’s wife weighed heavily on him last year and rightfully so. It seemed to me that part of his problem before coming here was to do with off ice issues. We may have been lucky to get what we got from him while he was here. I think it was a good bet to save some salary and move on to another experienced goaltender in Cam Talbot. Even though our new coach’s style seems to be a little more up tempo I think our defensive personnel are still geared to protecting the goal tender. I think he will be a plus.

6. Wild GM Bill Guerin had this quote, “This is a great place to play, it’s a great place to live and I know players love it here. So if you want to stay here, here’s your opportunity. If not, we’ll find something else that works.” Will the remainder of the ‘country club’ of Mats Zuccarello, Zach Parise and Ryan Suter get the message? What will the team’s record be in 2020-21?

Ricky : Minnesota is the state of hockey, there are no questions asked there, and for an NHL hockey player, that kind of environment would be one you definitely want to be a part of. Bill Guerin has sent the message out loud and clear, if players seem uninterested in doing the work to succeed, they won’t play there. Long time Minnesota Wild players Zach Parise, Mats Zuccarello and Ryan Suter have seen their fair share of criticism as they have been the veteran leaders of this hockey club for a while. I think for this team to turn the corner, they will have to be involved in a big way, and with the amount of moves made by Bill Guerin, you would have to think it would be a shot in the arm for these guys and somewhat of a fresh start. Overall, I see the Minnesota Wild finishing just out of a playoff spot in the competitive Central Division, as far as a record goes, assuming the NHL is able to complete an 82 game regular season, I see Minnesota finishing around 38-37-7.

Jodi – If I’m a GM, and trust me I am nowhere near smart enough to even comprehend how difficult the job of being a GM is, but if it’s me, I do NOT hand out long term deals and no move clauses. If Fiala and Kaprizov end up being superstar caliber players, then great, lock them in. But the no move’s that have been handed out for the past handful of years are ridiculous. As a fan Parise doesn’t bother me as much as Suter and Zuccarello do. Parise is a relentless worker on the ice, and history has shown when he is healthy, he will score. I realize Suter does things as a defenseman that often go unnoticed to the untrained eye, we definitely struggle when he isn’t out there. But I do not like the narrative that he controls his own ice time, whether that is true or not, I am not on board with stuff like that. Zuccarello was a complete embarrassment last year, in my opinion, he was the precise definition of a passenger. How he continued to get top line Power Play minutes was just ridiculous to me.

Aaron – Zach and Ryan still run this team. If they choose to not play for the Wild, that will be their choice, not Bill Guerin’s. That being said, I don’t know that we have the depth that we need to be a champion. It’s looking like we might have a solid young line with Kaprizov, Fiala and maybe Rossi???? Outside of that, it gets a lot weaker. Defense is solid and if Talbot plays like he did last year, the Wild have a chance. I’m just worried about the depth. We might have an “A” line, but it quickly goes B-, C, D+ (back of the napkin grading here folks). I’m going to take a stab and say 42-28-12 (96 points, enough to be relevant).

Justin – I would think that they would get the message with the overhaul, but it is truly hard to say. They are still in a position where they control their destiny. Parise and Suter have been solid players for us and helped change the face of the franchise. They are still very effective players. I truly wonder who Bill Guerin pertains to when he says he wants to change the culture. I have my suspicions, but I also do not like to assume things. It would be interesting to be a fly on the wall in that locker room. Overall, we have seen too many passengers on this team in too many games. Guerin is well on his way to changing this culture, not just in the locker room, but franchise wide. It will be interesting to see how Mats Zuccarello bounces back this season. I will also be interested to see if a Zach Parise trade is revisited. He seemed pretty unhappy when Paul Fenton was changing the roster, and I wonder how he is taking the further roster overhaul that Bill Guerin is doing. This late into his career he is looking for each and every chance he can get to make a run. From the outside looking in it seems as if we will have Ryan Suter for the duration of his contract. It will take a lot of work, but I want to see this franchise develop and become championship caliber. I will compare it to the UMD program where for years they were not very good and now they’re a program that competes frequently for national championships. Playing in four in the past ten years, and winning three of them. I mentioned before that I feel we will be slightly better with Cam Talbot in the net. The record is hard to put a finger on with so many unknowns, but I will assume a 60 game season and say we finish 32-21-7. I say this in hopes that Kaprizov adds an element to the team, and Rossi makes the roster. I do however feel that we are a borderline non-playoff team next season. We technically were not before the pandemic hit and who knows with how we were playing if we would have squeaked in.

Joey – Regarding the “Country Club”, I’m always a skeptic. Contractually we’re stuck with these guys however they perform, and with what I’ve heard about Suter, I can imagine him completely shrugging that statement off. As I’ve stated on the Brave The Wild Podcast, Parise looked just about cooked as a player in the postseason, it was quite alarming. Parise is competitive enough, that he may respond well, so there’s still a glimmer of hope there. Apparently Zuccarello was already hurt last year, so hopefully there is more to come with him, but I’m not holding my breath. After adding things together in this now 56 game season, I see the Wild going 30-21-5, and in the playoffs with the new energy in the building, along with Fiala continuing where he left off.

Brian – If its true that these three players are members of the so called country club then the Coach and General Manager are not doing their job. They have the power to move any player not earning his keep. If they feel that these three are not doing whats wanted of them they should clean the ship even if it means taking less in return. It won’t get any better in the future. I have already made my feelings clear on Zuccarello. With respect to Parise I think he remains our most consistent scoring threat and lets face it, he still is the only one willing to go to the front of the net. He can still skate and fore checks well. Don’t forget the kid from Russia still hasn’t played a game yet and Fiala didn’t exactly light it up in the playoff games! Suter is still an above average defenseman and gets the puck up the rink well. He probably shouldn’t get as many power play minutes. To be honest I think it would be tough to replace either at their salaries. The only thing I am positive about right now is that the new alternative jerseys will be big hits. If this new group plays better together and the Russian and Fiala become stars the Wild might actually win a playoff series or two or three.