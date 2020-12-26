Boxing Day The King George VI Chase Live Stream Reddit Horse Race, Runners, Start Time, Date, Venue, Results, and Highlights

Saddle up for the UK’s wealthiest horse race. The King George VI Chase is galloping towards us and this year’s favorite for the main event is Sir Dragonet. The three-year-old horse is a 3/1 favorite having destroyed his rivals at the Chester Vase by eight lengths.

We know there will be thousands of you out there who have made your Derby Bet but for one reason or another, you are unable to get to the TV at race time to see if your selection pays off. Fear not, as in today’s modern times’ technology is never far away and you will be able to watch the 2020 Derby live Online with a number of the top UK bookmakers.

This is ideal for those of you who will be stuck in the office come Derby Day and now you will be able to keep track of your bet. Fans across the nations will be tuning in for the world-famous flat race, but how can you watch the King George VI Chase? We have compiled some of the best channels to watch the 2020 King George VI Chase on live stream.

1. ITV: – Official Channel

If you stay in the UK, you can watch the 2020 King George VI Chase horse race via live stream on the ITV Hub on your computer. You will need to log in with or create an ITV account in order to stream the races. The ITV Hub is also available on Android and Apple mobile devices, meaning you can watch it live on your phones and tablets. You can also download the ITV Hub on the Amazon and Windows App Store.

Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV owners will not be left out, and also have the option to download the ITV Hub. It can also be found on YouView boxes and Samsung Smart TVs.

2. TV player

It is another option to watch the 2020 King George VI Chase Horse race. The high-quality Video streaming provides the live coverage of the event without any hindrance. TV player is compatible with the latest devices such as mobile phones and tables.

To watch TV player on mobile phones all you need to do is download the App from either the Google Play and the App Store.

The 2020 King George VI Chase is scheduled to begin at 3:15 PM GMT (7:15 AM PST / 10:15 AM EST) on December 26 (Boxing Day). It’s the penultimate event in the Ladbrokes Winter Festival at Kempton Park, England, but also the most profitable, with £250,000 in prize money at stake.

Rather stay in on Boxing Day? No problem: below, we’ll explain how you can stream the King George VI Chase in its entirety online. However, you should note that if you’d like to watch this race for free outside of the UK, you’ll need a high-speed VPN capable of unblocking ITV Hub abroad.

This article will only recommend official broadcasters. Although events like this often have unlicensed streams, they come with significant disadvantages. For a start, unofficial streams are often laggy and low-resolution. There’s also a good chance they’ll be taken offline before the end of the race. You can watch the 2020 King George VI Chase for free anyway, so there’s no reason to use unlicensed streams.

How to stream the King George VI Chase abroad with a VPN

New to VPNs and not sure how to get started? Follow the steps below to unblock and stream the King George VI Chase wherever you are:

First, sign up for a suitable VPN service. We recommend NordVPN but you might also want to consider Surfshark and ExpressVPN; two worthwhile, high-quality alternatives. Install the VPN app. There will be a few different versions so be sure to get the right one for your operating system. Connect to one of your VPN’s British servers. This will provide you with a British IP address and trick UK streaming services into letting you watch from abroad. Create an ITV Hub account. This is completely free, and while you’ll be asked to enter a postcode, any valid UK postal code will work. Try watching a video on ITV Hub. It should load almost immediately but if not, clear your cache and cookies, then refresh the page.

We strongly recommend running through the steps above well before the race begins. This way, if anything doesn’t work as intended, you’ll still have time to contact customer support and resolve the issue. Remember that this event is live, so if you realize too late that your VPN doesn’t work, you’ll miss part of the race.

How to watch the 2020 King George VI Chase for free on UK TV

It’s actually very simple to watch Ladbroke Winter Festival events online. You have two choices: stream the 2020 King George VI Chase for free on ITV Hub or pay for a Racing TV subscription. Obviously, if you don’t normally watch horse racing, ITV is the better choice.

ITV will be showing the entire Winter Festival, with coverage running from 1:15 PM GMT(5:15 AM PST / 8:15 AM EST) until the end of the King George Chase. As a bonus, you’ll be able to watch the Rowland Meyrick Handicap Steeple Chase from the Wetherby Racecourse.

Racing TV has a far wider selection of live horse races to watch, but it’s a premium service. It costs £24.98 per month, although day passes are available for £10. There’s really no need to pay to watch this event, however, as it’ll be streamed in its entirety on ITV.

You should note that both of these services will show the race as it airs on TV, so you will need a UK TV License to watch. This is easy to accidentally overlook as neither service actually checks to see if you have a TV License or not. You’ll also need a VPN to access ITV Hub or Racing TV abroad. NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can try it out, enabling you to live stream the 2020 King George Chase for free.

Which horses are competing?

11 horses will compete in this Grade 1 National Hunt steeplechase on December 26. Below, we’ve listed the horses participating in the King George VI Chase:

Black Op Clan Des Obeaux Cyrname Frodon Lostintranslation Monalee Real Steel Saint Calvados Santini Waiting Patiently Andy’s Verdict

Which horses are expected to do well?

We’d be remiss if we didn’t mention Clan Des Obeaux here: he won the last two King George Chases, and a third consecutive victory would really be the icing on the cake. Of course, he’ll face tough competition in Cyrname, having only narrowly outpaced his rival last time around. Don’t write off Lostintranslation either; he’s had a bit of a rough season but came in third at Cheltenham last year.

Runners

1 Black Op

Grade 1 novice hurdle winner and second in top novice chase on this card last year, but needs to improve massively on two runs this season.

Trainer: Tom George

Jockey: Tom Scudamore

Form: 122-49

Odds: 66-1

2 Clan Des Obeaux

Seeks a hat-trick in this race and defeated reopposing stablemate Cyrname by 21 lengths last year. The one to beat.

Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies

Form: 218-2

Odds: 7-4

3 Cyrname

The top-rated runner and proved his stamina with Charlie Hall Chase victory at Wetherby on return. Reasons to believe he will fare better this time.

Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Form: 12F-1

Odds: 2-1

4 Frodon

Popular and versatile chaser who is 2-3 around Kempton. He is a one-time winner from eight starts in Grade 1 company though.

Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Form: 314-14

Odds: 33-1

5 Lostintranslation

Gold Cup third but pulled up in this last season. He has the class but will have to step up considerably on his distant third at Haydock on his return.

Trainer: Colin Tizzard

Jockey: Robbie Power

Form: 11P3-3

Odds: 8-1

6 Real Steel

Eyecatching sixth in Gold Cup and has since joined Paul Nicholls. Needs to prove stamina and improve on recent third at Ascot.

Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Daryl Jacob

Form: 41P6-3

Odds: 16-1

7 Saint Calvados

Standout career best when second in Ryanair Chase last time. Goes well fresh and could outrun odds.

Trainer: Harry Whittington

Jockey: Gavin Sheehan

Form: 1422-

Odds: 16-1

8 Santini

Neck second in last season’s Gold Cup and should benefit for recent Aintree reappearance. May be tested by this sharp track.

Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: Nico de Boinville

Form: 112-2

Odds: 5-1

9 Waiting Patiently

Grade 1 winner who runs for the first time in over a year. Has to prove his stamina but an each-way contender.

Trainer: Ruth Jefferson

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Form: U23/3-

Odds: 25-1