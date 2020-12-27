6 Gifts For Basketball Fans

Choosing a gift is never an easy job.

Unless you spend your days with that person, chances are, you don’t really know what they want. And even when we’re buying for our other half, we still can have a hard time choosing the proper present.

But, betting on the sports a person likes is always a fool-proof way to ensure that everything you get them they’ll love.

And, the best thing is that those gifts are versatile, from Christmas to birthdays, or just because people always appreciate gifts related to their hobby or sport they enjoy.

So, as a basketball expert, I decided to make a list that I know I’m going to love. Of course, you’ll have to adjust your gift according to the person you’re buying the gift. They may enjoy a different team, or maybe they like reading books more than they enjoy watching movies.

Anyways, continue reading below, and maybe you’ll find something that will inspire you for what to buy.

A high–quality t-shirt can be a unique and cherished gift, as long as you know what you’re buying.

The very first thing on the list is super easy to nail down. And the best thing is that it can be a suiting choice for both something inexpensive but sweet or something more upscale.

For example, you can get someone a Chicago Bulls shirt without breaking the bank. It’s nice, and the person will most likely wear it to a Chicago Bulls game.

But, if you’re looking for something fancier, you can bid on a rare Bulls shirt online and get them something truly unique. Frame that shirt to make it look even nicer, and you have a wonderful gift for a mancave.

The trick is to find something that looks nice and you believe will suit the person you’re buying it for.

The right basketball book can be a fantastic addition to their collection of reads.

But, if the person you’re buying the gift enjoys reading, many coaches have put their lives to paper, creating some of the most memorable and beautiful memoirs ever.

Some of my favorite readings include “My Losing Season” by Pat Conroy, where he shares a lot of advice he learned while playing basketball.

“Stuff Basketball Players Should Know” is an amazing gift to anyone interested in playing hoop. It teaches you valuable pieces of advice in small quantities.

And my all-time favorite is “Wooden” by Seth Davis. I won’t give out too much, but if you’re looking for something truly amazing and related to basketball, this book is as close as you will ever get!

If the person loves playing hoop and you’re looking for something fancier a recovery system might be just what you’re looking for.

If you’re buying for your other half and you aren’t on a budget, then one of the most amazing things you can give to a basketball player is a leg recovery system.

One of the most important aspects of training is actually recovering. This type of system uses air pressure to speed up muscle recovery and reduce soreness.

If the person you’re buying this loves playing sports and has an active lifestyle, our advice is to research what you can afford and surprise them with a recovery system.

For kids and players that are just starting to play, think about what will make them better players.

But training is only a part of what’s needed to become a good basketball player.

Playing hoop requires dedication, hard work, and most importantly—direction.

So, if the person you’re buying the gift for is just starting in playing basketball, investing in something that will make them a better player is definitely worth it.

Read below to check my personal favorite gifts.

Dribbling goggles

While many players wear goggles for protection when they’re playing, dribbling goggles are a bit different.

The bottom portion of the goggles is solid, which limits the peripheral vision of the player. Many amateur basketball players have the bad habit of looking at their hands while they are dribbling.

Dribbling goggles can help eliminate that habit and concentrate the player on the game, making dribbling a habit.

Ball handling gloves

And if the person wants to improve their control on handling the ball, a good pair of handling gloves can help with becoming better at playing the game.

The way ball handling gloves work is that they make it harder for the player to control the ball while they’re training, which means that it’s so much easier once they play without them.