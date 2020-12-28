Brooklyn Nets lose Spencer Dinwiddie for the rest of the season

Spencer Dinwiddie has been ruled out for the rest of the year due to a knee injury.

After having a breakout season last year, taking advantage of a shorthanded lineup, Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie was looking forward to continuing to progress alongside Brooklyn’s stars, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, this season.

The 27-year-old guard appeared in the starting lineup next to Irving this season and anticipated contributing to what could end up becoming a championship run for Brooklyn.

Unfortunately, Dinwiddie’s 2020-2021 season was cut extremely short. On Sunday night, the veteran guard suffered an injury in the game against the Charlotte Hornets. By Monday morning, Dinwiddie’s diagnosis made it clear his season is over.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Nets guard suffered a partially torn ACL in his right knee. While he’s expected to make a full recovery by the start of next season, whenever that is, there’s no chance he’ll get back on the court this season no matter how far the Nets go.

Dinwiddie isn’t in a contract year for the Nets, but he does have a player option worth $12.3 million for next season. It’s too early to tell whether he’ll accept the option or not, but if he declines, Dinwiddie will become one of the more prominent names on the free agency market.

Although Dinwiddie’s numbers started low this year as Brooklyn got its two stars back, the veteran guard averaged 20 points-per-game just a season ago as he became a regular in Brooklyn’s rotation. No matter what happens in the future, Dinwiddie will find himself starting in Brooklyn or elsewhere when he fully recovers for next year.