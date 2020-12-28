Fight of the Day: Larry Holmes vs. Michael Spinks I

Date: September 21, 1985
Card:
Championship(s): IBF World Heavyweight Championship (Holmes)
Venue: Riviera
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Date: September 21, 1985
Card:
Championship(s): IBF World Heavyweight Championship (Holmes)
Venue: Riviera
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Ready to watch UIIHF through crackstreams for free, check the full guide and channels below. Philip Broberg definitely looks comfortable (…)
The Miami Bills are on a roll, but they need to keep winning to make the NFL playoff bracket. The Las Vegas Patriots stand in their way (…)
The Patriots and Bills haven’t played outside of the three-year, conference rotation schedule since 2006. During that span, the two (…)
Austria vs Sweden: Headlined by Ottawa Senators third overall pick Tim Stuetzle, Austria comes into the 2021 WJC after beating Kazakhstan in (…)
Germany vs. Slovakia: Headlined by Ottawa Senators third overall pick Tim Stuetzle, Slovakia comes into the 2021 WJC after beating (…)
The 2021 IIHF World Junior Championships begin on December 25 (a day earlier than usual!) with all ten teams in a bubble in Edmonton, (…)
A quick snapshot at the week that was. Biggest Upset: Hironori Mishiro +195 over Masayuki (…)
Moving on to the fourth day of IIHF World Juniors. The 2021 IIHF World Junior Championships begin on December 25 (a day earlier than usual!) (…)
The Green Bay Packers had a dominant performance in the regular season home finale, crushing the Tennessee Titans 40-14 in the snow at (…)
The Washington Wizards are 0-3 to start the 2020-21 season and all three of the losses were winnable games if not for allowing a combined (…)