Marcus Smart shoulder injury: 'I'm fine. I'm playing tomorrow'

With 2:25 remaining in the Boston Celtics 108-107 loss to the Indiana Pacers, Marcus Smart slid in front of Malcolm Brogdon trying to take a charge on the right sideline. Brogdon’s shoulder hit Smart in the upper chest near his shoulder, and though Smart popped back up, he quickly dropped back to the floor.

Smart checked back in with 1:17 left but still wincing in pain, and finished the game.

After the team’s afternoon practice in Indiana, Smart sat down to talk to the media showing no ill effects.

“I’m good today. Yesterday was just weird,” he said while also showing that he wasn’t wearing any special protective equipment on the shoulder area. “Everything is fine. X Rays negative, so that’s a good thing.”

Here’s a look at the play

Smart has taken shots to that shoulder before, but it’s unclear if the weirdness of that shot he took last night has any sort of connection to past issues. For now it just seems to be hit to the shoulder/chest area that caused pain but not much else.

“I’m fine,” Smart said. “I’m playing tomorrow.”