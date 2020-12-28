Test
Red's Army 22m ago
Boston Celtics practice report: Who is this team?, Payton Pritchard's ups & downs, & poor transition defense
The Boston Celtics were back inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Tuesday afternoon, getting ready for a rematch after (…)
MMA Manifesto 2hr ago
UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: Dec 28/20
There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of (…)
MLB 2hr ago
Padres acquire former Cy Young award winner Blake Snell from the Rays
The San Diego Padres seem to be serious about not only contending in the National League West, but contending for a division title against (…)
Braves 2hr ago
MLB Hall of Famer Phil Niekro dies at age of 81
Long-time Major League Baseball knuckleballer Phil Niekro of Blaine, OH, passed away on Sunday at the age of 81 of cancer according to Tim (…)
NHL 3hr ago
Blackhawks sign center Carl Soderberg from the Coyotes
The Chicago Blackhawks tried to improve their depth at the center ice position on Saturday, with the signing of center Carl Soderberg of (…)
Red's Army 3hr ago
Marcus Smart shoulder injury: 'I'm fine. I'm playing tomorrow'
With 2:25 remaining in the Boston Celtics 108-107 loss to the Indiana Pacers, Marcus Smart slid in front of Malcolm Brogdon trying to take a (…)
Red's Army 4hr ago
Boston Celtics stand behind Robert Williams after he says 'I’m not coming along fast enough'
The tantalizing promise of Robert Williams was on full display against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night. On one hand, Williams made two (…)
NCAA 4hr ago
Liberty Flames end perfect season for Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
The perfect season for the University of Coastal Carolina Chanticleers was not meant to be. On Saturday, the Chanticleers lost their first (…)
Celtics 7hr ago
5 rational thoughts after the Celtics' disappointment in Indianapolis
The Celtics definitely lost last night’s game against the Pacers, but not like this: (…)
Live Stream 7hr ago
Slovakia vs. Germany: IIHF World Juniors Live Stream Free 2021 - Full HD, Start Time, Live Score Updates, Reddit Coverage, and Highlights Videos
With the mercury of excitement soaring regarding the IIHF World Junior Championships 2021, every ice-hockey enthusiast is waiting with bated (…)