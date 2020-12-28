The Monday Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the week that was.
Biggest Upset: Hironori Mishiro +195 over Masayuki Ito
Notable New Champions:
- WBC International Super Middleweight Champion: Evgeny Shvedenko
A Few Storylines Going Forward:
- It’s Showtime in PFL!: Anthony Pettis didn’t take long to test free agency, as very quickly he decided on Professional Fight League to continue his career. That’s a big coup for PFL, who gets some much-needed starpower for their tournament format.
- Happy Trails: After his fifth unsuccessful title defense, Martin Murray has decided to hang them up at the age of 38 with a record of 39-6-1. Murray had a very disappointing outing against Billy Joe Saunders this month, and the time was probably right. Kudos for getting out with his wits and health.
- UFC on ABC: For the first time in over two years, the UFC will make its return to network television on January 16, with the Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar-headlined card coming to ABC, which I’m surprised hasn’t already happened, with ESPN and ABC being in the same television family.
- Sure, Why Not: Because we’re living in a simulation, sure, Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren is happening.