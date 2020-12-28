The Monday Bulletin

Combat

By December 28, 2020 9:00 am

A quick snapshot at the week that was.

 

Biggest Upset: Hironori Mishiro +195 over Masayuki Ito

 

Notable New Champions:

  • WBC International Super Middleweight Champion: Evgeny Shvedenko

 

A Few Storylines Going Forward:

  1. It’s Showtime in PFL!: Anthony Pettis didn’t take long to test free agency, as very quickly he decided on Professional Fight League to continue his career. That’s a big coup for PFL, who gets some much-needed starpower for their tournament format.
  2. Happy Trails: After his fifth unsuccessful title defense, Martin Murray has decided to hang them up at the age of 38 with a record of 39-6-1. Murray had a very disappointing outing against Billy Joe Saunders this month, and the time was probably right. Kudos for getting out with his wits and health.
  3. UFC on ABC: For the first time in over two years, the UFC will make its return to network television on January 16, with the Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar-headlined card coming to ABC, which I’m surprised hasn’t already happened, with ESPN and ABC being in the same television family.
  4. Sure, Why Not: Because we’re living in a simulation, sure, Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren is happening.

