UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: Dec 28/20

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Featherweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rankings, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Alexander Volkanovski
|453
|2
|2
|2
|Max Holloway
|320.5
|3
|3
|3
|Brian Ortega
|285
|4
|4
|8
|Josh Emmett
|190.5
|5
|5
|6
|Chan Sung Jung
|156
|6
|6
|Song Yadong
|154.5
|7
|8
|Jimmie Rivera
|130
|8
|9
|7
|Calvin Kattar
|117.5
|9
|11
|Cody Stamann
|97
|10
|14
|11
|Sodiq Yusuff
|95.5
|11
|16
|16
|Edson Barboza
|93
|12
|15
|Nik Lentz
|91.5
|12
|17
|13
|Shane Burgos
|91.5
|14
|18
|12
|Dan Ige
|86.5
|15
|19
|10
|Arnold Allen
|84
|16
|20
|4
|Zabit Magomedsharipov
|73.5
|17
|21
|Darren Elkins
|73
|18
|22
|Hakeem Dawodu
|69.5
|19
|37
|Gavin Tucker
|68
|19
|23
|Grant Dawson
|68
|21
|24
|Andre Fili
|66.5
|22
|25
|Mirsad Bektic
|62.5
|23
|26
|15
|Bryce Mitchell
|60
|23
|26
|Lerone Murphy
|60
|23
|26
|Ricardo Ramos
|60
|26
|30
|Herbert Burns
|56
|27
|31
|Jonathan Martinez
|54
|28
|32
|Giga Chikadze
|53.5
|29
|33
|9
|Jeremy Stephens
|52
|30
|34
|Makwan Amirkhani
|51
|31
|35
|Movsar Evloev
|50
|32
|47
|Cub Swanson
|48
|32
|45
|Ilia Topuria
|48
|34
|36
|Damon Jackson
|40.5
|35
|NR
|Charles Rosa
|40
|35
|38
|Nate Landwehr
|40
|37
|38
|Daniel Pineda
|36
|37
|40
|Mike Grundy
|36
|39
|41
|Alex Caceres
|34
|40
|41
|Billy Quarantillo
|30
|40
|81
|Jonathan Pearce
|30
|40
|43
|Julian Erosa
|30
|40
|45
|L’udovit Klein
|30
|44
|48
|Mads Burnell
|29
|45
|49
|Charles Jourdain
|27
|45
|49
|Kyle Nelson
|27
|45
|44
|Zubaira Tukhugov
|27
|48
|51
|Darrick Minner
|25
|48
|51
|Douglas Silva de Andrade
|25
|48
|51
|Julio Arce
|25
|51
|54
|Shane Young
|24.5
|52
|55
|Danny Henry
|23.5
|53
|56
|Jordan Griffin
|22.5
|54
|58
|Omar Morales
|22
|55
|59
|Jared Gordon
|21.5
|56
|56
|Spike Carlyle
|20
|57
|60
|Kron Gracie
|18
|58
|61
|Thomas Almeida
|17.5
|59
|74
|Chase Hooper
|14
|60
|62
|Steven Peterson
|13.5
|61
|63
|Mike Trizano
|13
|62
|64
|Youssef Zalal
|12
|63
|65
|Mike Davis
|10
|64
|66
|Matt Sayles
|9
|65
|67
|Nad Narimani
|7.5
|65
|67
|Sheymon Moraes
|7.5
|67
|81
|Bill Algeo
|5
|67
|69
|Daniel Chavez
|5
|67
|69
|Jamall Emmers
|5
|67
|69
|Seung Woo Choi
|5
|71
|74
|Daniel Teymur
|4.5
|71
|69
|Kai Kamaka III
|4.5
|71
|74
|Sean Woodson
|4.5
|74
|78
|Chris Fishgold
|4
|75
|80
|Vince Morales
|3.5
|76
|81
|Austin Lingo
|0
|76
|81
|Jacob Kilburn
|0
|76
|81
|Jamey Simmons
|0
|76
|81
|Jonny Munoz
|0
|76
|81
|Joshua Culibao
|0
|76
|81
|Peter Barrett
|0
|76
|81
|Ray Rodriguez
|0
|76
|81
|Steve Garcia
|0
|76
|81
|Suman Mokhtarian
|0
|76
|81
|Sung Bin Jo
|0
|76
|81
|T.J. Brown
|0
|76
|81
|T.J. Laramie
|0
|76
|81
|Vincent Cachero
|0
Check back Friday for our bantamweight rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound
(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)