MMA Manifesto

2020 MMA Top Ten Earners

2020 MMA Top Ten Earners

MMA Manifesto

2020 MMA Top Ten Earners

By December 29, 2020 12:07 am

By |

ufc 242 fighter salaries

Sep 7, 2019; Abu Dhabi, UAE; Khabib Nurmagomedov (red gloves) fights Dustin Poirier (blue gloves) during UFC 242 at The Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

Who is the top earner in MMA in 2020?  We’ve crunched the numbers and have the answer.

It is worth noting that these are only the reported salaries plus Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night bonuses that have been made public, plus the official UFC fight week incentive pay.  Many top performing fighters get additional bonuses paid out to them that aren’t reported, plus the top guys get a cut of the pay-per-view buys for events that they headline (not to mention every fighter makes sponsorship money).  Also, many athletic commissions don’t report fighter’s salary info, so for those we’ve estimated a fighter’s purse based on what they have earned in their other recent fights  Fighters with some estimated purses are marked with a * beside their name.  This data should still be considered very close to accurate, as most fighters’ purses remain rather steady from fight to fight (unless they ink a new contract in the meantime).

With all those disclaimers out of the way, here are the top 10 highest earning fighters in 2020.
1 Khabib Nurmagomedov*  $6,090,000
2 Conor McGregor  $3,060,000
3 Junior dos Santos*  $1,560,000
4 Israel Adesanya*  $1,230,000
5 Justin Gaethje*  $   920,000
6 Jose Aldo*  $   900,000
7 Deiveson Figueiredo*  $   875,000
8 Anthony Pettis*  $   855,000
9 Alistair Overeem*  $   830,000
10 Stipe Miocic*  $   790,000

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

MMA Manifesto, MMA Manifesto Salary Data, Updates

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More MMA Manifesto
Home