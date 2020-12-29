69th Watch the 2020-21 FIS Ski Jumping Four Hills Tournament Live Stream online, Schedule, Time, Results, Dates, Venue, Highlights and Updates

FIS Ski Jumping is amongst the more popular sporting events in the USA. The sport also has a decent fan following in other countries. If you are a fan of the event and want to know how to watch the 2020-21 Four Hills tournament online or the 2021 FIS Ski Jumping World cup on live stream then you are at the right place. Below are the steps to watch the entire 2020-21 Four hills tournament online.

The 2020-21 Four Hills tournament will begin on the 28th of December on the Schattenberg Ski jump in Oberstdorf, Bavaria. This will be the 69th edition of the four hills tournament which will see the best jumpers of the world descend at four venues in Austria and Germany. The opener will be generally attended by 40000 fans but the spectators will be missing as there are a lot of restrictions that have to be followed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The grand finale will be held in Bischofshofen in Austria on the 6th of January. Dawid Kubacki is the current defending Four Hills champion. It will be interesting to wait and see if the reigning champion can clinch his fourth grand slam which will be the heights since the beginning of the tournament in 1953.

When and where will the 2020-21 Four Hills Tournament be held?

The four competitions will take place in:

Germany

Obertsdorf (28-29 Dec)

Garmisch-Partenkirchen (31 Dec – 1 Jan)

Austria

Innsbruck (2-3 Jan)

Bischofshofen (5-6 Jan)

Four Hills Tournament live: the schedule at a glance

As always, the tour begins in Oberstdorf and ends on the day of the three kings in Bischofshofen.

Date Time Place December 28 4:30 p.m Oberstdorf December 29 4:30 p.m Oberstdorf December 31 2:00 p.m Garmisch-P Jan 01 21 2 p.m Garmisch-P Jan 02 21 1.30 p.m Innsbruck Jan 03 21 1.30 p.m Innsbruck Jan 05 21 4:30 p.m Bischofshofen Jan 06 21 4:45 p.m Bischofshofen

How to watch the 2020-21 Four Hills Tournament Ski Jumping on live streaming?

Watching any sport in today’s times is a challenge you can’t go to the stadium due to the COVID-19. Plus, there is also the danger of spreading of the virus if you watch the 2020-21 Four Hills tournament at the stadium. You will have to follow all the protocols and all that is a tedious task. So instead, the best option is to watch the event on live stream in the house.

Some of the best live stream channels are available in the market, which you can select according to your budget and liking. There is no contract period like the cable tv, you can discontinue the services whenever you like. Let’s take a look at the list of channels to watch the 2020-21 Four Hills tournament.

1. DAZN

The 2020-21 Four Hills tournament can be watched on the DAZN. You can watch the complete action of the tournament live on DAZN. The channel has brought in exclusive telecast right of the four hills tournament.

DAZN can be purchased at a monthly charge of € 11.99. But the yearly subscription will cost you a charge of € 119.99. with the channel you will get a lot of sports content. The channel can be also watched on the mobile phone via the DAZN app. The channel will also come with a free one month trial period and is a live on demand channel.

EUROSPORT

Eurosport is also a great option to watch the 2020-21 Four Hills tournament online. You can watch Eurosport from wherever and whenever you want and the channel is one of the best in business.

Eurosport can be purchased at a price of £39.99 for 12 months. You cannot buy the channel for less than a 12 months subscription pack. Unless you opt out, your subscription automatically renews each year at the then standard annual price.

Fans of the ski event can watch the four hills tournament on live stream on the official website of Eurosport and smartphone users can download the Eurosport player. Eurosport can also be watched on Amazon Prime.

You can watch ski events on Eurosport 1, Eurosport 2 and other telecast exclusively. Watch the 2020-21 Four Hills tournament on mobile using Eurosport Player that gives you live action of the different Eurosport channels as they take place. You can start up the live telecast by clicking on ‘Live TV’ and this will start the telecast instantly.

3. Olympic channel

This is a great channel to watch the 2020-21 Four Hills tournament online. The channel is the over the air internet service and it is operated by the IOC (International Olympic Committee).

Only the registered users can access the Olympic channel. Users can watch their favourite ski events and the stars.

4. Direct TV

Next, we have DirecTV Now to watch the 2020-21 Four Hills tournament. It is a versatile platform and it has 7 bundles you can choose. Direct tv offers 50 hours of storage space which can be increased to about 200 hours at an extra price. You can watch 2 screens on direct tv and if you want to increase it can be done at a price.

You will find Eurosport in all seven bundles. Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2 are present in six of them – Plus, Max, Entertainment, Choice, Xtra, and Ultimate, while Optimo Mas gets ESPN Deportes instead. The MLB Network is only a part of Choice, Xtra, and Ultimate bundles.

Watch 2020-21 Four Hills Tournament Live Stream Ski Jumping Reddit

Reddit is one of the latest trends to watch the 2020-21 Four Hills tournament online. You will get all the links to watch the 2020-21 Four Hills tournament through various subreddits. Simply search the event to stream for skiing and several links are displayed. Choose the best streams which are trustworthy and free from threats.

2020-21 Four Hills tournament updates have begun to appear on Reddit for the users of Reddit.