Combat

Fight of the Day: Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Johnson

Fight of the Day: Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Johnson

Combat

Fight of the Day: Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Johnson

By December 29, 2020 9:43 am

By |

 

Date: July 7, 2017
Card: UFC The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale
Championship(s):
Venue: T-Mobile Arena
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar, Updates

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

56m

Combat 56m ago

    1. David O. Morrell Jr.: He didn’t defend his title, since he got TKO’d by the scale, but still took care of (…)

More Combat
Home