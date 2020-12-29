Fighters of the Week

1. David O. Morrell Jr.: He didn’t defend his title, since he got TKO’d by the scale, but still took care of business and finished Mike Gavronski inside three rounds in the main event of the last major boxing card of 2020.

2. Jamal Yusupov: Decisioned fellow kickboxing and muay thai vet Samy Sana in the main event of ONE: Collison Course 2, which was aired on Christmas morning.

3. Hironori Mishiro: Earned the biggest upset of the week, slipping by former world junior lightweight champion Masayuki Ito by majority decision Saturday in Tokyo.

4. Evgeny Shvedenko: Claimed the vacant WBC International championship at super middleweight on Monday’s card from Saint Petersburg.

5. Juan Macies Montiel: Put James Kirkland on his ass thrice in the very first round, earning an emphatic win.

6. Kairat Akhmetov: In the co-main of ONE’s Collision Course 2 Christmas offering,. Akhmetov earned a unanimous decision over South Korea’s Dae Hwan Kim.

7. Mukhamed Eminov: Defended his Fight Nights Featherweight title over 25 minutes, winning a split-decision over Akhmed Balkizov.

8. Jesus Alejandro Ramos: Improved to 13-0, kicking off the PBC on FOX card with a fourth-round stoppage of Naim Nelson after knocking him down twice.

9. Alantez Fox: On the PBC on FOX card, Fox improved to 27-2-1 with a UD win over Mark Anthony Hernandez.

10. Martin Murray: After his fifth unsuccessful title defense, Martin Murray has decided to hang them up at the age of 38 with a record of 39-6-1. Murray had a very disappointing outing against Billy Joe Saunders this month, and the time was probably right. Kudos for getting out with his wits and health.