Rapid Recap: Cs overcome third-quarter woes to even up Pacers miniseries

At times it looked as if the Celtics’ second consecutive game against the Pacers might end in an excruciating loss like the first one did. Especially during a disastrous third quarter. But this time Boston was like, “Hey, what if we, like, didn’t let that ruin us?” What if we won 116-111?”

Of the 10 Boston players who took the floor in the contest, five hit double figures: Jayson Tatum (27-11-4 plus 3 steals), Jaylen Brown (20-2-2 plus 4 steals), Marcus Smart (17-1-5-1-1), Tristan Thompson (14-10-1) and Payton Pritchard (10-5-5-1). This was a full-team effort (and the screwups, when they happened, were also team-wide, but they recovered from them more effectively in-game). The Cs were ferocious on the boards when it counted in a way they simply weren’t in Sunday’s matchup, earning plenty of second-chance points as a result.

Let’s take a look at how it unfolded:

get this thing started then 1️⃣3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/cQVNbr25CU — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 30, 2020

I can't say I expected to see a Thompson/Theis give and go tonight, but here we are. That was nice — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) December 30, 2020

Brown also went hard on offense to start:

Jaylen is inventing the concept known as Chad 3 — LIFELONG PELICANS FAN MAN 69☭ (@Riffs_Man) December 30, 2020

i know u all think it’s crazy but Jaylen absolutely follows the moon cycles and wants to go into this one on a good note — liv through this (@ohhhIivia) December 30, 2020

Jaylen Brown is averaging 26 PPG, guys… — Dart_Adams (@Dart_Adams) December 30, 2020

Smart decided he wanted in:

I don't like Smart taking a lot of shots. I do like Smart making a lot of shots — Adam Taylor (@AdamTaylorNBA) December 30, 2020

But even more importantly (in light of how the last game went), Boston put up intense pressure on the Indiana offense, which made the lead they built seem more solid:

And the Pacers getting nothing near the rim. 11 of their first 15 shots have come from 3. https://t.co/kkG4hPOhMh — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) December 30, 2020

Time Lord dunk alert! Celtics Rewind is presented by @Tmobile pic.twitter.com/cMyOOC5tSH — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 30, 2020

Second quarter wasn’t quite as even, with the Pacers making up a lot of lost ground. We did see some cool shit from the bench, though:

Javonte's gonna keep earning himself minutes if he keeps attacking like this: pic.twitter.com/sqJh53s3Ob — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) December 30, 2020

Yall had me thinking Fastpp was a straight bum or something. Hes real solid. — Trey (@TA1297) December 30, 2020

Perhaps TODAY is White Boy Day. On a less enjoyable note, fans were displeased with Jayson’s slow-ish first half:

I’ve seen enough put Jaylen in. Tatum isn’t doing shit — LIFELONG PELICANS FAN MAN 69☭ (@Riffs_Man) December 30, 2020

It was kinda logy, but still…

I swear Celtics fans turn on Tatum so fast after a slow start to a season or a stretch of a couple rough games lol — jack🥳 (@JackBeTweeting) December 30, 2020

Personally I (and, I would hope, the Celtics) were more concerned with the Pacers shooting about as well in this game’s first half as the Cs were in the last game’s first half.

Pacers don't have an offensive rebound yet but it's partly because they're shooting a million percent from 3. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) December 30, 2020

Also Victor Oladipo was back for Indiana, looking very much like his old self.

The remainder of Q2 played out like a brutal war of attrition, with the Pacers matching every Celtics punch. Lotta dudes for both teams clustered under the basket on every would-be rebound.

Tatum's got moves 👀 Celtics Rewind is presented by @Tmobile pic.twitter.com/EGkg0gL8Ut — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 30, 2020

See? Tatum’s fine.

Halftime: Celtics 58, Pacers 57

☘️ Smart: 11 PTS, 3 AST

☘️ Thompson: 10 PTS, 8 REB (5 OREB)

☘️ Tatum: 10 PTS, 5 REB

🏎 Oladipo: 13 PTS

🏎 Brogdon: 12 PTS, 3 AST pic.twitter.com/xpgqslJKIm — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) December 30, 2020

Third quarter comes around…historically a trouble spot for the Celtics…and this one did not buck that trend.

Pacers making everything — Dew (@DeWPoints17) December 30, 2020

Keeping the Pacers off the boards but doesn’t matter cause all their shots are wide open — Sam ☘️🐐 (@S_Scott019) December 30, 2020

Counterpoint:

The twin-towers Theis/Thompson lineup was definitely questionable, but it kept giving us highlights.

Grant Williams didn’t see a lot of time but made the most of it:

Jaylen throws it UP. Theis throws it DOWN. Celtics Rewind is presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/IQuGTFokS8 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 30, 2020

But overall: Bad third quarter. Really, really bad. Pacers just kept canning shots and the Celtics seemed flabbergasted by it, unable to respond in any consistent fashion that could get a run started.

Pacers lead it 94-83 at the end of the 3rd Catch the 4Q on @NBCSBoston or stream it right here https://t.co/uSr28gFzzp — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 30, 2020

Then the switch flipped—big time.

20-6 Boston run over the last 3:44, plus an and-1 free throw coming for Pritchard. Pacers win probability peaked at 96.9% up 17 late in the 3rd. 94-91, Indiana, 10:03 to play — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) December 30, 2020

11-0 Celtics run by Tatum plus bench. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) December 30, 2020

Pritchard is ballin' tonight pic.twitter.com/ZhnlSmxVMl — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 30, 2020

Mind you, it wasn’t always pretty, but it worked:

That was quite a sequence pic.twitter.com/4MQJsNlZOZ — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 30, 2020

Pacers beat our ass so hard in the 3rd quarter they wore themselves out — Bradsketbawl (@bradsketbawl) December 30, 2020

Boston took the lead at the 6:28 mark of the fourth quarter on a Tatum free throw and never looked back. Indiana definitely kept things close—as Mike Gorman noted on the broadcast, contests between these teams are always close and tense—but Boston wanted and earned payback for the last game.