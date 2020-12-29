Top Ten Earning MMA Middleweights

MMA Manifesto

By December 29, 2020 12:00 am

Jun 9, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; Robert Whittaker (red gloves) fights Yoel Romero (blue gloves) during UFC 225 at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Neal)

 

Top Ten Earning Middleweights

Total Show Win Bonus
1 Israel Adesanya*  $     600,000  $         600,000  $           –
2 Robert Whittaker*  $     370,000  $         210,000  $   160,000
3 Paulo Costa*  $     350,000  $         350,000  $           –
4 Chris Weidman*  $     325,000  $         325,000  $           –
5 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza*  $     300,000  $         210,000  $     90,000
6 Darren Till*  $     260,000  $         130,000  $   130,000
7 Derek Brunson*  $     200,000  $         100,000  $   100,000
8 Gegard Mousasi (Bellator)  $     150,000  $         150,000  $           –
8 Jack Hermansson*  $     150,000  $          75,000  $     75,000
8 Kelvin Gastelum*  $     150,000  $         150,000  $           –
8 Lyoto Machida (Bellator)  $     150,000  $         150,000  $           –

 

MMA Manifesto, MMA Manifesto Salary Data

