Top Ten Earning MMA Welterweights

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)
Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight
(updated after UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Neal)
Top Ten Earning Welterweights
|Total
|Show
|Win Bonus
|1
|Kamaru Usman*
|$ 600,000
|$ 600,000
|$ –
|2
|Jorge Masvidal*
|$ 500,000
|$ 500,000
|$ –
|2
|Nate Diaz*
|$ 500,000
|$ 500,000
|$ –
|4
|Donald Cerrone*
|$ 400,000
|$ 200,000
|$ 200,000
|5
|Tyron Woodley*
|$ 350,000
|$ 200,000
|$ 150,000
|6
|Colby Covington*
|$ 300,000
|$ 150,000
|$ 150,000
|6
|Robbie Lawler*
|$ 300,000
|$ 200,000
|$ 100,000
|8
|Stephen Thompson*
|$ 260,000
|$ 130,000
|$ 130,000
|9
|Carlos Condit*
|$ 230,000
|$ 115,000
|$ 115,000
|9
|Rafael dos Anjos*
|$ 230,000
|$ 115,000
|$ 115,000
