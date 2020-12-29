Top Ten Earning Welterweights in mixed martial arts Top Ten Earning MMA Welterweights | The Sports Daily
MMA Manifesto

Top Ten Earning MMA Welterweights

Top Ten Earning MMA Welterweights

MMA Manifesto

Top Ten Earning MMA Welterweights

By December 29, 2020 12:00 am

By |

Mar 2, 2019; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kamaru Usman (blue gloves) defeats Tyron Woodley (red gloves) during UFC 235 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Neal)

 

Top Ten Earning Welterweights

Total Show Win Bonus
1 Kamaru Usman*  $        600,000  $          600,000  $              –
2 Jorge Masvidal*  $        500,000  $          500,000  $              –
2 Nate Diaz*  $        500,000  $          500,000  $              –
4 Donald Cerrone*  $        400,000  $          200,000  $     200,000
5 Tyron Woodley*  $        350,000  $          200,000  $     150,000
6 Colby Covington*  $        300,000  $          150,000  $     150,000
6 Robbie Lawler*  $        300,000  $          200,000  $     100,000
8 Stephen Thompson*  $        260,000  $          130,000  $     130,000
9 Carlos Condit*  $        230,000  $          115,000  $     115,000
9 Rafael dos Anjos*  $        230,000  $          115,000  $     115,000

 

Other weight classes:

Women’s
Flyweights
Bantamweights
Featherweights
Lightweights
Welterweights
Middleweights
Light Heavyweights
Heavyweights

MMA Manifesto, MMA Manifesto Salary Data

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

11hr

Combat 11hr ago

    1. David O. Morrell Jr.: He didn’t defend his title, since he got TKO’d by the scale, but still took care of (…)

More MMA Manifesto
Home