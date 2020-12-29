Top ten earning women's fighters in mixed martial arts Top Ten Earning Women’s MMA Fighters | The Sports Daily
Top Ten Earning Women's MMA Fighters

December 29, 2020

Dec 1, 2017; Thackerville, OK, USA; Julia Budd (red gloves) looks on prior to fighting Arlene Blencowe (not pictured) during Bellator 189 at Winstar World Casino. Mandatory Credit: Dave Mandel-USA TODAY Sports

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Neal)

 

Top Ten Earning Women’s Fighters

 Total    Show  Win Bonus
1 Amanda Nunes  $   450,000  $   350,000  $    100,000
2 Julia Budd (Bellator)  $   350,000  $   350,000  $            –
3 Cris Cyborg (Bellator)  $   250,000  $   250,000  $            –
4 Valentina Shevchenko*  $   240,000  $   120,000  $    120,000
5 Holly Holm*  $   220,000  $   160,000  $      60,000
6 Joanna Jedrzejczyk  $   212,000  $   106,000  $    106,000
7 Felicia Spencer  $   200,000  $   125,000  $      75,000
7 Zhang Weili  $   200,000  $   100,000  $    100,000
9 Katlyn Chookagian*  $   130,000  $     65,000  $      65,000
10 Raquel Pennington  $   126,000  $     63,000  $      63,000

 

