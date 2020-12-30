5 cases when professional athletes skipped training to play on an online casino

Online platforms make gambling highly accessible and attractive to players all over the world. With so many casino promotions and the potential to use cashable no deposit bonus codes in online casino, every gambler can afford to play the game around the clock.

It’s a growing trend that even high-level athletes cannot resist, so we get to see a lot of pro sportsmen losing a lot of money on gambling. They don’t have to look for a no deposit casino bonus because they earn enough to play just about any game out there, but that doesn’t make them resistant to loss.

The history of gambling among professional athletes is long and perhaps even surprising, which is why we want to write about the most interesting cases. Here are five sportsmen who were ready to skip training for gambling!

1. Jaromir Jagr

Number one on the list is Jaromir Jagr, a professional hockey player whose evergreen style of play still serves him well in 2020. Although being 48, Jagr is still playing for a local club in Kladno, Czech Republic. He is a true NHL legend and the runner-up on the league’s all-time scorers list.

Back in the years when a typical online casino wasn’t offering no deposit bonuses, Jagr used to be a passionate gambler between 1998 to 2002. He used to skip a training session every now and then just to play online poker, blackjack, and other games. But Jagr’s gambling skills didn’t match his hockey prowess as he ended up losing almost $1 million. After that, he stopped gambling and returned to his usual daily routine.

2. Michael Jordan

Whenever you see “the best of” list, rest assured Michael Jordan will have its place on it. Gambling scandals are by no means an exception here as His Airness has always been recognized as a passionate poker player. But that‘s not all since Jordan also loved playing other games and betting on all kinds of activities, including rock, paper, and scissors.

Another interesting story of the 6-time NBA champion takes place during the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, where Michael used to skip practices to play poker with roommates. No one knows the amount Jordan spent gambling, but one thing is for sure – he could definitely afford it.

3. Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney is one of the best goal-scorers soccer has ever seen, but that’s not why we added him to the list. On the contrary, a former Manchester United striker was also a gambler who could not help but lay down chips and place enormous bets.

Although his coach, Sir Alex Ferguson, was known for discipline and professionalism, it didn’t stop Rooney from losing massive amounts of money in gambling sessions. He didn’t need low deposit casinos – all he needed was roulette.

The most famous gambling incident took place three years ago when Rooney lost £500 in a single session. This was too much for Rooney’s wife and they are still struggling to save their marriage in 2020.

4. John Daly

John Daly may not be the best golf player of all time, but he is certainly the most controversial. Daly is no stranger to vices such as cigarettes, alcohol, and gambling. He loves gambling both online and offline and he reportedly loses a lot of money in the process. And when we say a lot, we really mean it because Daly admitted losing nearly $60 million gambling in the last 20 years.

Blackjack and slots are his favorite games. Combined with alcohol overuse, it’s not a surprise to learn that John Daly missed more than one training session over the course of his 25-year career.

5. Charles Barkley

Charles Barkley is the legendary NBA bad boy who retired in 1997. Although he has never won the NBA title, Barkley was the Most Valuable Player in 1993 and he also attended 11 All-Star games.

Barkley is struggling with his gambling addiction and consequent major losses. According to his 2006 interview, Barkley lost $10 million while playing various casino games. It didn’t hurt his basketball career, but it did make him avoid a few training sessions every now and then.

The Bottom Line

Online casinos have turned gambling into a global phenomenon that even professional athletes could not resist. In this article, we described five sportsmen who were so addicted to gambling that they skipped training just to play their favorite games. Which one is your favorite athlete gambling story?