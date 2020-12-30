Boston Celtics injuries: Javonte Green out for COVID protocol, one of six players on injured list

The Boston Celtics announced their injury list Wednesday afternoon and it included six players.

Three have been on the list all season so far. Kemba Walker and Romeo Langford, as expected, are out. Tacko Fall, who has been dealing with an eye issue, was upgraded from “out” to “questionable.”

Tristan Thompson is officially out for tonight’s game as he rests his right hamstring on the back-to-back.

Jayson Tatum is questionable with a left thumb sprain. The thumb was wrapped after halftime, but he played with it and seemed to have no ill effects. He also played 40 minutes in yesterday’s game, so the thumb sprain is a good reason for Boston to sit their star player on the back-to-back and also get some rest.

Javonte Green was listed as “out” under “Health and Safety Protocols.” That can mean a positive COVID-19 test, or he was found to be in contact with someone through contact tracing. Green played yesterday, which means he had to pass a COVID-19 test prior to the game.

This means both teams will be very shorthanded as Memphis comes in with seven players listed listed as “out.” That includes Ja Morant, who sprained his ankle this week and could miss up to five weeks.

Jaren Jackson Jr. (left knee meniscus surgery recovery), Jontay Porter (right knee soreness) De’Anthony Melton (Health and Safety Protocols), Killian Tillie (right hamstring strain), Xavier Tillman Sr. (left patellar tendinitis), and Justise Winslow (left hip displacement), are all also out.