NFL Picks & Predictions Week 17

The NFL regular season is wrapping up this week. However, the playoff picture is not completely settled in on who is going to the playoffs and who is staying home. Now, the best part is week 17 also has quite a few rivalry games coming into the week as well.

Now, the rivalry games are going to be big and in some cases have playoff implications, like the Bears taking on the Packers. The Ravens are taking on the Bengals as well this week and that could have implications as well.

Looking at the NFL picks this week it is going to be a little bit harder to make good picks. Some of the teams could potentially rest their starters, but others are going to be putting their pride on the line. Still some teams like the Jaguars could be jockeying for the number 1 draft spot. Which will make this final week of the NFL season a good one for all the fans and make it hard to find the right NFL picks.

Raiders at Broncos

In what could be a good game the Raiders come to the game after losing a heartbreaker to the Dolphins. The Raiders are coming in with a decent offense at 26.8 points a game. Defensively, though, the Raiders are coming to the game struggling by giving up a total of 29.8 points a game. That type of points allowed alone could be enough to cost the Raiders a chance of winning this game.

Denver for their part is one of the lowest scoring offenses with only 19.5 points a game. Defensively the Broncos are struggling as well as they have given up a total of 27 points per game. The Broncos have ended up battling through the injury bug on the year as well and that could make it difficult for the Broncos to get the win in this game as their woes are just compounding on each other.

Coming to the game here the Broncos are favored and that could come from the fact that Denver is playing at home. If it was not for that the Broncos may not have been seen as the favorite. Look for the game here to move towards the Raiders who have a better offense, but a defense that is comparable to that of the Broncos and that allows the Raiders to bring home the win here.

Dolphins at Bills

The Dolphins are coming to the game here looking for another win, but are playing the Bills. The Dolphins are coming in with a good outing from their quarterbacks against the Raiders. However, one player that the Bills may have to key in on would be Myles Gaskin who ended up getting 169 yards and 2 touchdowns for the Dolphins.

The Bills could end up trying to shore up the MVP stats from Josh Allen. The other thing that Buffalo could do, though, is allow the backups some playing time as the Bills have already locked down the AFC East title and their playoff berth.

In this game it will be hard to tell who is going to win. However, it looks like Buffalo could play it safe in this game. With Buffalo playing it safe and Miami needing a win to keep any playoff hopes alive, it will be the Dolphins who come out on top.

Packers at Bears

The Packers will take on another rival in this game here. The Packers are coming in with the playoffs locked up and the NFC North title. So it really depends on if the Packers rest some of their stars or not. The other thing the Packers have going for them is their defense looked really good in their win over the Titans and that could come into play against the Bears here who are not nearly as good of a team.

Chicago needs to get a win in the game here or they will not make the playoffs. The Bears are also coming in playing hot lately and that could help them out here. Chicago is looking to see if Trubisky is able to continue to play at a high level or not. Now, what could also help out is how the Bears defense plays in the game and if Green Bay rest some of their starters or pushes to get the number 1 seed.

While the Bears are at the point of winning to make the playoffs guaranteed the Bears could rely on a Cardinals loss as well. The Packers have to win if they are going to clinch the number 1 seed. Look for the Packers to want that number 1 seed and to get the playoff games to come through Lambeau Field guaranteed, which is why the Packers take this game.