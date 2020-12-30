MMA Manifesto

Odds for UFC Division Champs at End of 2021 Released

Odds for UFC Division Champs at End of 2021 Released

MMA Manifesto

Odds for UFC Division Champs at End of 2021 Released

By December 30, 2020 8:54 pm

By |

Feb 9, 2019; Melbourne, Australia; Israel Adesanya (red gloves) gestures to Anderson Silva (blue gloves) during UFC 234 at Rod Laver Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasmin Frank-USA TODAY Sports

Got this e-mail today in the inbox:

 

As we look ahead to the next year of UFC events, matches and fighters, it’s interesting to project who will be atop each weight class when 2021 comes to a close.

 

Fortunately, the oddsmakers have provided a framework of possibly what to expect in the upcoming year.

 

Odds are courtesy of SportsBetting.ag: https://www.sportsbetting.ag/sportsbook/futures-and-props/mma-props

 

Lightweight Champion

Conor McGregor                     +150

Khabib Nurmagomedov                     +250

Dustin Poirier              +550

Justin Gaethje             +550

Charles Oliveira                       +650

Tony Ferguson            +900

Dan Hooker                 +1000

Carlos Diego Ferreira              +1400

Paul Felder                  +1600

Islam Makachev                      +2000

 

Heavyweight Champion

Francis Ngannou                     +150

Stipe Miocic                +275

Jon Jones                     +350

Ciryl Gane                   +600

Curtis Blaydes             +600

Jairzhino Rozenstruik              +1200

Derrick Lewis              +1600

Allistair Overeem                    +2000

Israel Adesanya                       +2000

 

Light Heavyweight Champion

Israel Adesanya                       +175

Jon Jones                     +300

Jan Blachwicz              +400

Glover Teixeira                        +600

Aleksander Rakic                    +650

Dominic Reyes            +900

Magomed Ankalaev                +1000

Jiri Prochazka              +1400

Thiago Santos             +2000

 

Middleweight Champion

Israel Adesanya                       -250

Robert Whittaker                    +350

Marvin Vettori            +700

Jared Cannonier                      +900

Darren Till                   +1000

Paulo Costa                 +1200

Derek Brunson                        +1400

Khamzat Chimaev                   +1600

Kevin Holland              +2000

 

Bantamweight Champion

Petr Yan                      +300

Aljamain Sterling                    +350

TJ Dillashaw                +450

Cory Sandhagen                      +650

Rob Font                     +750

Cody Garbrandt                      +900

Henry Cejudo              +900

Frankie Edgar              +1000

Pedro Munhoz            +1200

Deiveson Figueiredo               +1400

Dominick Cruz             +1400

Jimmie Rivera             +1600

Merab Dvalishvili                    +2000

 

Featherweight Champion

Alexander Volkanovski                       +150

Max Holloway             +275

Brian Ortega               +400

Calvin Kattar               +600

Zabit Magomedsharipov                    +700

Yair Rodriguez             +900

Chan Sun Jung             +1000

Jeremy Stephens                    +1400

Josh Emmett               +1600

Sodiq Yussuff              +2000

 

Flyweight Champion

Deiveson Figueiredo               -125

Brandon Moreno                    +350

Cody Garbrandt                      +450

Askar Askarov             +600

Alexandre Pantoja                  +800

Manel Kape                 +900

Alex Perez                   +1000

Brandon Royval                      +1000

David Dvorak              +1600

Joe Benavidez             +1600

Raulian Paiva              +1600

Tim Elliott                    +2000

 

Welterweight Champion

Kamaru Usman                       +100

Colby Covington                      +300

Gilbert Burns               +550

Khamzat Chimaev                   +650

Leon Edwards             +800

Jorge Masvidal                        +900

Stephen Thompson                +1000

Conor McGregor                     +1600

 

Women’s Bantamweight Champion

Amanda Nunes                       -400

Holly Holm                  +700

Aspen Ladd                 +800

Germaine de Randamie                      +900

Ketlen Vieira               +1000

Irene Aldana               +1200

Raquel Pennington                 +1400

Julianna Pena              +2000

 

Women’s Featherweight Champion

Amanda Nunes                       -1500

Megan Anderson                    +800

Felicia Spencer                        +1000

Norma Dumont                       +1600

 

Women’s Flyweight Champion

Valentina Shevchenko            -600

Jessica Andrade                      +650

Cynthia Calvillo                       +1000

Katlyn Chookagian                  +1200

Lauren Murphy                       +1200

Joanne Caderwood                 +1400

Vivianne Araujo                      +1600

Maycee Barber                       +2000

 

Women’s Strawweight Champion

Weili Zhang                 +100

Rose Namajunas                     +300

Joanna Jedrzejczyk                 +400

Tatiana Suarez            +600

Carla Esparza              +800

Yan Xiaonan                +800

Amanda Ribas             +900

Marina Rodriguez                   +1000

Nina Ansaroff              +1000

Mackenzie Dern                      +1400

Claudia Gadelha                      +2000

 

MMA Manifesto

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More MMA Manifesto
Home