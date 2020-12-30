Celtics

Rapid Recap: Jaylen Brown’s career-high 42 points lead Celtics over Grizzlies

© Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Rapid Recap: Jaylen Brown’s career-high 42 points lead Celtics over Grizzlies

Red's Army

Rapid Recap: Jaylen Brown’s career-high 42 points lead Celtics over Grizzlies

By December 30, 2020 10:07 pm

By |

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.

Jaylen Brown has been looking like a sure-fire All-Star in this young season, and yet he took it to a new level Wednesday night against Memphis. JB dropped a career-high 42 points, including seven made three-pointers, tying his career best.

Jaylen’s performance led the way to a 126-107 rout of the Grizz, and the game wasn’t even that close. It was the Cs’ first back-to-back of the season, but they brought the energy for all 48 minutes and avoided playing down to the competition as they often seem prone to do. The Green are now 3-2 and have won two straight.

The Celtics might have been shorthanded, but the Memphis Grizzlies were really shorthanded, and Boston took full advantage. The Celts were still missing Kemba Walker as well as Tristan Thompson, who rested as part of his recovery from a strained right hamstring, and Javonte Green, reportedly for COVID protocols. Jeff Teague replaced Thompson in the starting lineup.

Memphis was in an even worse position.

In  the first minute, the War on Theis resumed, painfully.

Theis did return, and Boston bounced back behind Brown.

Marcus Smart hit two straight threes (then was way off on his mandatory heat check).

Celts basically toyed with the Grizz in the first 12 minutes.

The second quarter was more of the same. Payton Pritchard was heard from early.

Memphis crept to within 40-30, but Jayson Tatum drained three straight triples, Jaylen hit a pair of treys, and suddenly the lead was 57-30.

Grayson Allen turned his ankle and went to the locker room. Celtics Twitter offered no sympathy.

By halftime, the score was so lopsided that even Aaron Nesmith had seen three minutes of action, but the story was all Jaylen, supported by Jayson.

In the third, Timelord pulled off some pretty assists.

Jaylen’s previous career high was 34 points. Was. The only person who could stop JB was the official scorer.

Jaylen simply did it all. If he had not sat out the entire fourth, 50 would’ve been a possibility.

The fourth quarter was quintessential NBA garbage time.

Box score

, , , , , , , Celtics, Red's Army, Red's Army Game Recaps, Red's Army NBA

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More Celtics
Home