Rapid Recap: Jaylen Brown’s career-high 42 points lead Celtics over Grizzlies

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.

Jaylen Brown has been looking like a sure-fire All-Star in this young season, and yet he took it to a new level Wednesday night against Memphis. JB dropped a career-high 42 points, including seven made three-pointers, tying his career best.

Jaylen’s performance led the way to a 126-107 rout of the Grizz, and the game wasn’t even that close. It was the Cs’ first back-to-back of the season, but they brought the energy for all 48 minutes and avoided playing down to the competition as they often seem prone to do. The Green are now 3-2 and have won two straight.

The Celtics might have been shorthanded, but the Memphis Grizzlies were really shorthanded, and Boston took full advantage. The Celts were still missing Kemba Walker as well as Tristan Thompson, who rested as part of his recovery from a strained right hamstring, and Javonte Green, reportedly for COVID protocols. Jeff Teague replaced Thompson in the starting lineup.

Memphis was in an even worse position.

.@memgrizz status report, Dec. 30 at Boston: OUT

Jackson Jr (LT knee meniscus surgery recovery)

Porter (RT knee soreness)

Melton (Health and Safety Protocols)

Morant (LT ankle sprain)

Tillie (RT hamstring strain)

Tillman Sr (LT patellar tendinitis)

Winslow (LT hip displacement) — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) December 29, 2020

In the first minute, the War on Theis resumed, painfully.

Daniel Theis injures his hand early in the 1st quarter pic.twitter.com/TxsIomHYKq — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 31, 2020

Theis is now walking around next to Boston's bench. He's now got a wrap on his right thumb. Appears to be testing it to see if he's going to be able to check back into the game. https://t.co/ETvfhOieXm — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) December 31, 2020

Three minutes in and I’m already annoyed at these officials. How can you miss that obvious hack on Theis? — Chuck M. (@RedsArmy_Chuck) December 31, 2020

Theis did return, and Boston bounced back behind Brown.

Brown with a steal and dunk. 12-0 Boston run. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) December 31, 2020

Marcus Smart hit two straight threes (then was way off on his mandatory heat check).

Celts basically toyed with the Grizz in the first 12 minutes.

Celtics take 31-19 lead into second quarter. Tatum eight points, 2-2 from three, three other players with five points or more. — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) December 31, 2020

Seven steals for the Celtics in the first quarter. Defense looks far better (as expected) against undermanned Grizz — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) December 31, 2020

The second quarter was more of the same. Payton Pritchard was heard from early.

Memphis crept to within 40-30, but Jayson Tatum drained three straight triples, Jaylen hit a pair of treys, and suddenly the lead was 57-30.

Don’t let Tatum get hot 🔥 pic.twitter.com/CknEbCbg5b — Dante Turo (@DanteOnDeck) December 31, 2020

Grayson Allen turned his ankle and went to the locker room. Celtics Twitter offered no sympathy.

What an absolute damn shame that Grayson Allen injured himself on someone else’s foot. Damn shame. Just a shame — #1 Stidham/Harry Fan Ryan (@Ryan_Keiran) December 31, 2020

By halftime, the score was so lopsided that even Aaron Nesmith had seen three minutes of action, but the story was all Jaylen, supported by Jayson.

Tight one here at the half as Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are tied with Memphis Grizzlies at 40 apiece. Oh and Boston leads by 26. — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) December 31, 2020

Jaylen Brown enters halftime with 26 points on 10-for-15 shooting. Six made 3-pointers. Some outrageous shot making from him. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) December 31, 2020

In the third, Timelord pulled off some pretty assists.

That passing sequence from Jaylen and Rob was orgasmic — LIFELONG PELICANS FAN MAN 69☭ (@Riffs_Man) December 31, 2020

Dimelord — wlohaty (@wlohaty) December 31, 2020

Jaylen’s previous career high was 34 points. Was. The only person who could stop JB was the official scorer.

Brown has currently 39 points, the layup by Tatum at 1:46 was accidentally credited to Brown. #Celtics — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) December 31, 2020

Some confusion over Jaylen's actual point total here, but 42 is his official mark.

15-21, 7-10, 5-6. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) December 31, 2020

Jaylen Brown: 42pts (15-of-21 FG, 7-of-10 from 3), 5rebs, 4asts, 2stls Jaylen's 42pts a new career-high.

His 7 threes ties his career-high — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) December 31, 2020

Jaylen simply did it all. If he had not sat out the entire fourth, 50 would’ve been a possibility.

Jaylen Brown with the dish📡 pic.twitter.com/3onjuqSk9L — Efrain Ramos (@efraincarmelo) December 31, 2020

The fourth quarter was quintessential NBA garbage time.

Celtics win 126-107 Brown – 42 points (career-high)

Tatum – 16 points

Smart – 14 points

Celtics – All 13 active players scored Valanciunas – 20 points

Dieng – 17 points

Bane – 16 points

Brooks – 16 points

Grizzlies – 9-34 three-pointers

Grizzlies – 22 turnovers — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) December 31, 2020

Box score