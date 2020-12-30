The Dos And Don'ts Of Tailgating On Game Day

Tailgating is a hugely popular tradition that every sports fan acknowledges from the heart. There can nothing be better than arriving early to a parking lot on the game day, and set up the grill with your friends. In fact, one should experience tailgating to understand how it feels to get amped for your favorite team.

However, there are certain things that you should watch out for to have a safe experience. So when you finally set out with your BBQ Grill Mat all ready to tailgate at your favorite games, do keep in mind a few protocols for the ideal experience.

The Dos

Don your favorite team’s jersey

Grown-up, people sometimes get cautious about wearing jerseys out in public, but if you are tailgating, then it is a must-do. If you are at the parking lot since morning with many friends, you must wear nothing but the team’s jersey you are supporting. Shedding some dollars on the jersey is essential to get the actual tailgating vibe.

Get some games

Like you would not want to miss out on your BBQ sessions while tailgating, similarly, there are several other things that you have to bring to spend time. You can opt for some drinking game or cornhole to kill time. It’s not a good idea to exhaust yourself while being there or cause problems to others instead of keeping things simple. You can play beer pong or flip cup, which is entertaining and non-exhausting.

Don’t forget your dose of caffeine

Now we know that while tailgating, you are going to fill your tummy with booze and delicious barbecue food, but you would need caffeine too. It will fill you up with energy until late and help you to maintain that vibe throughout. You would have to spend a long day there so that some caffeine intake will help you out in the process.

The Don’ts

Do not walk around

If you are hopping around the place, hoping to strike conversations with people, that might not be the right thing to do. Try to always stay with your friends to avoid any common mishaps in case the tailgating event goes wrong.

Do not forget to charge your phone beforehand

It is a significant preparation step before you go for tailgating. You would not want to get stuck in the middle of a massive crowd without any means to reach out to your friends. Also, you do not wish to miss out on taking photographs and social media actions. So keep your phone fully charged.

Don’t brag

Just like you would not want to hear someone bragging about your favorite game, others would hate that too. You are going to tailgate to have some fun time with your friends, do that and chill. There are many things to do in the parking lot, and you should concentrate on that. Drink your beer, have some good food, and enjoy the game of your favorite team.

Remember that the objective of tailgating is to have fun. Do not be in a competitive frame of mind; instead, chill with your friends and have a blast at the parking lot.