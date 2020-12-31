MMA Manifesto

2020 UFC Fighter Salaries - Complete List

December 31, 2020

January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor celebrates his TKO victory against Donald Cerrone following UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

 

Another memorable year in mixed martial arts is in the books, so it’s time for The MMA Manifesto to look back and reflect on UFC Fighter Salaries.

Was 2020 a good year financially to be a fighter?  Well, that depends on what your name is.  If it is Khabib Nurmagomedov, then yes, it was a very good year.  On the other hand, if you happen to be Cole Williams, you might want to consider keeping your day job. The average UFC fighter made $147,965 in 2020, up from an average earnings of $146,673 in 2019.

A few more stats that you might find interesting:

The average household income in the U.S. is around $45,000 per year, yet over a third of the UFC’s fighters (210 fighters – 36%) make less than that. Sometimes it doesn’t pay to get punched in the face.

– 219 fighters (38%) earned six-figures in 2020 (36% in 2019).

14 men and women wore UFC championship belts (including interim) in 2020, and they earned an average of $1,001,071 (up from $974,028 in 2019) over the course of the year (highest – Khabib Nurmagomedov: $6,090,000; lowest – Petr Yan: $230,000).  Most of these fighters also made much more money in undisclosed pay-per-view bonuses.

The highest earning non-UFC champion in 2020 was Conor McGregor, who pulled in a cool $3,060,000 (in disclosed pay – surely made much more than that in bonuses).

 

Now, for the salary results.  It is worth noting that these are only the reported salaries plus Fight of the Night & Performance of the Night bonuses that have been made public, along with Reebok payouts (now called fight week incentive pay).  Many top performing fighters get additional bonuses paid out to them that aren’t reported, plus the top guys get a cut of the pay-per-view buys for events that they headline.  Also, many athletic commissions don’t report fighter’s salary info, so for those we’ve estimated a fighter’s purse based on what they have earned in their other recent fights.  Fighters with some estimated purses are marked with a * in the database.  This data should still be considered very close to accurate, as most fighters’ purses remain rather steady from fight to fight (unless they ink a new contract in the meantime).

So, without further ado, here’s the salary of each UFC fighter for 2020.  To check out 2010’s fighter salary info click here, for 2011 click here, for 2012 click here, for 2013 click here, for 2014 click here, here for 2015, here for 2016, here for 2017, here for 2018, and here for 2019. For career fighter earnings click here.

 

Click here for 2020 top ten MMA earners

 

1 Khabib Nurmagomedov*  $6,090,000
2 Conor McGregor  $3,060,000
3 Junior dos Santos*  $1,560,000
4 Israel Adesanya*  $1,230,000
5 Justin Gaethje*  $   920,000
6 Jose Aldo*  $   900,000
7 Deiveson Figueiredo*  $   875,000
8 Anthony Pettis*  $   855,000
9 Alistair Overeem*  $   830,000
10 Stipe Miocic*  $   790,000
11 Dominick Reyes*  $   760,000
12 Robert Whittaker*  $   745,000
13 Marcin Tybura*  $   701,000
14 Andrei Arlovski*  $   695,000
14 Tony Ferguson*  $   695,000
16 Donald Cerrone*  $   660,000
17 Kamaru Usman*  $   640,000
18 Anderson Silva*  $   620,000
18 Derrick Lewis*  $   620,000
20 Anthony Smith*  $   615,000
21 Jan Blachowicz*  $   590,000
22 Jim Miller*  $   583,000
23 Charles Oliveira*  $   557,200
24 Kevin Holland*  $   553,000
25 Glover Teixeira*  $   550,000
25 Valentina Shevchenko*  $   550,000
27 Jon Jones*  $   540,000
28 Neil Magny*  $   534,000
29 Daniel Cormier*  $   530,000
30 Jorge Masvidal*  $   530,000
31 Maurico ‘Shogun’ Rua*  $   515,000
32 Amanda Nunes  $   490,000
33 Greg Hardy*  $   485,000
34 Aleksei Oleinik*  $   475,000
34 Ovince Saint Preux*  $   475,000
36 Katlyn Chookagian*  $   470,000
37 Tyron Woodley*  $   445,000
38 Holly Holm*  $   435,000
38 Rafael dos Anjos*  $   435,000
40 Ben Rothwell*  $   415,000
41 Vicente Luque*  $   406,000
42 Dan Hooker*  $   400,000
43 Alexander Volkanovski*  $   390,000
43 Henry Cejudo  $   390,000
43 Joseph Benavidez*  $   390,000
46 Gilbert Burns*  $   388,000
47 Bobby Green*  $   380,000
47 Fabricio Werdum*  $   380,000
47 Paulo Costa*  $   380,000
47 Yoel Romero  $   380,000
51 Alex Oliveira*  $   377,400
52 Brian Kelleher*  $   375,000
53 Angela Hill*  $   371,000
54 Alex Perez*  $   370,000
54 Curtis Blaydes  $   370,000
54 Dustin Poirier  $   370,000
57 Beneil Dariush*  $   365,000
58 Kelvin Gastelum*  $   365,000
59 Diego Sanchez*  $   353,000
60 Marlon Vera*  $   350,000
61 Tim Means*  $   342,000
62 Chris Weidman*  $   340,000
63 Mackenzie Dern*  $   335,000
64 Dominick Cruz  $   330,000
65 Brandon Moreno*  $   326,000
66 Francis Ngannou  $   320,000
66 Frankie Edgar*  $   320,000
66 Marvin Vettori*  $   320,000
66 Stephen Thompson*  $   320,000
70 Cody Garbrandt  $   315,000
71 Colby Covington*  $   310,000
71 Jessica Andrade*  $   310,000
73 Sean O’Malley*  $   306,500
74 Cory Sandhagen*  $   300,000
75 Khamzat Chimaev*  $   294,500
76 Zhang Weili  $   290,000
77 Drew Dober  $   286,000
78 Jack Hermansson*  $   285,000
79 Paul Felder*  $   284,000
80 Max Holloway*  $   280,000
81 Alex Caceres*  $   278,000
82 Edson Barboza*  $   277,000
83 Sijara Eubanks*  $   275,000
84 Mike Perry*  $   263,000
85 Casey Kenney*  $   260,500
86 Andre Fili*  $   260,000
86 Dan Ige*  $   260,000
88 Devin Clark*  $   256,000
89 Alexander Volkov*  $   250,000
89 Carlos Condit*  $   250,000
89 Marlon Moraes*  $   250,000
92 Jairzinho Rozenstruik*  $   249,000
92 Paul Craig*  $   249,000
94 Michelle Waterson*  $   240,000
94 Sean Strickland*  $   240,000
96 Calvin Kattar  $   236,100
97 Claudia Gadelha*  $   233,000
98 Petr Yan*  $   230,000
99 Roxanne Modafferi*  $   227,000
100 Darren Elkins*  $   226,000
101 Brian Ortega*  $   225,000
101 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza*  $   225,000
103 Jennifer Maia*  $   224,000
104 Cortney Casey  $   223,000
105 Carla Esparza*  $   220,000
105 Robbie Lawler*  $   220,000
107 Tecia Torres*  $   216,000
108 Derek Brunson*  $   215,000
109 Aljamain Sterling  $   212,000
110 Magomed Ankalaev*  $   211,000
111 Cub Swanson*  $   210,000
112 Josh Emmett  $   207,000
113 Francisco Trinaldo*  $   206,200
114 Raquel Pennington  $   204,000
115 Giga Chikadze*  $   201,000
116 Gabriel Benitez*  $   200,000
117 Tim Elliott*  $   199,350
118 Lauren Murphy*  $   199,000
119 Cynthia Calvillo*  $   192,750
120 Felicia Spencer  $   192,500
120 Jimmy Crute*  $   192,000
122 Darren Stewart*  $   190,000
123 Joanna Jedrzejczyk  $   186,000
123 Scott Holtzman*  $   186,000
125 Gian Villante*  $   185,000
126 Jake Matthews*  $   184,000
127 Brandon Royval*  $   182,500
128 Nikita Krylov*  $   180,000
128 Ricardo Lamas*  $   180,000
130 Khaos Williams*  $   179,300
131 Miguel Baeza*  $   171,000
132 Walt Harris*  $   170,000
133 Louis Smolka*  $   168,000
134 Philipe Lins  $   167,000
135 James Krause*  $   166,000
136 Alexander Hernandez*  $   165,500
137 Joaquin Buckley*  $   164,500
138 John Dodson*  $   164,000
139 Antonina Shevchenko*  $   163,000
139 Augusto Sakai*  $   163,000
141 Germaine de Randamie*  $   160,000
141 Rob Font*  $   160,000
141 Rose Namajunas*  $   160,000
141 Sam Alvey*  $   160,000
145 Gerald Meerschaert*  $   158,000
146 Daniel Rodriguez*  $   156,500
147 Carlos Diego Ferreira  $   155,000
148 Michael Chiesa  $   154,000
149 Brett Johns*  $   152,000
150 Song Yadong  $   151,000
151 Johnny Walker*  $   150,000
151 Merab Dvalishvili*  $   150,000
153 Gillian Robertson*  $   148,000
154 Tanner Boser*  $   147,500
155 Kyler Phillips*  $   147,000
156 Nathaniel Wood*  $   145,000
156 Uriah Hall*  $   145,000
158 Trevin Giles*  $   143,000
159 Gavin Tucker*  $   142,000
160 Jimmie Rivera*  $   141,000
161 Ed Herman*  $   140,000
162 Ray Borg*  $   139,100
163 Alex Morono*  $   139,000
164 Antonio Rogerio Nogueira*  $   138,000
165 Michel Pereira*  $   137,500
166 Lando Vannata*  $   137,000
167 Kai Kara-France*  $   136,000
167 Maurice Greene*  $   136,000
169 Alexander Gustafsson*  $   135,000
169 Darren Till*  $   135,000
169 Tyson Nam*  $   135,000
172 Megan Anderson  $   134,000
173 Hannah Cifers*  $   131,000
173 Randa Markos*  $   131,000
175 Shane Burgos  $   130,000
176 Daniel Pineda*  $   124,800
177 Jussier Formiga*  $   123,000
178 Bryce Mitchell*  $   122,000
178 Makwan Amirkhani*  $   122,000
180 Rafael Fiziev*  $   121,500
181 Cody Stamman*  $   121,000
182 Niko Price*  $   120,500
183 Ariane Lipski*  $   120,000
183 Stefan Struve*  $   120,000
185 Andrew Sanchez*  $   119,000
186 Krzysztof Jotko  $   118,000
187 Justin Jaynes*  $   117,500
188 Herbert Burns*  $   115,700
189 Max Griffin*  $   115,000
190 Jamahal Hill*  $   112,700
191 Demian Maia*  $   112,000
192 Pedro Munhoz*  $   111,000
192 Tom Aspinall*  $   111,000
194 Roosevelt Roberts*  $   110,400
195 Alan Jouban*  $   110,000
195 Belal Muhammad  $   110,000
197 Mike Rodriguez*  $   109,000
197 Sean Brady*  $   109,000
199 Youseff Zalal*  $   107,500
200 Jonathan Martinez*  $   107,000
201 Renato Moicano*  $   106,000
202 Virna Jandiroba*  $   105,500
203 Aleksandar Rakic*  $   105,000
203 Arnold Allen  $   105,000
203 Maryna Moroz*  $   105,000
203 Matt Brown  $   105,000
207 Jiri Prochazka*  $   103,500
209 Marc Diakiese*  $   103,000
209 Michael Johnson  $   103,000
210 Charles Rosa  $   102,000
210 Ryan Spann*  $   102,000
212 Alexandr Romanov*  $   101,000
212 Chris Daukaus*  $   101,000
212 Kay Hansen*  $   101,000
212 Nathan Maness*  $   101,000
216 Austin Hubbard*  $   100,500
217 Ashley Yoder*  $   100,000
217 Ilir Latifi*  $   100,000
217 Volkan Oezdemir*  $   100,000
220 Raphael Assuncao  $     99,000
221 Raoni Barcelos*  $     98,000
222 Jordan Griffin  $     97,500
223 Christian Aguilera*  $     95,000
223 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos*  $     95,000
223 Irene Aldana*  $     95,000
223 Thiago Santos*  $     95,000
227 Shana Dobson*  $     94,000
227 Viviane Araujo*  $     94,000
227 Yan Xiaonan*  $     94,000
230 Clay Guida  $     93,000
230 Hunter Azure*  $     93,000
230 Mayra Bueno Silva*  $     93,000
230 Miles Johns*  $     93,000
234 Sara McMann  $     92,000
235 Chan Sung Jung*  $     90,000
235 Damon Jackson*  $     90,000
235 Jake Collier*  $     90,000
238 Kai Kamaka III*  $     89,000
238 Mariya Agapova*  $     89,000
238 Modestas Bukauskas*  $     89,000
241 Tom Breese*  $     88,500
242 Chase Hooper*  $     88,000
243 Bill Algeo*  $     87,000
243 Nik Lentz  $     87,000
243 Tony Gravely*  $     87,000
243 Tony Kelley*  $     87,000
247 Justine Kish*  $     86,000
247 Mirsad Bektic*  $     86,000
249 Bryan Barberena*  $     85,000
249 Corey Anderson*  $     85,000
251 Billy Quarantillo*  $     84,500
252 Ciryl Gane*  $     84,000
252 Nasrat Haqparast*  $     84,000
254 Kevin Lee*  $     83,800
255 Dusko Todorovic*  $     83,500
255 Lerone Murphy*  $     83,500
257 Davey Grant*  $     83,000
257 Julian Erosa  $     83,000
257 Marcos Rogerio de Lima*  $     83,000
260 Randy Costa*  $     81,500
261 Luis Pena  $     80,950
262 Mallory Martin*  $     80,500
263 Evan Dunham  $     80,000
263 Jared Cannonier*  $     80,000
265 Brendan Allen*  $     79,000
265 Montel Jackson*  $     79,000
267 Mounir Lazeez*  $     78,300
268 Andre Muniz*  $     77,500
268 Mario Bautista*  $     77,500
268 Ottman Azatair*  $     77,500
268 Su Mudaerji*  $     77,500
272 Ion Cutelaba  $     76,000
272 Jose Alberto Quinonez*  $     76,000
272 Zak Cummings*  $     76,000
275 Pannie Kianzad*  $     75,000
276 Jesse Ronson*  $     74,000
276 Khalid Taha*  $     74,000
276 Li Jingliang  $     74,000
276 Priscila Cachoeira*  $     74,000
276 Yana Kunitskaya*  $     74,000
281 Adrian Yanez*  $     73,500
281 Guram Kutateladze*  $     73,500
281 Jimmy Flick*  $     73,500
281 Jordan Leavitt*  $     73,500
281 Luigi Vendramini*  $     73,500
281 Mateusz Gamrot*  $     73,500
281 Sasha Palatnikov*  $     73,500
281 Trevin Jones*  $     73,500
289 Thiago Moises*  $     73,000
290 Jalin Turner*  $     72,000
291 Kevin Croom*  $     71,700
292 Grant Dawson*  $     71,300
293 Ketlen Vieira*  $     71,000
294 Chris Gutierrez*  $     70,000
294 Ian Heinisch  $     70,000
294 Mara Romero Borella*  $     70,000
294 Montana De La Rosa*  $     70,000
294 Omari Akhmedov*  $     70,000
294 Rani Yahya*  $     70,000
300 Mark Madsen  $     69,500
301 Maki Pitolo*  $     69,000
302 Amanda Ribas*  $     67,500
302 Jordan Espinosa*  $     67,500
304 Andre Ewell*  $     67,000
305 Jeremy Stephens  $     66,900
306 Eryk Anders  $     66,000
307 Joel Alvarez*  $     65,500
308 Ricky Simon  $     65,000
308 Tai Tuivasa*  $     65,000
308 Vinc Pichel*  $     65,000
311 Blagoy Ivanov  $     64,000
312 Gabriel Silva  $     63,500
312 Louis Cosce*  $     63,500
314 Court McGee*  $     63,000
315 Macy Chiasson*  $     62,000
316 Christos Giagos*  $     61,000
316 Eddie Wineland  $     61,000
316 John Makdessi*  $     61,000
319 Sabina Mazo*  $     59,500
320 Brad Riddell*  $     59,000
320 Sodiq Yusuff  $     59,000
322 Anthony Rocco Martin  $     58,000
322 Bartosz Fabinksi*  $     58,000
322 Kevin Aguilar*  $     58,000
322 Nicolas Dalby*  $     58,000
326 Gina Mazany*  $     57,000
326 Leonardo Santos*  $     57,000
328 Ashlee Evans-Smith*  $     56,500
329 Hakeem Dawodu*  $     55,600
330 Takashi Sato*  $     55,500
331 Mickey Gall  $     55,000
332 Spike Carlyle*  $     54,500
333 Zubaira Tukhugov*  $     53,400
334 Frankie Saenz*  $     53,000
335 Brok Weaver*  $     52,100
336 Mark De La Rosa*  $     52,000
337 Askar Askarov*  $     51,000
337 David Dvorak*  $     51,000
337 Ilia Topuria*  $     51,000
337 Khama Worthy*  $     51,000
337 Paige VanZant*  $     51,000
337 Roman Dolidze*  $     51,000
337 Taila Santos*  $     51,000
344 Joanne Calderwood*  $     50,000
344 Julianna Pena*  $     50,000
344 Justin Ledet*  $     50,000
344 Lina Lansberg  $     50,000
348 Sergey Spivak*  $     49,500
349 Shavkat Rakhmonov*  $     49,100
350 Alexa Grasso*  $     49,000
350 Andrea Lee*  $     49,000
350 Gadzhimurad Antigulov*  $     49,000
350 Jack Marshman*  $     49,000
354 Raulian Paiva*  $     48,600
355 Abdul Razak Alhassan*  $     48,400
356 Jessica Eye  $     48,250
357 Marion Reneau  $     48,000
358 Dequan Townsend*  $     47,000
358 Jason Witt*  $     47,000
360 Irwin Rivera*  $     46,500
361 Molly McCann*  $     46,000
361 Nate Landwehr  $     46,000
363 Bevon Lewis*  $     45,500
364 Drakkar Klose  $     45,000
364 Felice Herrig*  $     45,000
364 John Phillips*  $     45,000
364 Julia Avila*  $     45,000
364 Omar Morales*  $     45,000
364 Polyana Viana*  $     45,000
364 Randy Brown*  $     45,000
371 Jessica-Rose Clark*  $     44,000
371 Ramazen Emeev*  $     44,000
371 Said Nurmagomedov*  $     44,000
374 Jared Gordon*  $     43,400
375 Gustavo Lopez*  $     43,000
375 Kyle Daukaus*  $     43,000
375 Loma Lookboonme*  $     43,000
375 Yancy Medeiros*  $     43,000
379 Alonzo Menifield*  $     41,500
380 Darrick Minner*  $     41,200
380 Deron Winn*  $     41,200
382 Thomas Almeida*  $     41,000
383 Aleksa Camur*  $     40,500
384 Charles Jourdain*  $     39,500
384 Jack Shore*  $     39,500
386 Geoff Neal*  $     39,000
386 Impa Kasanganay*  $     39,000
386 Jordan Wright*  $     39,000
386 Journey Newson*  $     39,000
386 Liana Jojua*  $     39,000
386 Rodrigo Nascimento*  $     39,000
392 Juan Espino*  $     37,500
393 Jai Herbert*  $     37,300
394 Carlos Felipe*  $     37,000
394 Don’Tale Mayes*  $     37,000
394 Jamall Emmers*  $     37,000
394 Maxim Grishin*  $     37,000
394 Parker Porter*  $     37,000
399 Edmen Shahbazyan*  $     36,000
399 Norma Dumont*  $     36,000
399 Song Kenan*  $     36,000
402 Alan Patrick*  $     35,000
402 Claudio Silva*  $     35,000
402 Jinh Yu Frey*  $     35,000
402 JJ Aldrich  $     35,000
402 Karolina Kowalkiewicz*  $     35,000
402 Matt Wiman*  $     35,000
408 Bethe Correia*  $     34,000
409 Alexander Yakovlev*  $     33,000
409 Chase Sherman  $     33,000
409 Karl Roberson  $     33,000
409 Lyman Good  $     33,000
409 Maycee Barber  $     33,000
414 Enrique Barzola*  $     32,000
414 Muslim Salikhov*  $     32,000
416 Movsar Evloev*  $     31,500
416 Rodolfo Vieira  $     31,500
418 Anthony Ivy*  $     31,000
418 Ike Villanueva*  $     31,000
418 Poliana Botelho*  $     31,000
418 Yorgan De Castro*  $     31,000
422 Karol Rosa*  $     30,500
423 Rogerio Bontorin*  $     30,400
424 Marc-Andre Barriault  $     29,900
425 Joseph Duffy*  $     29,000
425 Peter Sobotta*  $     29,000
427 Livia Renata Souza*  $     28,000
427 Matt Frevola  $     28,000
427 Sarah Moras  $     28,000
430 Amanda Lemos*  $     27,500
430 Arman Tsarukyan*  $     27,500
430 Bea Malecki*  $     27,500
430 Geraldo de Freitas*  $     27,500
430 Joe Solecki*  $     27,500
430 Jun Yung Park*  $     27,500
430 Khadis Ibragimov*  $     27,500
430 Mike Grundy*  $     27,500
430 Tracy Cortez*  $     27,500
439 Alexandre Pantoja*  $     27,000
439 Ali AlQaisi*  $     27,000
439 Bruno Silva*  $     27,000
439 Carlton Minus*  $     27,000
439 Cody Durden*  $     27,000
439 Malcolm Gordon*  $     27,000
439 Martin Day*  $     27,000
439 Peter Barrett*  $     27,000
439 Rhys McKee*  $     27,000
439 Roque Martinez*  $     27,000
439 Shane Young*  $     27,000
450 Luke Sanders*  $     26,000
450 Saparbek Safarov  $     26,000
452 Daniel Chavez*  $     25,500
453 Alessio Di Chirico*  $     25,000
453 Da Un Jung*  $     25,000
453 Frank Camacho  $     25,000
453 Ji Yeon Kim*  $     25,000
453 Lucie Pudilova  $     25,000
453 Markus Perez*  $     25,000
453 Oskar Piechota  $     25,000
453 Ricardo Ramos*  $     25,000
453 T.J. Brown*  $     25,000
462 Chris Gruetzemacher*  $     24,000
462 Dwight Grant*  $     24,000
462 Emily Whitmire*  $     24,000
462 Marina Rodriguez*  $     24,000
462 Vince Morales  $     24,000
467 Amir Albazi*  $     23,500
467 Anderson dos Santos*  $     23,500
467 Cory McKenna*  $     23,500
467 Danaa Batgerel  $     23,500
467 Danilo Marques*  $     23,500
467 Dricus Du Plessis*  $     23,500
467 Dustin Jacoby*  $     23,500
467 Fares Ziam*  $     23,500
467 Jonathan Pearce*  $     23,500
467 Justin Tafa*  $     23,500
467 Kanako Murata*  $     23,500
467 Matthew Semeslberger*  $     23,500
467 Miranda Maverick*  $     23,500
467 Nassourdine Imavov*  $     23,500
467 Phil Hawes*  $     23,500
467 Tafon Nchuwki*  $     23,500
467 Tagir Ulanbekov*  $     23,500
467 William Knight*  $     23,500
485 Klibson Abreu  $     22,000
485 Ryan Benoit*  $     22,000
487 Damir Hadzovic*  $     21,000
487 Davi Ramos*  $     21,000
489 Ludovit Klein*  $     20,500
490 Danny Roberts*  $     20,000
490 Ismail Naurdiev  $     20,000
490 Laureano Staropoli*  $     20,000
490 Leon Edwards*  $     20,000
490 Magomed Mustafaev*  $     20,000
495 Guido Cannetti  $     19,000
496 Alexey Kunchenko*  $     18,000
496 Anthony Birchak*  $     18,000
496 Michal Oleksiejczuk*  $     18,000
496 Nad Narimani*  $     18,000
500 Brianna Van Buren  $     17,500
500 Danny Henry*  $     17,500
500 Felipe Colares  $     17,500
500 John Allan*  $     17,500
500 Wellington Turman*  $     17,500
500 Zarrukh Adashev  $     17,500
506 Anthony Hernandez  $     16,000
506 Charles Byrd  $     16,000
506 Emil Meek*  $     16,000
506 Jessin Ayari*  $     16,000
506 Juan Adams*  $     16,000
506 Kyle Nelson*  $     16,000
506 Rachael Ostovich*  $     16,000
506 Veronica Macedo*  $     16,000
514 Zhalgas Zhumagulov*  $     15,900
515 Alex da Silva*  $     15,500
515 Ben Sosoli*  $     15,500
515 Callan Potter*  $     15,500
515 Cole Smith*  $     15,500
515 Gabriel Green  $     15,500
515 Heili Alateng*  $     15,500
515 Luana Carolina*  $     15,500
515 Luiz Eduardo Garagorri*  $     15,500
515 Max Rohskopf  $     15,500
515 Miranda Granger*  $     15,500
515 Mizuki Inoue*  $     15,500
515 Raphael Pessoa*  $     15,500
515 Sean Woodson  $     15,500
515 Steve Garcia  $     15,500
529 Darko Stosic  $     14,000
529 Jeff Hughes*  $     14,000
531 Chris Fishgold*  $     13,600
532 Aalon Cruz  $     13,500
532 Aaron Phillips*  $     13,500
532 Alan Badout*  $     13,500
532 Alex Munoz*  $     13,500
532 Andreas Michailidis*  $     13,500
532 Antonio Arroyo*  $     13,500
532 Austin Lingo*  $     13,500
532 Cameron Else*  $     13,500
532 Charlie Ontiveros*  $     13,500
532 Diana Belbita*  $     13,500
532 Domingo Pilarte*  $     13,500
532 Dustin Stoltzfus*  $     13,500
532 Jacob Malkoun*  $     13,500
532 Jamey Simmons*  $     13,500
532 Jamie Mullarkey*  $     13,500
532 Jamie Pickett*  $     13,500
532 Jared Gooden*  $     13,500
532 Jerome Rivera*  $     13,500
532 John Castaneda*  $     13,500
532 Johnny Munoz*  $     13,500
532 Jordan Williams*  $     13,500
532 Josh Culibao*  $     13,500
532 Josh Parisian*  $     13,500
532 Joshua Culibao*  $     13,500
532 Julija Stoliarenko*  $     13,500
532 Kazula Vargas*  $     13,500
532 KB Bhullar*  $     13,500
532 Kevin Natividad*  $     13,500
532 Liliya Shakirova*  $     13,500
532 Marcin Prachnio*  $     13,500
532 Mark Striegl*  $     13,500
532 Niklas Stolze*  $     13,500
532 Ode Osbourne  $     13,500
532 Ramiz Brahimaj*  $     13,500
532 Ray Rodriguez*  $     13,500
532 Roman Bogatov*  $     13,500
532 Sam Hughes*  $     13,500
532 Sarah Alpar*  $     13,500
532 Shanna Young*  $     13,500
532 Stephanie Egger*  $     13,500
532 T.J. Laramie*  $     13,500
532 Timur Valiev*  $     13,500
532 Victor Rodriguez*  $     13,500
532 Vincent Cachero*  $     13,500
532 Zarah Fairn  $     13,500
532 Zelim Imadaev*  $     13,500
578 Austin Springer*  $     10,500
579 Vanessa Melo*  $     10,500
580 Cole Williams*  $      9,500

 

 

MMA Manifesto Salary Data

