2020 UFC Fighter Salaries - Complete List

Another memorable year in mixed martial arts is in the books, so it’s time for The MMA Manifesto to look back and reflect on UFC Fighter Salaries.
Was 2020 a good year financially to be a fighter? Well, that depends on what your name is. If it is Khabib Nurmagomedov, then yes, it was a very good year. On the other hand, if you happen to be Cole Williams, you might want to consider keeping your day job. The average UFC fighter made $147,965 in 2020, up from an average earnings of $146,673 in 2019.
A few more stats that you might find interesting:
– The average household income in the U.S. is around $45,000 per year, yet over a third of the UFC’s fighters (210 fighters – 36%) make less than that. Sometimes it doesn’t pay to get punched in the face.
– 219 fighters (38%) earned six-figures in 2020 (36% in 2019).
– 14 men and women wore UFC championship belts (including interim) in 2020, and they earned an average of $1,001,071 (up from $974,028 in 2019) over the course of the year (highest – Khabib Nurmagomedov: $6,090,000; lowest – Petr Yan: $230,000). Most of these fighters also made much more money in undisclosed pay-per-view bonuses.
– The highest earning non-UFC champion in 2020 was Conor McGregor, who pulled in a cool $3,060,000 (in disclosed pay – surely made much more than that in bonuses).
Now, for the salary results. It is worth noting that these are only the reported salaries plus Fight of the Night & Performance of the Night bonuses that have been made public, along with Reebok payouts (now called fight week incentive pay). Many top performing fighters get additional bonuses paid out to them that aren’t reported, plus the top guys get a cut of the pay-per-view buys for events that they headline. Also, many athletic commissions don’t report fighter’s salary info, so for those we’ve estimated a fighter’s purse based on what they have earned in their other recent fights. Fighters with some estimated purses are marked with a * in the database. This data should still be considered very close to accurate, as most fighters’ purses remain rather steady from fight to fight (unless they ink a new contract in the meantime).
So, without further ado, here’s the salary of each UFC fighter for 2020. To check out 2010’s fighter salary info click here, for 2011 click here, for 2012 click here, for 2013 click here, for 2014 click here, here for 2015, here for 2016, here for 2017, here for 2018, and here for 2019. For career fighter earnings click here.
|1
|Khabib Nurmagomedov*
|$6,090,000
|2
|Conor McGregor
|$3,060,000
|3
|Junior dos Santos*
|$1,560,000
|4
|Israel Adesanya*
|$1,230,000
|5
|Justin Gaethje*
|$ 920,000
|6
|Jose Aldo*
|$ 900,000
|7
|Deiveson Figueiredo*
|$ 875,000
|8
|Anthony Pettis*
|$ 855,000
|9
|Alistair Overeem*
|$ 830,000
|10
|Stipe Miocic*
|$ 790,000
|11
|Dominick Reyes*
|$ 760,000
|12
|Robert Whittaker*
|$ 745,000
|13
|Marcin Tybura*
|$ 701,000
|14
|Andrei Arlovski*
|$ 695,000
|14
|Tony Ferguson*
|$ 695,000
|16
|Donald Cerrone*
|$ 660,000
|17
|Kamaru Usman*
|$ 640,000
|18
|Anderson Silva*
|$ 620,000
|18
|Derrick Lewis*
|$ 620,000
|20
|Anthony Smith*
|$ 615,000
|21
|Jan Blachowicz*
|$ 590,000
|22
|Jim Miller*
|$ 583,000
|23
|Charles Oliveira*
|$ 557,200
|24
|Kevin Holland*
|$ 553,000
|25
|Glover Teixeira*
|$ 550,000
|25
|Valentina Shevchenko*
|$ 550,000
|27
|Jon Jones*
|$ 540,000
|28
|Neil Magny*
|$ 534,000
|29
|Daniel Cormier*
|$ 530,000
|30
|Jorge Masvidal*
|$ 530,000
|31
|Maurico ‘Shogun’ Rua*
|$ 515,000
|32
|Amanda Nunes
|$ 490,000
|33
|Greg Hardy*
|$ 485,000
|34
|Aleksei Oleinik*
|$ 475,000
|34
|Ovince Saint Preux*
|$ 475,000
|36
|Katlyn Chookagian*
|$ 470,000
|37
|Tyron Woodley*
|$ 445,000
|38
|Holly Holm*
|$ 435,000
|38
|Rafael dos Anjos*
|$ 435,000
|40
|Ben Rothwell*
|$ 415,000
|41
|Vicente Luque*
|$ 406,000
|42
|Dan Hooker*
|$ 400,000
|43
|Alexander Volkanovski*
|$ 390,000
|43
|Henry Cejudo
|$ 390,000
|43
|Joseph Benavidez*
|$ 390,000
|46
|Gilbert Burns*
|$ 388,000
|47
|Bobby Green*
|$ 380,000
|47
|Fabricio Werdum*
|$ 380,000
|47
|Paulo Costa*
|$ 380,000
|47
|Yoel Romero
|$ 380,000
|51
|Alex Oliveira*
|$ 377,400
|52
|Brian Kelleher*
|$ 375,000
|53
|Angela Hill*
|$ 371,000
|54
|Alex Perez*
|$ 370,000
|54
|Curtis Blaydes
|$ 370,000
|54
|Dustin Poirier
|$ 370,000
|57
|Beneil Dariush*
|$ 365,000
|58
|Kelvin Gastelum*
|$ 365,000
|59
|Diego Sanchez*
|$ 353,000
|60
|Marlon Vera*
|$ 350,000
|61
|Tim Means*
|$ 342,000
|62
|Chris Weidman*
|$ 340,000
|63
|Mackenzie Dern*
|$ 335,000
|64
|Dominick Cruz
|$ 330,000
|65
|Brandon Moreno*
|$ 326,000
|66
|Francis Ngannou
|$ 320,000
|66
|Frankie Edgar*
|$ 320,000
|66
|Marvin Vettori*
|$ 320,000
|66
|Stephen Thompson*
|$ 320,000
|70
|Cody Garbrandt
|$ 315,000
|71
|Colby Covington*
|$ 310,000
|71
|Jessica Andrade*
|$ 310,000
|73
|Sean O’Malley*
|$ 306,500
|74
|Cory Sandhagen*
|$ 300,000
|75
|Khamzat Chimaev*
|$ 294,500
|76
|Zhang Weili
|$ 290,000
|77
|Drew Dober
|$ 286,000
|78
|Jack Hermansson*
|$ 285,000
|79
|Paul Felder*
|$ 284,000
|80
|Max Holloway*
|$ 280,000
|81
|Alex Caceres*
|$ 278,000
|82
|Edson Barboza*
|$ 277,000
|83
|Sijara Eubanks*
|$ 275,000
|84
|Mike Perry*
|$ 263,000
|85
|Casey Kenney*
|$ 260,500
|86
|Andre Fili*
|$ 260,000
|86
|Dan Ige*
|$ 260,000
|88
|Devin Clark*
|$ 256,000
|89
|Alexander Volkov*
|$ 250,000
|89
|Carlos Condit*
|$ 250,000
|89
|Marlon Moraes*
|$ 250,000
|92
|Jairzinho Rozenstruik*
|$ 249,000
|92
|Paul Craig*
|$ 249,000
|94
|Michelle Waterson*
|$ 240,000
|94
|Sean Strickland*
|$ 240,000
|96
|Calvin Kattar
|$ 236,100
|97
|Claudia Gadelha*
|$ 233,000
|98
|Petr Yan*
|$ 230,000
|99
|Roxanne Modafferi*
|$ 227,000
|100
|Darren Elkins*
|$ 226,000
|101
|Brian Ortega*
|$ 225,000
|101
|Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza*
|$ 225,000
|103
|Jennifer Maia*
|$ 224,000
|104
|Cortney Casey
|$ 223,000
|105
|Carla Esparza*
|$ 220,000
|105
|Robbie Lawler*
|$ 220,000
|107
|Tecia Torres*
|$ 216,000
|108
|Derek Brunson*
|$ 215,000
|109
|Aljamain Sterling
|$ 212,000
|110
|Magomed Ankalaev*
|$ 211,000
|111
|Cub Swanson*
|$ 210,000
|112
|Josh Emmett
|$ 207,000
|113
|Francisco Trinaldo*
|$ 206,200
|114
|Raquel Pennington
|$ 204,000
|115
|Giga Chikadze*
|$ 201,000
|116
|Gabriel Benitez*
|$ 200,000
|117
|Tim Elliott*
|$ 199,350
|118
|Lauren Murphy*
|$ 199,000
|119
|Cynthia Calvillo*
|$ 192,750
|120
|Felicia Spencer
|$ 192,500
|120
|Jimmy Crute*
|$ 192,000
|122
|Darren Stewart*
|$ 190,000
|123
|Joanna Jedrzejczyk
|$ 186,000
|123
|Scott Holtzman*
|$ 186,000
|125
|Gian Villante*
|$ 185,000
|126
|Jake Matthews*
|$ 184,000
|127
|Brandon Royval*
|$ 182,500
|128
|Nikita Krylov*
|$ 180,000
|128
|Ricardo Lamas*
|$ 180,000
|130
|Khaos Williams*
|$ 179,300
|131
|Miguel Baeza*
|$ 171,000
|132
|Walt Harris*
|$ 170,000
|133
|Louis Smolka*
|$ 168,000
|134
|Philipe Lins
|$ 167,000
|135
|James Krause*
|$ 166,000
|136
|Alexander Hernandez*
|$ 165,500
|137
|Joaquin Buckley*
|$ 164,500
|138
|John Dodson*
|$ 164,000
|139
|Antonina Shevchenko*
|$ 163,000
|139
|Augusto Sakai*
|$ 163,000
|141
|Germaine de Randamie*
|$ 160,000
|141
|Rob Font*
|$ 160,000
|141
|Rose Namajunas*
|$ 160,000
|141
|Sam Alvey*
|$ 160,000
|145
|Gerald Meerschaert*
|$ 158,000
|146
|Daniel Rodriguez*
|$ 156,500
|147
|Carlos Diego Ferreira
|$ 155,000
|148
|Michael Chiesa
|$ 154,000
|149
|Brett Johns*
|$ 152,000
|150
|Song Yadong
|$ 151,000
|151
|Johnny Walker*
|$ 150,000
|151
|Merab Dvalishvili*
|$ 150,000
|153
|Gillian Robertson*
|$ 148,000
|154
|Tanner Boser*
|$ 147,500
|155
|Kyler Phillips*
|$ 147,000
|156
|Nathaniel Wood*
|$ 145,000
|156
|Uriah Hall*
|$ 145,000
|158
|Trevin Giles*
|$ 143,000
|159
|Gavin Tucker*
|$ 142,000
|160
|Jimmie Rivera*
|$ 141,000
|161
|Ed Herman*
|$ 140,000
|162
|Ray Borg*
|$ 139,100
|163
|Alex Morono*
|$ 139,000
|164
|Antonio Rogerio Nogueira*
|$ 138,000
|165
|Michel Pereira*
|$ 137,500
|166
|Lando Vannata*
|$ 137,000
|167
|Kai Kara-France*
|$ 136,000
|167
|Maurice Greene*
|$ 136,000
|169
|Alexander Gustafsson*
|$ 135,000
|169
|Darren Till*
|$ 135,000
|169
|Tyson Nam*
|$ 135,000
|172
|Megan Anderson
|$ 134,000
|173
|Hannah Cifers*
|$ 131,000
|173
|Randa Markos*
|$ 131,000
|175
|Shane Burgos
|$ 130,000
|176
|Daniel Pineda*
|$ 124,800
|177
|Jussier Formiga*
|$ 123,000
|178
|Bryce Mitchell*
|$ 122,000
|178
|Makwan Amirkhani*
|$ 122,000
|180
|Rafael Fiziev*
|$ 121,500
|181
|Cody Stamman*
|$ 121,000
|182
|Niko Price*
|$ 120,500
|183
|Ariane Lipski*
|$ 120,000
|183
|Stefan Struve*
|$ 120,000
|185
|Andrew Sanchez*
|$ 119,000
|186
|Krzysztof Jotko
|$ 118,000
|187
|Justin Jaynes*
|$ 117,500
|188
|Herbert Burns*
|$ 115,700
|189
|Max Griffin*
|$ 115,000
|190
|Jamahal Hill*
|$ 112,700
|191
|Demian Maia*
|$ 112,000
|192
|Pedro Munhoz*
|$ 111,000
|192
|Tom Aspinall*
|$ 111,000
|194
|Roosevelt Roberts*
|$ 110,400
|195
|Alan Jouban*
|$ 110,000
|195
|Belal Muhammad
|$ 110,000
|197
|Mike Rodriguez*
|$ 109,000
|197
|Sean Brady*
|$ 109,000
|199
|Youseff Zalal*
|$ 107,500
|200
|Jonathan Martinez*
|$ 107,000
|201
|Renato Moicano*
|$ 106,000
|202
|Virna Jandiroba*
|$ 105,500
|203
|Aleksandar Rakic*
|$ 105,000
|203
|Arnold Allen
|$ 105,000
|203
|Maryna Moroz*
|$ 105,000
|203
|Matt Brown
|$ 105,000
|207
|Jiri Prochazka*
|$ 103,500
|209
|Marc Diakiese*
|$ 103,000
|209
|Michael Johnson
|$ 103,000
|210
|Charles Rosa
|$ 102,000
|210
|Ryan Spann*
|$ 102,000
|212
|Alexandr Romanov*
|$ 101,000
|212
|Chris Daukaus*
|$ 101,000
|212
|Kay Hansen*
|$ 101,000
|212
|Nathan Maness*
|$ 101,000
|216
|Austin Hubbard*
|$ 100,500
|217
|Ashley Yoder*
|$ 100,000
|217
|Ilir Latifi*
|$ 100,000
|217
|Volkan Oezdemir*
|$ 100,000
|220
|Raphael Assuncao
|$ 99,000
|221
|Raoni Barcelos*
|$ 98,000
|222
|Jordan Griffin
|$ 97,500
|223
|Christian Aguilera*
|$ 95,000
|223
|Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos*
|$ 95,000
|223
|Irene Aldana*
|$ 95,000
|223
|Thiago Santos*
|$ 95,000
|227
|Shana Dobson*
|$ 94,000
|227
|Viviane Araujo*
|$ 94,000
|227
|Yan Xiaonan*
|$ 94,000
|230
|Clay Guida
|$ 93,000
|230
|Hunter Azure*
|$ 93,000
|230
|Mayra Bueno Silva*
|$ 93,000
|230
|Miles Johns*
|$ 93,000
|234
|Sara McMann
|$ 92,000
|235
|Chan Sung Jung*
|$ 90,000
|235
|Damon Jackson*
|$ 90,000
|235
|Jake Collier*
|$ 90,000
|238
|Kai Kamaka III*
|$ 89,000
|238
|Mariya Agapova*
|$ 89,000
|238
|Modestas Bukauskas*
|$ 89,000
|241
|Tom Breese*
|$ 88,500
|242
|Chase Hooper*
|$ 88,000
|243
|Bill Algeo*
|$ 87,000
|243
|Nik Lentz
|$ 87,000
|243
|Tony Gravely*
|$ 87,000
|243
|Tony Kelley*
|$ 87,000
|247
|Justine Kish*
|$ 86,000
|247
|Mirsad Bektic*
|$ 86,000
|249
|Bryan Barberena*
|$ 85,000
|249
|Corey Anderson*
|$ 85,000
|251
|Billy Quarantillo*
|$ 84,500
|252
|Ciryl Gane*
|$ 84,000
|252
|Nasrat Haqparast*
|$ 84,000
|254
|Kevin Lee*
|$ 83,800
|255
|Dusko Todorovic*
|$ 83,500
|255
|Lerone Murphy*
|$ 83,500
|257
|Davey Grant*
|$ 83,000
|257
|Julian Erosa
|$ 83,000
|257
|Marcos Rogerio de Lima*
|$ 83,000
|260
|Randy Costa*
|$ 81,500
|261
|Luis Pena
|$ 80,950
|262
|Mallory Martin*
|$ 80,500
|263
|Evan Dunham
|$ 80,000
|263
|Jared Cannonier*
|$ 80,000
|265
|Brendan Allen*
|$ 79,000
|265
|Montel Jackson*
|$ 79,000
|267
|Mounir Lazeez*
|$ 78,300
|268
|Andre Muniz*
|$ 77,500
|268
|Mario Bautista*
|$ 77,500
|268
|Ottman Azatair*
|$ 77,500
|268
|Su Mudaerji*
|$ 77,500
|272
|Ion Cutelaba
|$ 76,000
|272
|Jose Alberto Quinonez*
|$ 76,000
|272
|Zak Cummings*
|$ 76,000
|275
|Pannie Kianzad*
|$ 75,000
|276
|Jesse Ronson*
|$ 74,000
|276
|Khalid Taha*
|$ 74,000
|276
|Li Jingliang
|$ 74,000
|276
|Priscila Cachoeira*
|$ 74,000
|276
|Yana Kunitskaya*
|$ 74,000
|281
|Adrian Yanez*
|$ 73,500
|281
|Guram Kutateladze*
|$ 73,500
|281
|Jimmy Flick*
|$ 73,500
|281
|Jordan Leavitt*
|$ 73,500
|281
|Luigi Vendramini*
|$ 73,500
|281
|Mateusz Gamrot*
|$ 73,500
|281
|Sasha Palatnikov*
|$ 73,500
|281
|Trevin Jones*
|$ 73,500
|289
|Thiago Moises*
|$ 73,000
|290
|Jalin Turner*
|$ 72,000
|291
|Kevin Croom*
|$ 71,700
|292
|Grant Dawson*
|$ 71,300
|293
|Ketlen Vieira*
|$ 71,000
|294
|Chris Gutierrez*
|$ 70,000
|294
|Ian Heinisch
|$ 70,000
|294
|Mara Romero Borella*
|$ 70,000
|294
|Montana De La Rosa*
|$ 70,000
|294
|Omari Akhmedov*
|$ 70,000
|294
|Rani Yahya*
|$ 70,000
|300
|Mark Madsen
|$ 69,500
|301
|Maki Pitolo*
|$ 69,000
|302
|Amanda Ribas*
|$ 67,500
|302
|Jordan Espinosa*
|$ 67,500
|304
|Andre Ewell*
|$ 67,000
|305
|Jeremy Stephens
|$ 66,900
|306
|Eryk Anders
|$ 66,000
|307
|Joel Alvarez*
|$ 65,500
|308
|Ricky Simon
|$ 65,000
|308
|Tai Tuivasa*
|$ 65,000
|308
|Vinc Pichel*
|$ 65,000
|311
|Blagoy Ivanov
|$ 64,000
|312
|Gabriel Silva
|$ 63,500
|312
|Louis Cosce*
|$ 63,500
|314
|Court McGee*
|$ 63,000
|315
|Macy Chiasson*
|$ 62,000
|316
|Christos Giagos*
|$ 61,000
|316
|Eddie Wineland
|$ 61,000
|316
|John Makdessi*
|$ 61,000
|319
|Sabina Mazo*
|$ 59,500
|320
|Brad Riddell*
|$ 59,000
|320
|Sodiq Yusuff
|$ 59,000
|322
|Anthony Rocco Martin
|$ 58,000
|322
|Bartosz Fabinksi*
|$ 58,000
|322
|Kevin Aguilar*
|$ 58,000
|322
|Nicolas Dalby*
|$ 58,000
|326
|Gina Mazany*
|$ 57,000
|326
|Leonardo Santos*
|$ 57,000
|328
|Ashlee Evans-Smith*
|$ 56,500
|329
|Hakeem Dawodu*
|$ 55,600
|330
|Takashi Sato*
|$ 55,500
|331
|Mickey Gall
|$ 55,000
|332
|Spike Carlyle*
|$ 54,500
|333
|Zubaira Tukhugov*
|$ 53,400
|334
|Frankie Saenz*
|$ 53,000
|335
|Brok Weaver*
|$ 52,100
|336
|Mark De La Rosa*
|$ 52,000
|337
|Askar Askarov*
|$ 51,000
|337
|David Dvorak*
|$ 51,000
|337
|Ilia Topuria*
|$ 51,000
|337
|Khama Worthy*
|$ 51,000
|337
|Paige VanZant*
|$ 51,000
|337
|Roman Dolidze*
|$ 51,000
|337
|Taila Santos*
|$ 51,000
|344
|Joanne Calderwood*
|$ 50,000
|344
|Julianna Pena*
|$ 50,000
|344
|Justin Ledet*
|$ 50,000
|344
|Lina Lansberg
|$ 50,000
|348
|Sergey Spivak*
|$ 49,500
|349
|Shavkat Rakhmonov*
|$ 49,100
|350
|Alexa Grasso*
|$ 49,000
|350
|Andrea Lee*
|$ 49,000
|350
|Gadzhimurad Antigulov*
|$ 49,000
|350
|Jack Marshman*
|$ 49,000
|354
|Raulian Paiva*
|$ 48,600
|355
|Abdul Razak Alhassan*
|$ 48,400
|356
|Jessica Eye
|$ 48,250
|357
|Marion Reneau
|$ 48,000
|358
|Dequan Townsend*
|$ 47,000
|358
|Jason Witt*
|$ 47,000
|360
|Irwin Rivera*
|$ 46,500
|361
|Molly McCann*
|$ 46,000
|361
|Nate Landwehr
|$ 46,000
|363
|Bevon Lewis*
|$ 45,500
|364
|Drakkar Klose
|$ 45,000
|364
|Felice Herrig*
|$ 45,000
|364
|John Phillips*
|$ 45,000
|364
|Julia Avila*
|$ 45,000
|364
|Omar Morales*
|$ 45,000
|364
|Polyana Viana*
|$ 45,000
|364
|Randy Brown*
|$ 45,000
|371
|Jessica-Rose Clark*
|$ 44,000
|371
|Ramazen Emeev*
|$ 44,000
|371
|Said Nurmagomedov*
|$ 44,000
|374
|Jared Gordon*
|$ 43,400
|375
|Gustavo Lopez*
|$ 43,000
|375
|Kyle Daukaus*
|$ 43,000
|375
|Loma Lookboonme*
|$ 43,000
|375
|Yancy Medeiros*
|$ 43,000
|379
|Alonzo Menifield*
|$ 41,500
|380
|Darrick Minner*
|$ 41,200
|380
|Deron Winn*
|$ 41,200
|382
|Thomas Almeida*
|$ 41,000
|383
|Aleksa Camur*
|$ 40,500
|384
|Charles Jourdain*
|$ 39,500
|384
|Jack Shore*
|$ 39,500
|386
|Geoff Neal*
|$ 39,000
|386
|Impa Kasanganay*
|$ 39,000
|386
|Jordan Wright*
|$ 39,000
|386
|Journey Newson*
|$ 39,000
|386
|Liana Jojua*
|$ 39,000
|386
|Rodrigo Nascimento*
|$ 39,000
|392
|Juan Espino*
|$ 37,500
|393
|Jai Herbert*
|$ 37,300
|394
|Carlos Felipe*
|$ 37,000
|394
|Don’Tale Mayes*
|$ 37,000
|394
|Jamall Emmers*
|$ 37,000
|394
|Maxim Grishin*
|$ 37,000
|394
|Parker Porter*
|$ 37,000
|399
|Edmen Shahbazyan*
|$ 36,000
|399
|Norma Dumont*
|$ 36,000
|399
|Song Kenan*
|$ 36,000
|402
|Alan Patrick*
|$ 35,000
|402
|Claudio Silva*
|$ 35,000
|402
|Jinh Yu Frey*
|$ 35,000
|402
|JJ Aldrich
|$ 35,000
|402
|Karolina Kowalkiewicz*
|$ 35,000
|402
|Matt Wiman*
|$ 35,000
|408
|Bethe Correia*
|$ 34,000
|409
|Alexander Yakovlev*
|$ 33,000
|409
|Chase Sherman
|$ 33,000
|409
|Karl Roberson
|$ 33,000
|409
|Lyman Good
|$ 33,000
|409
|Maycee Barber
|$ 33,000
|414
|Enrique Barzola*
|$ 32,000
|414
|Muslim Salikhov*
|$ 32,000
|416
|Movsar Evloev*
|$ 31,500
|416
|Rodolfo Vieira
|$ 31,500
|418
|Anthony Ivy*
|$ 31,000
|418
|Ike Villanueva*
|$ 31,000
|418
|Poliana Botelho*
|$ 31,000
|418
|Yorgan De Castro*
|$ 31,000
|422
|Karol Rosa*
|$ 30,500
|423
|Rogerio Bontorin*
|$ 30,400
|424
|Marc-Andre Barriault
|$ 29,900
|425
|Joseph Duffy*
|$ 29,000
|425
|Peter Sobotta*
|$ 29,000
|427
|Livia Renata Souza*
|$ 28,000
|427
|Matt Frevola
|$ 28,000
|427
|Sarah Moras
|$ 28,000
|430
|Amanda Lemos*
|$ 27,500
|430
|Arman Tsarukyan*
|$ 27,500
|430
|Bea Malecki*
|$ 27,500
|430
|Geraldo de Freitas*
|$ 27,500
|430
|Joe Solecki*
|$ 27,500
|430
|Jun Yung Park*
|$ 27,500
|430
|Khadis Ibragimov*
|$ 27,500
|430
|Mike Grundy*
|$ 27,500
|430
|Tracy Cortez*
|$ 27,500
|439
|Alexandre Pantoja*
|$ 27,000
|439
|Ali AlQaisi*
|$ 27,000
|439
|Bruno Silva*
|$ 27,000
|439
|Carlton Minus*
|$ 27,000
|439
|Cody Durden*
|$ 27,000
|439
|Malcolm Gordon*
|$ 27,000
|439
|Martin Day*
|$ 27,000
|439
|Peter Barrett*
|$ 27,000
|439
|Rhys McKee*
|$ 27,000
|439
|Roque Martinez*
|$ 27,000
|439
|Shane Young*
|$ 27,000
|450
|Luke Sanders*
|$ 26,000
|450
|Saparbek Safarov
|$ 26,000
|452
|Daniel Chavez*
|$ 25,500
|453
|Alessio Di Chirico*
|$ 25,000
|453
|Da Un Jung*
|$ 25,000
|453
|Frank Camacho
|$ 25,000
|453
|Ji Yeon Kim*
|$ 25,000
|453
|Lucie Pudilova
|$ 25,000
|453
|Markus Perez*
|$ 25,000
|453
|Oskar Piechota
|$ 25,000
|453
|Ricardo Ramos*
|$ 25,000
|453
|T.J. Brown*
|$ 25,000
|462
|Chris Gruetzemacher*
|$ 24,000
|462
|Dwight Grant*
|$ 24,000
|462
|Emily Whitmire*
|$ 24,000
|462
|Marina Rodriguez*
|$ 24,000
|462
|Vince Morales
|$ 24,000
|467
|Amir Albazi*
|$ 23,500
|467
|Anderson dos Santos*
|$ 23,500
|467
|Cory McKenna*
|$ 23,500
|467
|Danaa Batgerel
|$ 23,500
|467
|Danilo Marques*
|$ 23,500
|467
|Dricus Du Plessis*
|$ 23,500
|467
|Dustin Jacoby*
|$ 23,500
|467
|Fares Ziam*
|$ 23,500
|467
|Jonathan Pearce*
|$ 23,500
|467
|Justin Tafa*
|$ 23,500
|467
|Kanako Murata*
|$ 23,500
|467
|Matthew Semeslberger*
|$ 23,500
|467
|Miranda Maverick*
|$ 23,500
|467
|Nassourdine Imavov*
|$ 23,500
|467
|Phil Hawes*
|$ 23,500
|467
|Tafon Nchuwki*
|$ 23,500
|467
|Tagir Ulanbekov*
|$ 23,500
|467
|William Knight*
|$ 23,500
|485
|Klibson Abreu
|$ 22,000
|485
|Ryan Benoit*
|$ 22,000
|487
|Damir Hadzovic*
|$ 21,000
|487
|Davi Ramos*
|$ 21,000
|489
|Ludovit Klein*
|$ 20,500
|490
|Danny Roberts*
|$ 20,000
|490
|Ismail Naurdiev
|$ 20,000
|490
|Laureano Staropoli*
|$ 20,000
|490
|Leon Edwards*
|$ 20,000
|490
|Magomed Mustafaev*
|$ 20,000
|495
|Guido Cannetti
|$ 19,000
|496
|Alexey Kunchenko*
|$ 18,000
|496
|Anthony Birchak*
|$ 18,000
|496
|Michal Oleksiejczuk*
|$ 18,000
|496
|Nad Narimani*
|$ 18,000
|500
|Brianna Van Buren
|$ 17,500
|500
|Danny Henry*
|$ 17,500
|500
|Felipe Colares
|$ 17,500
|500
|John Allan*
|$ 17,500
|500
|Wellington Turman*
|$ 17,500
|500
|Zarrukh Adashev
|$ 17,500
|506
|Anthony Hernandez
|$ 16,000
|506
|Charles Byrd
|$ 16,000
|506
|Emil Meek*
|$ 16,000
|506
|Jessin Ayari*
|$ 16,000
|506
|Juan Adams*
|$ 16,000
|506
|Kyle Nelson*
|$ 16,000
|506
|Rachael Ostovich*
|$ 16,000
|506
|Veronica Macedo*
|$ 16,000
|514
|Zhalgas Zhumagulov*
|$ 15,900
|515
|Alex da Silva*
|$ 15,500
|515
|Ben Sosoli*
|$ 15,500
|515
|Callan Potter*
|$ 15,500
|515
|Cole Smith*
|$ 15,500
|515
|Gabriel Green
|$ 15,500
|515
|Heili Alateng*
|$ 15,500
|515
|Luana Carolina*
|$ 15,500
|515
|Luiz Eduardo Garagorri*
|$ 15,500
|515
|Max Rohskopf
|$ 15,500
|515
|Miranda Granger*
|$ 15,500
|515
|Mizuki Inoue*
|$ 15,500
|515
|Raphael Pessoa*
|$ 15,500
|515
|Sean Woodson
|$ 15,500
|515
|Steve Garcia
|$ 15,500
|529
|Darko Stosic
|$ 14,000
|529
|Jeff Hughes*
|$ 14,000
|531
|Chris Fishgold*
|$ 13,600
|532
|Aalon Cruz
|$ 13,500
|532
|Aaron Phillips*
|$ 13,500
|532
|Alan Badout*
|$ 13,500
|532
|Alex Munoz*
|$ 13,500
|532
|Andreas Michailidis*
|$ 13,500
|532
|Antonio Arroyo*
|$ 13,500
|532
|Austin Lingo*
|$ 13,500
|532
|Cameron Else*
|$ 13,500
|532
|Charlie Ontiveros*
|$ 13,500
|532
|Diana Belbita*
|$ 13,500
|532
|Domingo Pilarte*
|$ 13,500
|532
|Dustin Stoltzfus*
|$ 13,500
|532
|Jacob Malkoun*
|$ 13,500
|532
|Jamey Simmons*
|$ 13,500
|532
|Jamie Mullarkey*
|$ 13,500
|532
|Jamie Pickett*
|$ 13,500
|532
|Jared Gooden*
|$ 13,500
|532
|Jerome Rivera*
|$ 13,500
|532
|John Castaneda*
|$ 13,500
|532
|Johnny Munoz*
|$ 13,500
|532
|Jordan Williams*
|$ 13,500
|532
|Josh Culibao*
|$ 13,500
|532
|Josh Parisian*
|$ 13,500
|532
|Joshua Culibao*
|$ 13,500
|532
|Julija Stoliarenko*
|$ 13,500
|532
|Kazula Vargas*
|$ 13,500
|532
|KB Bhullar*
|$ 13,500
|532
|Kevin Natividad*
|$ 13,500
|532
|Liliya Shakirova*
|$ 13,500
|532
|Marcin Prachnio*
|$ 13,500
|532
|Mark Striegl*
|$ 13,500
|532
|Niklas Stolze*
|$ 13,500
|532
|Ode Osbourne
|$ 13,500
|532
|Ramiz Brahimaj*
|$ 13,500
|532
|Ray Rodriguez*
|$ 13,500
|532
|Roman Bogatov*
|$ 13,500
|532
|Sam Hughes*
|$ 13,500
|532
|Sarah Alpar*
|$ 13,500
|532
|Shanna Young*
|$ 13,500
|532
|Stephanie Egger*
|$ 13,500
|532
|T.J. Laramie*
|$ 13,500
|532
|Timur Valiev*
|$ 13,500
|532
|Victor Rodriguez*
|$ 13,500
|532
|Vincent Cachero*
|$ 13,500
|532
|Zarah Fairn
|$ 13,500
|532
|Zelim Imadaev*
|$ 13,500
|578
|Austin Springer*
|$ 10,500
|579
|Vanessa Melo*
|$ 10,500
|580
|Cole Williams*
|$ 9,500