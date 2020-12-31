2020 UFC Fighter Salaries - Complete List

Another memorable year in mixed martial arts is in the books, so it’s time for The MMA Manifesto to look back and reflect on UFC Fighter Salaries.

Was 2020 a good year financially to be a fighter? Well, that depends on what your name is. If it is Khabib Nurmagomedov, then yes, it was a very good year. On the other hand, if you happen to be Cole Williams, you might want to consider keeping your day job. The average UFC fighter made $147,965 in 2020, up from an average earnings of $146,673 in 2019.

A few more stats that you might find interesting:

– The average household income in the U.S. is around $45,000 per year, yet over a third of the UFC’s fighters (210 fighters – 36%) make less than that. Sometimes it doesn’t pay to get punched in the face.

– 219 fighters (38%) earned six-figures in 2020 (36% in 2019).

– 14 men and women wore UFC championship belts (including interim) in 2020, and they earned an average of $1,001,071 (up from $974,028 in 2019) over the course of the year (highest – Khabib Nurmagomedov: $6,090,000; lowest – Petr Yan: $230,000). Most of these fighters also made much more money in undisclosed pay-per-view bonuses.

– The highest earning non-UFC champion in 2020 was Conor McGregor, who pulled in a cool $3,060,000 (in disclosed pay – surely made much more than that in bonuses).

Now, for the salary results. It is worth noting that these are only the reported salaries plus Fight of the Night & Performance of the Night bonuses that have been made public, along with Reebok payouts (now called fight week incentive pay). Many top performing fighters get additional bonuses paid out to them that aren’t reported, plus the top guys get a cut of the pay-per-view buys for events that they headline. Also, many athletic commissions don’t report fighter’s salary info, so for those we’ve estimated a fighter’s purse based on what they have earned in their other recent fights. Fighters with some estimated purses are marked with a * in the database. This data should still be considered very close to accurate, as most fighters’ purses remain rather steady from fight to fight (unless they ink a new contract in the meantime).

So, without further ado, here’s the salary of each UFC fighter for 2020. To check out 2010’s fighter salary info click here, for 2011 click here, for 2012 click here, for 2013 click here, for 2014 click here, here for 2015, here for 2016, here for 2017, here for 2018, and here for 2019. For career fighter earnings click here.

