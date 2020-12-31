HOVG Podcast Rewind: Micky Dolenz

By The Hall of Very Good | December 31, 2020 1:46 am



In this encore presentation of The Hall of Very Good Podcast, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Micky Dolenz.

The entertainer, who is one quarter of the pop/rock band The Monkees, talks to the boys about his new gig with Wizard World, learning how to play golf alongside Alice Cooper, explains the origin of The Hollywood Vampires and helps Lou earn some major points with his mother-in-law.

SHOW NOTES:

Join @TheMickyDolenz SUN (AUG 2) 10am PT / 1pm ET & tune in to #DolenzVirtualExperiences Virtually attend sessions on comps & mobile. Enjoy a FREE panel! Participate in personal live & recorded videos & get autos w/ additional purchases! 🎟️https://t.co/2BOc0Wokyy pic.twitter.com/Pw22oC502i — WizardWorld (@WizardWorld) July 24, 2020

