Watch: Top 10 Goals of 2020

Ranking the top ten goals from calendar year 2020 including a pair of beauties from Connor McDavid and a goalie goal from Pekka Rinne.
Follow us on Twitter @NHLShout and “Like” us on Facebook. You can also email us at info@nhlshout.com.
Ranking the top ten goals from calendar year 2020 including a pair of beauties from Connor McDavid and a goalie goal from Pekka Rinne.
Follow us on Twitter @NHLShout and “Like” us on Facebook. You can also email us at info@nhlshout.com.
This should have been the time of year that the NHL and its fans would have been wondering what the temperature and the weather conditions in (…)
The average value of NHL franchises declined for the first time since 2001 as the COVID-19 pandemic robbed teams of critical revenue, (…)
2020 is officially in the books after today and it was certainly a year for the New York Mets. The season was a shortened disappointment (…)
Just when you thought 2020 couldn’t get any weirder, it did. Yesterday, the Washington Capitals announced that they had signed (…)
Justin Bieber has announced that he will close out 2020 with a New Year’s Eve live stream gig. The “arena sized” event will see the (…)
The coronavirus pandemic has upended pretty much every aspect of our lives in 2020, especially when it comes to getting together in large (…)
The ceremony will also air on CNN (beginning at 8 p.m.), Fox (8 to 10 p.m.), NBC (beginning at 10 p.m.), TBS (from 11 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.), (…)
It didn’t take long for it to be clear why Aaron Nesmith isn’t getting minutes right now. When he finally did get into the game for the (…)
It doesn’t happen often, but last night the Celtics cruised to victory so easily that I never once worried about the Grizzlies making (…)
In less than 48 hours the year is about to turn a new page as it is New Year’s Eve. This is also the time for the ever so popular New (…)