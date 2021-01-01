Golden Boy on DAZN: Campbell vs. Garcia Picks

Interim WBC World Lightweight Championship: Luke Campbell (20-3) vs. Ryan Garcia (20-0)

Luke Irwin: The Ryan Garcia hype train hits its toughest crossing to date, but at 33, Campbell is attempting to win world title gold for the third time. Is he going to have a career similar to recently-retired fellow Brit Martin Murray? Chasing gold over and over but never attaining it? If this was a few years earlier, I would have liked Campbell here, but the timing is just right for Garcia here to get a win over a name fighter on the way down. Good test for both, but Garcia just has more in the tank. Garcia via UD.

WBA Regular World Junior Lightweight Championship: Rene Alvarado (c) (32-8) vs. Roger Gutierrez (24-3-1)

Luke: Death to the WBA and their “Regular” world championships. They have three goddamned champions at 130lbs. Absurd. Anyway, the shoe is on the other foot now for Alvarado, who was a 4.5-1 underdog in capturing the title from Andrew Cancio and now sits at a -625 favorite. If Alvarado fights the way he fought against Cancio, this should be a breeze. Even if he doesn’t fight that perfectly, he has enough to keep Gutierrez at bay. Alvarado via UD.

IBF World Junior Flyweight Championship: Felix Alvarado (c) (35-2) vs. DeeJay Kriel (16-1-1)

Luke: Alvarado via R7 TKO.

2020 Picks Record: 180-82 (68.7%)