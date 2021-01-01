Is Jalen Hurts the man in Philly- longterm?

Three weeks ago, the Eagles pulled a little bit of shocker when they announced that they were benching the face of their franchise, for the 2nd round rookie quarterback, Jalen Hurts.

Out with Wentz, who struggled all year long, and in entered Hurts.

In his first start, Hurts and the Eagles beat the New Orleans Saints, with Jalen Hurts running for 106 yards. In his second start, the Eagles offense rolled to the tune of 422 yards of offense, with Hurts adding four touchdowns (three passing and one on the ground). The Eagles however, lost, putting them in a must-win game against Dallas last Sunday.

Up 14-3 early, the Eagles offense looked hot once again, with Hurts, who tossed an 81-yard bomb to DeSean Jackson in the first quarter.

From that point on however, Philly’s offense couldn’t keep it going, as Dallas outscored the Eagles the rest of the way, 37-3 en route to a win. Hurts and the Eagles had several chances in the 4th quarter, but turnovers essentially ended their season on the Dallas turf.

For his part, Hurts didn’t play bad, he had his moments, and then he had his rookie moments too against Dallas, including an interception in the end zone.

Through three starts, Hurts has played well though, five touchdown passes, one rushing touchdown, and another 230 yards rushing.

With one game to go, possibly the biggest game of a lost season (with a chance to knockout Washington from making the playoffs), Hurts gets a chance to shine on prime-time in the final game of the 2020 regular season.

Then the real question begins…is Jalen Hurts the future of the Eagles? Or was he just a “shot in the arm” to the 2020 season, where PHilly was hoping to inject some life in a season that was trending downward?

It’s something Philly is going to have to answer, because if he is, then the next question is, what to do with Carson Wentz, who you just signed to a contract extension a season ago.

For my money, I honestly like both quarterbacks, but I think Jalen is the man in Philly now. He’s given them a boost, and you’ve seen enough in these last couple of games to go forward with him and move on from Wentz, hopefully getting picks or players back in return to rebuild your team.

Injuries ravaged the Eagles offense, their defense on the other hand, was ripped to shreds by opposing offenses most of the year, it wasn’t pretty.

So while the Eagles will try to figure out their offseason, I believe it’s safe to say, their QB situation, regardless of what they decide to do, is safe, be it Hurts (who should take over), or going back to Wentz (whom they should trade).