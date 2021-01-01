UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Jan 1/21

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Bantamweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|Henry Cejudo
|501
|2
|2
|1
|Petr Yan
|242.5
|3
|3
|2
|Aljamain Sterling
|229.5
|4
|4
|3
|Cory Sandhagen
|201.5
|5
|5
|8
|Marlon Moraes
|163
|6
|6
|12
|Dominick Cruz
|157
|7
|10
|6
|Rob Font
|146
|8
|NR
|10
|Jimmie Rivera
|130
|9
|9
|9
|Pedro Munhoz
|128
|10
|12
|7
|Jose Aldo
|126
|11
|7
|16
|Marlon Vera
|125.5
|12
|8
|5
|Frankie Edgar
|121
|13
|11
|15
|Song Yadong
|112
|14
|13
|Brian Kelleher
|97
|15
|14
|Ricky Simon
|96.5
|16
|15
|Casey Kenney
|96
|17
|16
|Raoni Barcelos
|75.5
|18
|17
|Eddie Wineland
|72.5
|19
|18
|Rani Yahya
|70.5
|20
|19
|Nathaniel Wood
|70
|21
|20
|Said Nurmagomedov
|68.5
|22
|34
|Louis Smolka
|63
|23
|22
|Alejandro Perez
|60.5
|24
|23
|Sean O’Malley
|60
|25
|25
|13
|Merab Dvalishvili
|57.5
|26
|NR
|Jonathan Martinez
|54
|27
|26
|11
|Raphael Assuncao
|53.5
|28
|24
|Luke Sanders
|51.5
|29
|29
|Mario Bautista
|34.5
|30
|30
|Miles Johns
|33
|31
|31
|Andre Ewell
|32.5
|32
|32
|Kyler Phillips
|29.5
|32
|32
|Montel Jackson
|29.5
|34
|36
|Chris Gutierrez
|25.5
|35
|37
|Adrian Yanez
|25
|35
|NR
|Julio Arce
|25
|37
|54
|Nathan Maness
|24.5
|38
|38
|Enrique Barzola
|23
|39
|39
|Khalid Taha
|22.5
|40
|35
|Jose Alberto Quinonez
|22
|41
|40
|Gustavo Lopez
|20
|42
|41
|Randy Costa
|19
|43
|42
|Davey Grant
|17.5
|44
|44
|Mark De La Rosa
|15.5
|45
|45
|Jack Shore
|14
|46
|46
|Hunter Azure
|13
|47
|47
|Danaa Batgerel
|10
|48
|49
|Heili Alateng
|8.5
|49
|50
|Guido Cannetti
|8
|50
|52
|Frankie Saenz
|7.5
|51
|61
|Anderson dos Santos
|5
|51
|54
|Tony Gravely
|5
|51
|54
|Tony Kelley
|5
|54
|57
|Anthony Birchak
|4.5
|54
|57
|Felipe Colares
|4.5
|54
|57
|Irwin Rivera
|4.5
|57
|NR
|Aiemann Zahabi
|4
|57
|60
|Geraldo de Freitas
|4
|59
|61
|Aaron Phillips
|0
|59
|61
|Ali AlQaisi
|0
|59
|61
|Cameron Else
|0
|59
|61
|Domingo Pilarte
|0
|59
|61
|Gabriel Silva
|0
|59
|61
|John Castaneda
|0
|59
|61
|Journey Newson
|0
|59
|61
|Kevin Natividad
|0
|59
|61
|Mark Striegl
|0
|59
|61
|Martin Day
|0
|59
|NR
|Ray Rodriguez
|0
|59
|61
|Timur Valiev
|0
|59
|61
|Trevin Jones
|0
|59
|61
|Victor Rodriguez
|0
Check back Friday for our flyweight rankings
