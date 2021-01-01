NHL

NHL

Watch: Top 10 Saves of 2020

January 1, 2021 4:00 pm

By |

Ranking the top ten saves from 2020 including a game-saving glove grab from Robin Lehner and a desperation paddle stop from Carey Price.

