Alabama to play Ohio State in College Football National Championship

The two teams have now been decided for the 2021 College Football National Championship from the 2020 College Football regular season. After the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl were played on Friday, the University of Alabama Crimson Tide will play the University of Ohio State Buckeyes on January 11 from Miami.

In the Rose Bowl, the first-ranked Crimson Tide (12-0) defeated the University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-2) 31-14. Alabama was in complete control throughout the contest, as they drove the football down the field in three separate first-half possessions. In Alabama’s second drive, the Crimson Tide went 97 yards, capped off by a 12-yard touchdown pass from Mac Jones to Jahleel Billingsley.

There is no question that Crimson Tide running back Najee Harris is a star in the making. On what particular play, he actually jumped over the Fighting Irish defensive back Nick McCloud.

Due to strict coronavirus protocols in the state of California, the Rose Bowl was played in front of 16,000 spectators at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX (home of the Dallas Cowboys), instead of the Rose Bowl itself in Pasadena, CA. This was the second time that the Rose Bowl was not in Pasadena. The first time was in 1942 in Durham, NC. The game was moved because there were fears that Japan would bomb Pasadena, just like they bombed Pearl Harbour a month earlier. The University of Oregon State Beavers defeated the University of Duke Blue Devils 20-16.

Meanwhile, in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, the Ohio State Buckeyes (7-0) defeated the University of Clemson Tigers (10-2) by a score of 49-28. It was a remarkable game for Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields, who completed 22 of 28 passes for 385 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception. He also added 42 yards rushing.

The only other undefeated team heading into New Year’s Day were the University of Cincinnati Bearcats. However, they lost 24-21 to the University of Georgia Bulldogs at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta.