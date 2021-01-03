Can You Play Pro Basketball Indoors?

Basketball is getting more popular and is one of the games that is loved because it is exciting to play. It is one of those old games invented in the US and is played by three hundred million people across the globe. The first basketball game was played in 1891. To play the game, you need a standard basketball made of leather with a circumference of 76 centimeters. You can play it in schools, at home, or in institutions.

Basketball is played in a court with many lines that help the referee enforce the game’s rules. Some of the lines include the center circle and the midcourt line. It is officiated by a referee who ensures that the rules of the game are adhered to. It is one of the games that is played on crowded courts. Thus, such courts could be a breeding ground for infectious diseases. This article looks at whether you can play pro basketball indoors.

The team size

Basketball is played with two teams, each with five players. Each of the players could be substituted at any time. Each team has 2 guards, a center, and 2 forwards. It means that the court should be able to accommodate ten players and a few more that can be used as substitutes. It means that it may be impractical to play the game indoors unless you have enough indoor space.

The size of the court

A standard court should measure 91.86 ft with a baseline of 49.21 ft and a midcourt of 45.93ft. The center circle has a diameter of 11.81ft. Also, the court features a three-point line that is 22.14 ft away from the basket. The free-throw line is 11.81ft away from the backboard. Therefore, to play basketball indoors means that your space should be able to accommodate all these lines. This is one of the reasons why it may be difficult for one to play basketball indoors.

How it is played

A typical basketball game could be divided into four sessions, each of which takes 12 minutes. During the game, the players are allowed a 5-minute break between the third and second quarters. Each player is encouraged to score as many goals as possible. Typically, the players can earn points by shooting through the basket. Scoring behind a three-point line earns the team 3 points, while scoring behind the two points line allows them to be awarded two points. Any team that takes the lead during overtime emerges the winner. Note that the ball should be moved around by bouncing it on the court. It means that the court must be large enough to allow the players to dribble the ball and keep it in motion. Therefore, playing the game indoors may be a challenge if the space is limited.

Of course, it is possible to play basketball indoors. But if you choose to do so, it may be impractical for you to adhere to all the rules. Also you may need a special ball to be used indoors. But you may not be able to dribble the ball and enjoy the game.