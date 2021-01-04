Combat

Fight of the Day: Charles Bennett vs. KJ Noons

January 4, 2021 9:29 am

By |

 

Date: February 10, 2007
Card: EliteXC: Destiny
Championship(s):
Venue: DeSoto Civic Center
Location: Southaven, Mississippi

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

