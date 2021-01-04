Paris Saint-Germain names Mauricio Pochettino new head coach

Paris Saint-Germain, one of the most recognizable teams in French soccer, has made a coaching change. On Saturday, they officially announced that Mauricio Pochettino was taking over from Thomas Tuchel according to Paul Gittings of CNN Sports.

Pochettino of Murphy, Argentina, is managing his fourth team in Europe. He has previously managed Espanyol in Spain from 2009 to 2012, Southampton in England from 2013 to 2014, and Tottenham Hotspur in England from 2014 to 2019. In that time span, he has had a managerial record of 236 wins, 162 losses, and 116 draws.

Pochettino’s most successful stint came with Tottenham Hotspur. In 293 games, he won 159 contests for a winning percentage of .543, and was the first Tottenham coach to win 100 games. Pochettino also became the third fastest manager to won 100 games. In 2019, Tottenham reached the final of the Champions League in Madrid, where they lost 2-0 in the final to Liverpool. This was only the second all-English final of the Champions League. In 2008, Manchester United defeated Chelsea 6-5 after going to penalties tied at one goal apiece.

Pochettino was dismissed from his role as Tottenham Hotspur manager on November 19, 2019. One of the reasons for his dismissal is because Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy was disappointed with how Tottenham was doing this year in the English Premier League. After 12 games, Tottenham Hotspur had only won three contests, and were in 14th place.

One could find it puzzling that Paris Saint-Germain made a managerial change themselves. That is because they have won the last three Ligue 1 titles, and the last two with Tuchel in charge. Tuchel also took Paris Saint-Germain to the final of the 2020 Champions League in Lisbon, where they lost to Bayern Munich 1-0. Along the way, Paris Saint-Germain beat formidable German opponents Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig.

In 2020-21, Paris Saint-Germain is in third place in Ligue 1. However, they are only one point back of Lyon and Lille.