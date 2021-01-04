Rapid Recap: Tatum, Pritchard lead Celtics to dominant win over Raptors

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.

The Hospital Celtics were back, but no worries. Jayson Tatum went off for 40 points (11 of 19 shooting plus 13 of 13 free throws) and rookie Payton Pritchard came off the bench with career highs of 23 points and 8 assists to lead the Celtics to a fairly easy win over the Toronto Raptors, 126-114.

Jaylen Brown added 19 points, and the bench besides PP was very productive: Grant Williams, 14; Semi Ojeleye, 12; Rob Williams, 11. Fred Van Vleet led the Raptors with 35 points.

The game was played in Tampa, Florida, the Raptors’ temporary home during COVID. A limited number of fans were allowed in the arena because Florida DGAF.

Bad news before tipoff: The Celtics were very shorthanded.

#NEBHInjuryReport update – Marcus Smart has been downgraded to OUT. https://t.co/4GrrzIUZSD — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 4, 2021

Celtics starters against the Raptors in Tampa tonight… Tremont Waters at the point, joining Tatum, Brown, Thompson and Theis. Lowry, VanVleet, Anunoby, Siakam and Aron Baynes for Toronto — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) January 5, 2021

A mild surprise was Tristan Thompson being in the lineup on the second night of a back-to-back. He had sat out the last time they had a B2B while returning to form from a strained hamstring.

The first quarter resembled last Friday in the Detroit loss, which is to say awful.

Raptors, dead last in the NBA in shooting (41%), start 6 of 7, 5 of 6 from three to grab a quick 17-5 lead on the Celtics. — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) January 5, 2021

Raptors are 8-of-9 from the field and have scored 22 points in five minutes. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) January 5, 2021

How shorthanded were the Cs?

First quarter Aaron Nesmith minutes. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) January 5, 2021

But…

Aaron Nesmith with three fouls in the first quarter. Guarding Kyle Lowry when the Raptors are in the bonus is always treacherous. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) January 5, 2021

It was a poor quarter for Boston, but it could’ve been worse.

Raptors lead 32-23 after one Brown – 7 points

Tatum – 5 points

Pritchard – 5 points

Celtics – 6 turnovers

Celtics – 4-6 three-pointers VanVleet – 14 points

Lowry – 9 points

Siakam – 6 points

Raptors – 1 turnovers

Raptors – 7-14 three-pointers — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) January 5, 2021

It started to change in the second quarter. Celts went on a 13-4 run to tie it at 36.

Good look from Pritchard and a nice catch and finish from Ojeleye here. They've both given the Celtics some very solid minutes in this first half. pic.twitter.com/AcmLgiGvQH — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) January 5, 2021

It got better. Much better.

There isn't a shot Payton Pritchard can't make. pic.twitter.com/un6jrjIkyv — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) January 5, 2021

It's Tatum's turn tonight… and that last pass to Pritchard was smart. Celtics started taking care of the ball and they are blistering hot as a team from 3.. now up to 10-16 from deep — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) January 5, 2021

The halftime situation was pretty sweet, thanks to huge contributions from the bench and Tatum going supernova.

Celtics win 2nd quarter, 38-14. It was a 28-point swing from Raptors' biggest lead (13) to Celtics' halftime lead (15). WOW! — Mike Dynon ☘️🏀 (@MikeDynon) January 5, 2021

Celtics lead 61-46 at the half Tatum – 26 points

Pritchard – 11 points

Brown – 9 points

Celtics – 38-14 advantage in Q2

Celtics – 10-18 three-pointers VanVleet – 18 points

Lowry – 11 points

Siakam – 8 points

Raptors – 7-20 three-pointers — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) January 5, 2021

One night it's the fire of Jaylen Brown with 26 in a half and the next it's the ice of Jayson Tatum for 26 — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) January 5, 2021

Jayson Tatum in the second quarter: 21 points, 4-of-6 FG, 4-of-5 3pt, 9-of-9 FT — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) January 5, 2021

Jayson Tatum shot 10-of-10 from the free-throw line during the first half. His career-high for FT makes is 13. — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) January 5, 2021

Delete all your comments from the 1st quarter and never give up on the Boston Celtics — Cindy (@mrsceltics) January 5, 2021

Grant played the entire 2nd quarter. The Celtics won that quarter by 24 — Marcus “The Worm” Hicks (@JamPackard) January 5, 2021

Let’s check in with an old friend…oh.

Aron Baynes had a pretty disastrous first half for the Raptors, going 0-5 https://t.co/oTgOIPszIG — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) January 5, 2021

Nothing was going right for Toronto/Tampa.

Raptors committed an illegal inbounds and a lane violation on the same possession — Ryan Bernardoni AC⚡️AB (@dangercart) January 5, 2021

Tatum stayed hot in the third.

Jaylen joined the party.

can't be afraid of a little contact pic.twitter.com/etgeeC5GxV — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 5, 2021

And FastPP (who outplayed Kyle Lowry!).

Toronto scored 35 in the third, but at the buzzer, the Cs had added to their lead anyway.

Celtics lead 100-81 after three Tatum – 38 points

Brown – 19 points

Pritchard – 16 points, 7 assists

G. Williams – 11 points

Celtics – 13-25 three-pointers VanVleet – 31 points

Siakam – 15 points

Lowry – 13 points

Raptors – 9-26 three-pointers — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) January 5, 2021

In the fourth, this basket summed up Tatum’s night.

This has to be so frustrating as a defender. Tatum up to 40 with this shot: pic.twitter.com/yX0yr1bFg7 — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) January 5, 2021

Jayson Tatum has 40 points. Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, OG Anunoby, Norman Powell, and Aron Baynes have 40 points. — Chris Walder (@WalderSports) January 5, 2021

In garbage time, Toronto cut the lead to 10, forcing Brad Stevens to send starters back in, which made no one happy. But it never got any closer.

☘️ Celtics 126 🦖 Raptors 114 🌟 Jayson Tatum: 40 PTS, 11-19 FG, 13-13 FT

💨 Payton Pritchard: 23 PTS, 8 AST sparks bench

📉 Raptors led by 13 in first quarter …

📈 But Celtics were up 15 at halftime

💪🏾 Grant Williams 14 PTS, 6 REB, 3 BLK after DNP — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) January 5, 2021

