Rapid Recap: Tatum, Pritchard lead Celtics to dominant win over Raptors

Rapid Recap: Tatum, Pritchard lead Celtics to dominant win over Raptors

Rapid Recap: Tatum, Pritchard lead Celtics to dominant win over Raptors

January 4, 2021 10:33 pm

The Hospital Celtics were back, but no worries. Jayson Tatum went off for 40 points (11 of 19 shooting plus 13 of 13 free throws) and rookie Payton Pritchard came off the bench with career highs of 23 points and 8 assists to lead the Celtics to a fairly easy win over the Toronto Raptors, 126-114.

Jaylen Brown added 19 points, and the bench besides PP was very productive: Grant Williams, 14; Semi Ojeleye, 12; Rob Williams, 11. Fred Van Vleet led the Raptors with 35 points.

The game was played in Tampa, Florida, the Raptors’ temporary home during COVID. A limited number of fans were allowed in the arena because Florida DGAF.

Bad news before tipoff: The Celtics were very shorthanded.

A mild surprise was Tristan Thompson being in the lineup on the second night of a back-to-back. He had sat out the last time they had a B2B while returning to form from a strained hamstring.

The first quarter resembled last Friday in the Detroit loss, which is to say awful.

How shorthanded were the Cs?

But…

It was a poor quarter for Boston, but it could’ve been worse.

It started to change in the second quarter. Celts went on a 13-4 run to tie it at 36.

It got better. Much better.

The halftime situation was pretty sweet, thanks to huge contributions from the bench and Tatum going supernova.

Let’s check in with an old friend…oh.

Nothing was going right for Toronto/Tampa.

Tatum stayed hot in the third.

Jaylen joined the party.

And FastPP (who outplayed Kyle Lowry!).

Toronto scored 35 in the third, but at the buzzer, the Cs had added to their lead anyway.

In the fourth, this basket summed up Tatum’s night.

In garbage time, Toronto cut the lead to 10, forcing Brad Stevens to send starters back in, which made no one happy. But it never got any closer.

Box score

