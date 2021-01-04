Raw & Unfiltered - Watching the 3rd Quarter - Kings vs Nuggets

Raw & Unfiltered is breaking down the 3rd quarter without any bias and trying to figure out what went well or wrong and how it can be fixed! It was fun to see how much De’Aaron has grown and how he weathered the storm and helped the Kings close out the quarter in a strong note. It ultimately led the Kings to have all the momentum in the 4th and they won the game by 10.

Let us know if you enjoyed it. Continue to support your local businesses like @midicisac

Just click on the video on IGTV. YouTube blocked the video because we couldn’t use the NBA footage. It’s hit or miss with them. They allowed the first episode.