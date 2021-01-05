2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament to take place entirely in Indiana

The entire 2021 National Collegiate Athletic Association Men’s Basketball Tournament will take place in the state of Indiana according to the National Public Radio. The event will take place in a bubble, and will use six stadiums in the state. It is not known as of yet if spectators will be allowed.

Over the last decade, the tournament has consisted of 68 teams. Eight teams play in four first-four games to determine the other four teams that reach the first round. It will be interesting to see if 68 teams will be in Indiana in March, or if the tournament will be scaled-down due to the pandemic. There was no 2020 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament because of coronavirus.

The venues that will be used in Indiana are Bankers Life Fieldhouse (host site of the Indiana Pacers of the National Basketball Association), Lucas Oil Stadium (host site of the Indianapolis Colts of the National Football League), Hinkle Fieldhouse (host site of Butler University), the Indiana Farmers Coliseum (host site of Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis), the Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (host site of Indiana University), and Mackey Arena (host site of Purdue University). Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Lucas Oil Stadium, Hinkle Fieldhouse, and the Indiana Farmers Coliseum are located in Indianapolis. Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall is in Bloomington, and Mackey Arena is in West Lafayette.

It is one hour and 15 minutes from Indianapolis to Bloomington. It is two hours and 12 minutes from Bloomington to West Lafayette. It is one hour and 11 minutes from Indianapolis to West Lafayette.

The complete tournament schedule has not been determined yet. However, Selection Sunday is set for March 14, with the final on April 5.

This will be the eighth time that Indianapolis will have hosted the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship final. They previously hosted the tournament in 1980, 1991, 1997, 2000, 2006, 2010, and 2015. Of the seven tournaments in Indianapolis, Duke has won three times, while Louisville, Arizona, Michigan State, and Florida have each won once.